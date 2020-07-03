Global Laboratory Information Management System Market (2020 to 2025) - Use of LIMs in the Cannabis Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market by Type (Broad, Industry-specific), Component (Software, Services), Delivery (On premise, Remote, Cloud), End User (CRO, Pharma, Biotech, Chemical, Agriculture, FnB, Oil, Gas) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory information management systems market is projected to reach USD 1,699.3 million by 2025 from an estimated USD 959.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, technological advancements in LIMS offerings, increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS are some of the factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high maintenance and service costs and the lack of integration standards for LIMS are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on component, the LIMS market is segmented into services and software. The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of the services segment can be attributed to the recurring requirement of services, such as training, software upgradation, and software maintenance post-installation.



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to dominate the LIMS market for the life sciences industry



Based on type, the LIMS market for the life sciences industry is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, biobanks and biorepositories, CROs & CMOs, clinical research laboratories, academic research institutes, toxicology laboratories, NGS laboratories, and forensic laboratories. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of LIMS systems in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to automate laboratory workflows and improve operational efficiency.



The market in Asia to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global LIMS market, followed by Europe. However, the Asian market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to factors such as increasing outsourcing activities in several Asian countries due to the availability of low-cost and skilled labor and the increasing awareness and availability of LIMS.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Overview

4.2 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Type, 2020-2025

4.3 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Share, by Industry & Region (2019)

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Laboratory Information Management Systems Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Use of LIMs to Comply With Stringent Regulatory Requirements

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Improving the Efficiency of Laboratories

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in LIMs Offerings

5.2.1.4 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based LIMs

5.2.1.5 Growing R&D Expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Maintenance and Service Costs

5.2.2.2 Lack of Integration Standards for LIMs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of LIMs in the Cannabis Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Trained Professionals

5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on LIMs Market



6 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Broad-Based LIMs

6.2.1 Faster Roi, Reduced Total Cost of Ownership, & Flexibility to Integrate Seamlessly With Other Lab Systems Are the Key Factors Supporting the Growth of the Broad-Based LIMs Market

6.3 Industry-Specific LIMs

6.3.1 Need for Laboratories to Implement In-House Customized LIMs Solutions to Cater to Specific Industry Requirements to Support Market Growth



7 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 LIMs Services

7.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based LIMs and Need of Software Upgradation and Maintenance Post-Installation to Drive Market Growth

7.3 LIMs Software

7.3.1 Rising Need to Integrate Existing Analytical Instruments & Shifting Trend Towards Laboratory Automation Are Key Factors Supporting Market Growth



8 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premise LIMs

8.2.1 On-Premise LIMs Accounted for the Largest Market Share

8.3 Cloud-Based LIMs

8.3.1 Cloud-Based LIMs to Witness Wide Adoption in the Coming Years

8.4 Remotely Hosted LIMs

8.4.1 Low Total Cost of Ownership and Good Return on Investment to Drive Market Growth



9 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Life Sciences Industry

9.2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.2.1.1 Pharma and Biotech Companies Are Adopting LIMs to Automate Laboratory Workflow and Improve Efficiency

9.2.2 Contract Service Organizations

9.2.2.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Research Activities to Drive Market Growth

9.2.3 Biobanks & Biorepositories

9.2.3.1 Demand for High-Quality Specimens Has Boosted the Adoption of LIMs in Biobanks & Biorepositories

9.2.4 Clinical Research Laboratories

9.2.4.1 Use of LIMs in Clinical Research Helps Accelerate Processes, Improve Quality, and Enhance Productivity

9.2.5 Academic Research Institutes

9.2.5.1 Advances in Cancer, Genomics, and Proteomics Research to Support Market Growth

9.2.6 Next-Generation Sequencing Laboratories

9.2.6.1 LIMs Helps in Overcoming Challenges Faced by Ngs Labs

9.2.7 Toxicology Laboratories

9.2.7.1 Toxicology Laboratories Are Widely Adopting Cloud-Based LIMs

9.3 Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries

9.3.1 LIMs Plays a Major Role in Production Processes to Avoid Food Contamination

9.4 Petrochemical Refineries and the Oil & Gas Industry

9.4.1 Integration of Operations is a Key Function of LIMs in this Industry

9.5 Chemical Industry

9.5.1 Role of LIMs in Supporting the Dynamic Production Processes in Chemical Industry to Support Market Growth

9.6 Environmental Testing

9.6.1 Increasing Stringency of Environmental Regulations to Support Market Growth

9.7 Other Industries



10 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Strong Economy and Increased R&D Expenditure to Drive the Demand for LIMs in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rising Awareness of Lab Automation to Drive Market Growth In Canada 103

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany to Dominate the Market in Europe

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Increased Focus on Life Sciences Research and Rise in Oil Production to Drive the Adoption of LIMs in the UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Strong Focus on the Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Support Market Growth in France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 High Pressure on Research Labs Due to the Covid-19 Outbreak Has Necessitated the Adoption of LIMs in Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Increase in Food & Beverage Production Has Driven the Adoption of LIMs in Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Government Support for the Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Drive Market Growth in Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Growth of Life Sciences Industry in China Has Driven the Adoption of LIMs

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Growth of the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive the Demand for LIMs

10.4.4 Rest of Asia

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Partnerships

11.3.2 Product Launches

11.3.3 Expansions

11.3.4 Acquisitions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

11.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.4.2 Visionary Leaders

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.5 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Labware

12.2 Labvantage

12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.4 Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

12.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.6 Lablynx, Inc.

12.7 Autoscribe Informatics (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited)

12.8 Computing Solutions, Inc.

12.9 Genologics, Inc. (An Illumina Company)

12.10 Labworks LLC

12.11 Dassault Systmes

12.12 Siemens

12.13 Accelerated Technology Laboratories

12.14 Cloudlims

12.15 Novatek International

12.16 Ovation

12.17 Apollolims

12.18 Promium

12.19 Horizon LIMs (A Part of Redarrow Labs)

12.20 Eusoft S.R.L



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzp5q5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

