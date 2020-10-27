Global Label-Free Detection Markets, 2019-2020 & Forecast to 2025: The Inhibiting Factors and Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Label-Free Detection Market Research Report by Product, by Application, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Label-Free Detection Market is expected to grow from USD 1,318.81 Million in 2019 to USD 2,194.79 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.85%.



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Label-Free Detection Market including AMETEK, Inc., Corning Inc., Creoptix AG, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Horiba Ltd., Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Molecular Devices, LLC, PerkinElmer Inc., Sagentia, Science and Biotechnology Support Systems Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and TA Instruments.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Label-Free Detection Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.



During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Label-Free Detection Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Label-Free Detection Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Label-Free Detection Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Label-Free Detection Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Label-Free Detection Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Label-Free Detection Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Outlook

3.2. Product Outlook

3.3. Technology Outlook

3.4. Application Outlook

3.5. End User Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Label-Free Detection Market, By Geography



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Developments in label-free detection technologies

5.1.1.2. Increasing drug discovery programs through research partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutes

5.1.1.3. Significant expenditure on R&D by biopharma companies

5.1.1.4. Rising pharmaceutical outsourcing

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of instruments

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development of more sensitive label-free technologies

5.1.3.2. Rising life science research activities in emerging markets

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited skilled professionals

5.1.4.2. Unclear FDA guidelines



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

6.1.2. Threat of Substitutes

6.1.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

6.1.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.5. Industry Rivalry

6.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6.3. Client Customizations

6.3.1. Microscale Thermophoresis



7. Global Label-Free Detection Market, By Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumables

7.2.1. Biosensor Chips

7.2.2. Microplates

7.3. Instruments



8. Global Label-Free Detection Market, By Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Bio-Layer Interferometry

8.3. Differential Scanning Calorimetry

8.4. Isothermal Titration Calorimetry

8.5. Surface Plasmon Resonance



9. Global Label-Free Detection Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Bio-Layer Interferometry

9.3. Differential Scanning Calorimetry

9.4. Isothermal Titration Calorimetry

9.5. Surface Plasmon Resonance



10. Global Label-Free Detection Market, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Academic & Research Institutes

10.3. Contract Research Organizations

10.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



11. Americas Label-Free Detection Market



12. Asia-Pacific Label-Free Detection Market



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Label-Free Detection Market



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis

14.4. Competitive Scenario



15. Company Profiles

AMETEK, Inc.

Corning Inc.

Creoptix AG

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

General Electric Company

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Molecular Devices, LLC

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sagentia

Science and Biotechnology Support Systems Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

TA Instruments

