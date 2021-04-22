Global Laboratory Product Purchasing Trends Report 2021: End-user Perspective on Laboratory Spending Reveals Modest 2021 Budget Increases Following Healthier 2020 Spending
The "Global Laboratory Product Purchasing Trends, 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Readers of one of the publisher's media partners were invited to participate in an online survey in September 2020 that centered on the state of their laboratories in 2020 and their expectations for 2021.
The publisher has conducted similar studies among the same targeted respondents since 2012. Where applicable, the study presents year-over-year data to illustrate yearly trend developments.
To qualify for survey participation, readers had to play a role in their laboratory's purchasing process, be familiar with their laboratory's product budgets, and represent a laboratory that either uses or plans to use products in one or more of the seven specified laboratory product categories: instruments, equipment, chemicals, reagents and kits, general lab supplies, plasticware, and glassware.
A total of 211 decision makers qualified for and completed the survey, answering questions on purchases, budgets, top companies, and purchasing preferences. Respondents were segmented by type of laboratory: academic/government, biopharmaceutical, industrial, and clinical.
This end-user survey polled researchers on their preferences in order to understand the laboratory product purchasing process and how that differs among the various organization types.
The data collected was quantitative in respect to budgets and qualitative with reference to end-user trends such as budget expectations, brand selection preferences, purchasing process steps, evaluation and sourcing of lab products, recent and expected instrument and equipment purchases, frequency of price comparisons, funding trends, unmet needs, product purchasing preferences, and the impact of COVID-19 on lab shutdowns and spending.
This survey provides companies with actionable and trending information from laboratory professionals that will help drive business strategies and develop growth expectations.
For the purpose of this analysis, respondents identifying as manufacturing, environmental testing, chemical or petrochemical, and food, beverage, or agricultural are combined as industrial laboratories. Biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and contract research organization are combined as biopharmaceutical laboratories.
State government and federal government laboratories are combined as government laboratories. Hospital laboratories and clinical reference laboratories fall under the clinical segment. Respondents indicated a wide range of job titles including researcher, scientist, investigator, director, manager, and technician.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives
- Research Methodology
- Respondent Profiles
2. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Budget Changes
- Laboratory Product Budget Breakdown and Trend
- COVID-19 Impact on Laboratories
- Growth Opportunity Areas
3. Laboratory Product Purchases and Influential Factors of Selection
- Annual Comparison of Lab Product Information Sources
- Most Frequently Used Information Sources
- Lab Product Purchases
- Annual Comparison of Product Purchases
- Lab Product Purchases by Organization Type
- Annual Comparison of Experience with Lab Product Purchases
- Product Features
- Product Origin
- Manufacturer Features
- Ordering and Shipment Features
- Comparing Market Prices
- Purchase Channels
- Most Frequently Used Purchase Channels
4. Purchasing Experience - Opportunity Analysis
- Purchasing Experience Aspects
- Laboratory Product Purchase Improvement Areas
- Purchasing Experience Aspect Assessment
- Purchasing Experience Opportunity Areas
5. Laboratory Product Budgets and Growth Expectations
- 2020 Laboratory Product Budget
- Laboratory Budget Breakdown and Trend
- 2020 Laboratory Product Budget Breakdown and 2021 Trend
- Laboratory Product Funding Sources
- Laboratory Product Funding Source Changes
6. Impact of COVID-19 on Laboratory Product Purchasing Trends
- COVID-19 Impact on Laboratories
- Laboratory Operating Status
- Laboratory Shutdown
- COVID-19 Impact on Q4 Spending
7. List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvyxii
