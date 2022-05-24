Global Laboratory Filtration Market Size Will Reach USD 7.24 Billion By 2030 | CAGR: 7.9%: Polaris Market Research

May 24, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Laboratory Filtration Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Food & Beverage Industry, Academic & Research Institutions); By Product; By Technique; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.
According to recent research study, the global laboratory filtration market size & share is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 3.68 billion in 2021 to reach USD 7.24 billion by 2030.
What is Laboratory Filtration? How Big is Laboratory Filtration Industry?
Filtration is the sterilization method, which is used to separate the solids from liquids or gases in laboratories. Laboratory filtration is one the most essential step in almost all types of laboratory process. It is used in applications related to the environment, chemistry, and life sciences across development laboratories, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies also utilize filtration products that support novel technologies.
Filtration products feature sterilized filtration, bioburden reduction, air filtration, oil and gas filtration, and membrane filtration. This technique is highly used in the liquid purification process in the laboratory. Filtration is a great alternative to other sterilization methods for sterilizing heat-sensitive liquids. Laboratory filtration has the ability to filter a huge volume of liquid at a single point of time, thus gaining popularity. This technique is also widely used in the food and beverage industries to clear liquids and separate liquids from solids.
- The report offers the present scenario of the global laboratory filtration market
- The report analyzes the market competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors.
- The sample report includes the latest drivers and trends in the global laboratory filtration market.
- Comprehensive information on factors that will assist market growth during the next years.
- Comprehensive study on market segmentation involving market types, applications, and end-users.
- The report offers predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- A meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the laboratory filtration market
- The report projects the value and sales volume of the market, with respect to key regions.
- The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.
Top Companies Profile Covered in "Laboratory Filtration Market" Report Are:
- 3M Purification Inc
- Advantec Toyo Roshi Kaisha Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies Inc
- Ahlstrom-Munksj
- Amd Manufacturing Inc.
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC
- Danaher Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- GVS S.p.A
- Hawach Scientific Co. Ltd
- Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG
- Merck KGaA
- Merck Millipore
- Sartorius Group
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Sterlitech Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Veolia Water Technologies
Laboratory Filtration Market: Growth Drivers
The growing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, the rising demand for membrane filtration technology, surging purity requirements in end-user segments, and increasing focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals are the key factors driving the growth of the laboratory filtration market. The increasing demand for membrane filtration technology and the increase in the number of research laboratories in developing countries are pushing the market growth rate. Also, the growing adoption of filtration technology in the food & beverage industries and the increasing demand for more efficient filters are expected to fuel the market growth.
Moreover, the introduction of sophisticated filtration methods such as microfiltration, nanofiltration, and ultrafiltration for ultra-purification and the increasing use of analytical instruments are anticipated to flourish the market growth. Further, the growing prevalence of both public and private players especially in the developing countries is driving the growth and expansion of the healthcare industry, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.
Global Laboratory Filtration Market: Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market Outlook for 2030
|
USD 7.24 billion
|
Market Size 2021 Value
|
USD 3.68 billion
|
Expected CAGR Growth
|
7.9% from 2022 - 2030
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022 - 2030
|
Top Market Players
|
3M Company, 3M Purification Inc., Advantec Toyo Roshi Kaisha, Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksj, Amd Manufacturing Inc., Cantel Medical Corporation, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, GVS S.p.A, Hawach Scientific Co. Ltd., Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG., Merck KGaA, Merck Millipore, Sartorius Group, Sigma-Aldrich, Sterlitech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Veolia Water Technologies.
|
Segments Covered
|
By Product, By Technique, By End-Use, By Region
|
Customization Options
|
Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Laboratory Filtration Market: Segmentation
- Insight by Product
Based on product, the global laboratory filtration market is segmented into filtration media, filtration accessories, and filtration assemblies. The filtration media segment is sub-segmented into membrane filters, filter papers, filtration microplates, syringeless filters, syringe filters, capsule filters, and others. The filtration Accessories segment is sub-divided into microfiltration assemblies, ultrafiltration assemblies, reverse osmosis assemblies, vacuum filtration assemblies, and others. Filtration assemblies segment includes sub-segments involving filter holders, filter flasks, filter funnels, dispensers, cartridges, filter housings, vacuum pumps, seals, and others.
- Insight by Technique
Based on the technique segment, the market can be categorized into nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, reverse osmosis, and vacuum filtration. The laboratory microfiltration segment held the largest share in the global market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period. Laboratory microfiltration is widely employed in many sectors for cold sterilization of API and enzymes and the separation of solid-liquid phases. This factor is fueling the global laboratory filtration market growth.
- Insight by End-Use
The end-use segment of the laboratory filtration market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, the food & beverage industry, and academic & research institutions.
Geographic Overview: Laboratory Filtration Market
Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2021 owing to the foundation of cutting-edge laboratories and government initiatives in fundamental research. Other factors positively favoring the market growth in the region include the presence of government funding programs for laboratory filter membrane business owners, the strong base of healthcare facilities, growing investment from major players in the growth of the advanced devices, rising number of processes associated to drug development, a stringent regulatory scenario in the pharmaceutical industry.
Further, APAC is expected to record a high CAGR in the global market. Japan and India are projected to record considerable growth in the market owing to the growing number of enterprises establishing operating facilities in the region, increasing awareness and adoption of novel separation technology, and rising development in the pharmaceutical industry.
Browse the Detail Report "Laboratory Filtration Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Food & Beverage Industry, Academic & Research Institutions); By Product; By Technique; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/laboratory-filtration-market
Polaris Market Research has segmented the laboratory filtration market report based on product, technique, end-use, and region:
Laboratory Filtration Market: By Product Outlook
- Filtration Media
- Membrane Filters
- Filter Papers
- Filtration Microplates
- Syringeless Filters
- Syringe Filters
- Capsule Filters
- Others
- Filtration Accessories
- Microfiltration Assemblies
- Ultrafiltration Assemblies
- Reverse Osmosis Assemblies
- Vacuum Filtration Assemblies
- Others
- Filtration Assemblies
- Filter Holders
- Filter Flasks
- Filter Funnels
- Dispensers
- Cartridges
- Filter Housings
- Vacuum Pumps
- Seals
- Others
Laboratory Filtration Market: By Technique Outlook
- Nanofiltration
- Ultrafiltration
- Microfiltration
- Reverse Osmosis
- Vacuum Filtration
Laboratory Filtration Market: By End-Use Outlook
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
- Food & Beverage Industry
- Academic & Research Institutions
The Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- What will be the global laboratory filtration market size and growth rate in the forecast year?
- What are the key factors driving the global laboratory filtration market?
- What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?
- Which are the leading players operating in the global laboratory filtration market across the globe?
- What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?
- What are the key outcomes of Porter's five forces model?
- Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global laboratory filtration market?
- Which are the leading geographical segments of the global laboratory filtration market?
Share this article