Global Laboratory Thermometers Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.78% - Increased Availability of Products Online
The "Global Laboratory Thermometers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Laboratory Thermometers Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Laboratory Thermometers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the increased availability of products on online channels. Increasing internet penetration is leading to a rise in awareness of the online availability of laboratory instruments, including laboratory thermometers.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the advent of digital and infrared thermometers. In terms of temperature measurement, there has been substantial product development in various types of thermometers, which is one of the major factors driving the market growth.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of digital thermometers. The growth of the global laboratory thermometers market is hindered by the high cost of digital thermometers.
Key vendors
- Anton Paar
- B+B Thermo-Technik
- Glas-Col
- STRECK
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
