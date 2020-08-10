Global Lactoferrin Market, Forecast to 2026 with Profiles of NOW Foods, Jarrow Formulas, and Life Extension Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lactoferrin Market Size, By Product, By Application, Sales Channel, By Region, Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing consciousness amid consumers concerning health and diet, along with the rising prevalence of skin-related health circumstances, is predictable to boost the demand. Lactoferrin is alleged to have antiviral, antibacterial, antiparasitic, catalytic, and anti-allergic functions and properties, which is predicted to drive the product demand from pharmaceutical and personal care industries.



The acne cure market is also consequently predictable to see healthy development during the estimated period. Numerous clinical trials have proven the capability of lactoferrin to treat acne and other such skin disorders efficiently.



Due to its anti-provocative properties, lactoferrin eliminates the main food foundation for pathogens by nullifying its contributors. Increasing consumer consciousness towards gut fitness, joined with the increasing demand of lactoferrin to avoid bad-tempered bowel drive and bloating and reduces colonic inflammation, is expected to boost this section's request for the prediction period. Consumer consciousness due to product advertising creativities taken by brand owners coupled with an inclination toward organic products with minimum side effects and higher efficiency is probable to additional boost the demand.



Rising health awareness among consumers is a significant cause driving the development of the lactoferrin addition market as lactoferrin controls iron metabolism, acts as an antibacterial agent, has antioxidant properties and thus, helps in refining immunity. Besides, there has been a growth in the request for sports diet products due to the growing fitness trend among youths, which is likely to drive the lactoferrin addition market as lactoferrin offers nourishing value and is easy to eat.



The Asia-Pacific developed as the leading regional section in 2019. China, India, and Japan were found to be the most important local markets for the product. This important share of Asia Pacific can be attributed to the growing spending volume of the consumers. The presence of a major consumer base in these countries, along with increasing birth rates among the population, is anticipated to create development opportunities.



