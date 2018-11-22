Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market Report 2019-2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laboratory vacuum pumps market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

With the increased application of vacuum pump systems in laboratories and semiconductor processing, there is a growing demand for laboratory vacuum pumps. The use of laboratory vacuum pumps is increasing to optimize performance across the range of applications, from mass spectroscopy to filtering, drying, degassing, distillation, gel dryers, and evaporation.

Vacuum pumps are known to be effective tools in a laboratory, which helps in decreasing the filtration times through high-power vacuum suction. Laboratory vacuum pumps are used to provide rapid chamber evacuation, chamber environment exchange, and high throughput capability. With the rising applications in the semiconductor industry, the adoption of laboratory vacuum pumps will increase during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Increasing initiatives by market vendors

Many vendors in the global laboratory vacuum pumps market are conduction workshops to create awareness about the efficiency of vacuum pumps, and they showcase a range of videos and presentations on their websites to reach a larger audience and gain considerable market sales.

Presence of operational issues

The performance of laboratory vacuum pumps is influenced and governed by a range of factors, such as the presence of numerous components in a pump. Issues occurring in laboratory vacuum pumps include horsepower leakage, pump stalls, overloading of the electric motor, and discharge of oil from oil mist eliminator, which may hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Agilent Technologies and EBARA, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as increased application of vacuum pump systems in laboratories and semiconductor processing and the increasing initiatives by market vendors, will provide considerable growth opportunities to laboratory vacuum pumps.

Agilent Technologies, EBARA, Gardner Denver, Graham, and ULVAC are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Report Summary:

One trend affecting this market is the increased application of vacuum pump systems in laboratories and semiconductor processing. The use of laboratory vacuum pumps is increasing to optimize performance across the range of applications, from mass spectroscopy to filtering, drying, degassing, distillation, gel dryers, and evaporation. Vacuum pumps are known to be effective tools in a laboratory, which helps in decreasing the filtration times through high-power vacuum suction.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the driven by the increasing initiatives by the market vendors. Many vendors in the global laboratory vacuum pumps market are conduction workshops to create awareness about the efficiency of vacuum pumps, and they showcase a range of videos and presentations on their websites to reach a larger audience and gain considerable market sales.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the presence of operational issues. The performance of laboratory vacuum pumps is influenced and governed by a range of factors, such as the presence of numerous components in a pump. Issues occurring in laboratory vacuum pumps include horsepower leakage, pump stalls, overloading of the electric motor, and discharge of oil from oil mist eliminator, which may hinder the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Dry vacuum pumps - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Rotary vane pumps - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increased application in laboratories and semiconductor processing
  • Technological advances
  • Increase in M&A

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agilent Technologies
  • EBARA
  • Gardner Denver
  • Graham
  • ULVAC

PART 14: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ht7tm6/global_laboratory?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

11:30 ET Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2018-2022: The Rise in the...

11:15 ET Global Rock Climbing Equipment Market, 2022 - Market will...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market Report 2019-2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

11:45 ET