Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market Report 2019-2023

The laboratory vacuum pumps market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.



With the increased application of vacuum pump systems in laboratories and semiconductor processing, there is a growing demand for laboratory vacuum pumps. The use of laboratory vacuum pumps is increasing to optimize performance across the range of applications, from mass spectroscopy to filtering, drying, degassing, distillation, gel dryers, and evaporation.



Vacuum pumps are known to be effective tools in a laboratory, which helps in decreasing the filtration times through high-power vacuum suction. Laboratory vacuum pumps are used to provide rapid chamber evacuation, chamber environment exchange, and high throughput capability. With the rising applications in the semiconductor industry, the adoption of laboratory vacuum pumps will increase during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Increasing initiatives by market vendors



Many vendors in the global laboratory vacuum pumps market are conduction workshops to create awareness about the efficiency of vacuum pumps, and they showcase a range of videos and presentations on their websites to reach a larger audience and gain considerable market sales.



Presence of operational issues



The performance of laboratory vacuum pumps is influenced and governed by a range of factors, such as the presence of numerous components in a pump. Issues occurring in laboratory vacuum pumps include horsepower leakage, pump stalls, overloading of the electric motor, and discharge of oil from oil mist eliminator, which may hinder the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Agilent Technologies and EBARA, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as increased application of vacuum pump systems in laboratories and semiconductor processing and the increasing initiatives by market vendors, will provide considerable growth opportunities to laboratory vacuum pumps.



Agilent Technologies, EBARA, Gardner Denver, Graham, and ULVAC are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Report Summary:



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Dry vacuum pumps - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rotary vane pumps - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increased application in laboratories and semiconductor processing

Technological advances

Increase in M&A

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies

EBARA

Gardner Denver

Graham

ULVAC

PART 14: APPENDIX



