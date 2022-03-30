Global Labware Markets Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: Increasing Demand for Plastic Labware, Rising Research in Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, & Investment in Plastic Labware

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Labware Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The development of the laboratory glassware market is linked with the growth of industries like petrochemicals, polymer chemistry, and pharmaceuticals. Numerous manufacturers of laboratory glassware majorly rely on exports for commercial accomplishment.



Factors such as the increasing number of R&D laboratories, rising demand for plasticware and glassware products for clinical use in hospitals and forensic laboratories as they are lightweight, recyclable, cost-effective, and non-breakable, and government support in the field of pharmaceutical and drug discovery are anticipated to be the key drivers for the growth of the global labware market in the coming years.

LABWARE MARKET SEGMENTS

By end-user, the market is classified into research & academic institutions, hospitals & diagnostic centers, biotechnology industry & pharmaceutical, contract research organizations, food & beverage industry, and others. The research & academic institutions segment is the largest segment and accounted for a revenue share of 30.18% in 2021.



The pipettes segment dominated the market and accounted for a highest share in 2021.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In North America, the rising number of diagnostic tests, increased usage of laboratory consumables, and introduction of specially designed plasticware are key factors that are driving the growth of the market in the region.



The APAC labware market is the fastest growing in the world. Developing countries such as India are planning to initiate a nearly $1.3 billion fund to encourage businesses to manufacture pharmaceutical ingredients domestically by 2023. The country supplies a substantial share of the global demand for multiple vaccines and accounts for the second-largest pharmaceutical and biotech workforce globally.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

The growth of players in the market depends on its condition, economic growth, and industry development. Exporting through an intermediary such as a distributor or importer is still the key channel for exporters from developing countries.



Key Vendors

Corning

DWK Life Sciences

Bellco Glass

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius

Other Prominent Vendors

Eppendorf

METTLER TOLEDO

Borosil

TECHNOSKLO

Crystalgen

Eagle Laboratory Glass Company

Sarstedt

PerkinElmer

Hamilton Laboratory Glass

Quark

Kavalierglass

Glacier Glass Works

Jencons Glass Industries

Glassco

HARIO

CITOTEST

SP Industries

SCAM

Merck

Naugra Export

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Macroeconomic Overview

7.2.1 Macroeconomic Overview

7.2.2 Real GDP Growth

7.3 Global Healthcare Industry Overview

7.4 Value Chain Analysis

7.4.1 Raw Material/Design /Equipment Suppliers

7.4.2 Manufacturers

7.4.3 Distributors/Dealers

7.4.4 Retailers

7.4.5 End-Users

7.5 Impact of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Shift from Glass to Plastic Labware

8.2 Point-Of-Care Testing Diagnostics

8.3 Advancements in Labware



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Demand for Plastic Labware

9.2 Rising Research in Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

9.3 Investment in Plastic Labware



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Equipment Calibration

10.2 Brittle Nature of Glassware



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Pipettes

12.4 Burettes

12.5 Beakers

12.6 Flasks

12.7 Test Tubes



13 Material Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Plasticware

13.4 Glassware

13.5 Disposable



14 End-user

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Research & Academic Institutions

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

14.5 Biotechnology Industry & Pharmaceutical

14.6 Contract Research Organizations

14.7 Food & Beverage Industry



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7pwee

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets