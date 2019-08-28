Global Labeling and Product Decoration Market Review 2019
Aug 28, 2019, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Labeling and Product Decoration Annual Review 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Labeling & Product Decoration Annual Review 2019 provides an overview of the global and regional label markets. The Annual Review provides the current status of key aspects of the industry, including global volumes; market structures; market characteristics by region; and growth rates. Raw material trends and M&A activity are also assessed. The report is a practical tool for producers, material suppliers, and all companies involved in the value chain.
The report includes:
- Global volume
- Regional volumes
- Global and regional segmentation by label format (pressure-sensitive, glue applied, sleeving, in-mold, and other)
- Regional end-use segmentation
- Growth rates by region and label format
- Global and regional label market characteristics
- Label market structures
- Global and regional label market characteristics by material
- Raw materials assessment
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Results of the industry survey
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Methodology
1.2 Definitions & Abbreviations
1.3 World Labeling & Product Decoration Markets
2. World Label Markets
2.1 World Label Volumes/Demand
2.2 Market Structures
2.3 Label Market Characteristics by Region
2.3.1 Europe
2.3.2 North America
2.3.3 Asia
2.3.4 South America
2.3.5 Africa & Middle East
2.4 Label Market Characteristics by Substrate
2.5 Label Market Growth Rates
3. Label Market Opinion Survey
4. Raw Material Assessment & Trends
5. Merger & Acquisition Activities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9g2v1
