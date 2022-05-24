Global Laboratory Filtration Market Size Will Reach USD 7.24 Billion By 2030 | CAGR: 7.9%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Laboratory Filtration Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Food & Beverage Industry, Academic & Research Institutions); By Product; By Technique; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study, the global laboratory filtration market size & share is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 3.68 billion in 2021 to reach USD 7.24 billion by 2030.

What is Laboratory Filtration? How Big is Laboratory Filtration Industry?

Report Overview

Filtration is the sterilization method, which is used to separate the solids from liquids or gases in laboratories. Laboratory filtration is one the most essential step in almost all types of laboratory process. It is used in applications related to the environment, chemistry, and life sciences across development laboratories, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies also utilize filtration products that support novel technologies.

Filtration products feature sterilized filtration, bioburden reduction, air filtration, oil and gas filtration, and membrane filtration. This technique is highly used in the liquid purification process in the laboratory. Filtration is a great alternative to other sterilization methods for sterilizing heat-sensitive liquids. Laboratory filtration has the ability to filter a huge volume of liquid at a single point of time, thus gaining popularity. This technique is also widely used in the food and beverage industries to clear liquids and separate liquids from solids.

Request Sample Copy of "Laboratory Filtration Market" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/laboratory-filtration-market/request-for-sample

The Following Key Information Is Extracted from The Report

The report offers the present scenario of the global laboratory filtration market

The report analyzes the market competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors.

The sample report includes the latest drivers and trends in the global laboratory filtration market.

Comprehensive information on factors that will assist market growth during the next years.

Comprehensive study on market segmentation involving market types, applications, and end-users.

The report offers predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

A meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the laboratory filtration market

The report projects the value and sales volume of the market, with respect to key regions.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

Top Companies Profile Covered in "Laboratory Filtration Market" Report Are:

3M Purification Inc

Purification Inc Advantec Toyo Roshi Kaisha Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc

Ahlstrom-Munksj

Amd Manufacturing Inc.

Cantel Medical Corporation

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

GVS S.p.A

Hawach Scientific Co. Ltd

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG

Merck KGaA

Merck Millipore

Sartorius Group

Sigma-Aldrich

Sterlitech Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Veolia Water Technologies

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/laboratory-filtration-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Laboratory Filtration Market: Growth Drivers

The growing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, the rising demand for membrane filtration technology, surging purity requirements in end-user segments, and increasing focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals are the key factors driving the growth of the laboratory filtration market. The increasing demand for membrane filtration technology and the increase in the number of research laboratories in developing countries are pushing the market growth rate. Also, the growing adoption of filtration technology in the food & beverage industries and the increasing demand for more efficient filters are expected to fuel the market growth.

Moreover, the introduction of sophisticated filtration methods such as microfiltration, nanofiltration, and ultrafiltration for ultra-purification and the increasing use of analytical instruments are anticipated to flourish the market growth. Further, the growing prevalence of both public and private players especially in the developing countries is driving the growth and expansion of the healthcare industry, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/12531

Global Laboratory Filtration Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 7.24 billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 3.68 billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.9% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players 3M Company, 3M Purification Inc., Advantec Toyo Roshi Kaisha, Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksj, Amd Manufacturing Inc., Cantel Medical Corporation, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, GVS S.p.A, Hawach Scientific Co. Ltd., Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG., Merck KGaA, Merck Millipore, Sartorius Group, Sigma-Aldrich, Sterlitech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Veolia Water Technologies. Segments Covered By Product, By Technique, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Laboratory Filtration Market: Segmentation

Insight by Product

Based on product, the global laboratory filtration market is segmented into filtration media, filtration accessories, and filtration assemblies. The filtration media segment is sub-segmented into membrane filters, filter papers, filtration microplates, syringeless filters, syringe filters, capsule filters, and others. The filtration Accessories segment is sub-divided into microfiltration assemblies, ultrafiltration assemblies, reverse osmosis assemblies, vacuum filtration assemblies, and others. Filtration assemblies segment includes sub-segments involving filter holders, filter flasks, filter funnels, dispensers, cartridges, filter housings, vacuum pumps, seals, and others.

Insight by Technique

Based on the technique segment, the market can be categorized into nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, reverse osmosis, and vacuum filtration. The laboratory microfiltration segment held the largest share in the global market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period. Laboratory microfiltration is widely employed in many sectors for cold sterilization of API and enzymes and the separation of solid-liquid phases. This factor is fueling the global laboratory filtration market growth.

Insight by End-Use

The end-use segment of the laboratory filtration market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, the food & beverage industry, and academic & research institutions.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/laboratory-filtration-market/inquire-before-buying

Geographic Overview: Laboratory Filtration Market

Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2021 owing to the foundation of cutting-edge laboratories and government initiatives in fundamental research. Other factors positively favoring the market growth in the region include the presence of government funding programs for laboratory filter membrane business owners, the strong base of healthcare facilities, growing investment from major players in the growth of the advanced devices, rising number of processes associated to drug development, a stringent regulatory scenario in the pharmaceutical industry.

Further, APAC is expected to record a high CAGR in the global market. Japan and India are projected to record considerable growth in the market owing to the growing number of enterprises establishing operating facilities in the region, increasing awareness and adoption of novel separation technology, and rising development in the pharmaceutical industry.

Browse the Detail Report "Laboratory Filtration Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Food & Beverage Industry, Academic & Research Institutions); By Product; By Technique; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/laboratory-filtration-market

For Immediate Purchase OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the laboratory filtration market report based on product, technique, end-use, and region:

Laboratory Filtration Market: By Product Outlook

Filtration Media

Membrane Filters



Filter Papers



Filtration Microplates



Syringeless Filters



Syringe Filters



Capsule Filters



Others

Filtration Accessories

Microfiltration Assemblies



Ultrafiltration Assemblies



Reverse Osmosis Assemblies



Vacuum Filtration Assemblies



Others

Filtration Assemblies

Filter Holders



Filter Flasks



Filter Funnels



Dispensers



Cartridges



Filter Housings



Vacuum Pumps



Seals



Others

Laboratory Filtration Market: By Technique Outlook

Nanofiltration

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Vacuum Filtration

Laboratory Filtration Market: By End-Use Outlook

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Food & Beverage Industry

Academic & Research Institutions

The Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What will be the global laboratory filtration market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

What are the key factors driving the global laboratory filtration market?

What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

Which are the leading players operating in the global laboratory filtration market across the globe?

What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

What are the key outcomes of Porter's five forces model?

Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global laboratory filtration market?

Which are the leading geographical segments of the global laboratory filtration market?

Browse More Related Research Reports:

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research