Global Laminated Labels Market Report 2018: 2015 Data, 2016 Revenue Estimations for 2017 & Forecasts to 2027

The "Global Laminated Labels Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laminated Labels Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Growing E-commerce facilities, Emergence of new products developments and Advancements in Composition of laminated labels.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing E-commerce facilities

3.1.2 Emergence of new products developments

3.1.3 Advancements in Composition of laminated labels

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Laminated Labels Market, By Material Type

4.1 Polycarbonate

4.2 Polyester

4.3 Polypropylene

4.4 UL approved laminates

4.5 UV sunscreen polyester

4.6 Vinyl



5 Laminated Labels Market, By Composition

5.1 Adhesive

5.2 Facestock

5.3 Raw Materials

5.4 Release Liner



6 Laminated Labels Market, By Printing Ink

6.1 Hot Melt-Based Ink

6.2 Solvent-Based Ink

6.3 UV-Curable Ink

6.4 Water-Based Ink



7 Laminated Labels Market, By Printing Composition

7.1 Digital Printing

7.2 Flexographic Printing

7.3 Gravure Printing

7.4 Letterpress Printing

7.5 Lithography Printing

7.6 Offset Printing



8 Laminated Labels Market, By Form

8.1 Reels

8.2 Sheets



9 Laminated Labels Market, By Application

9.1 Consumer Durables

9.2 Food & Beverages

9.3 Home & Personal Care

9.4 Pharmaceuticals & Medical

9.5 Retail Labels

9.6 Other Applications

9.6.1 Apparels And Textile

9.6.2 Industrial Lubricants

9.6.3 Paints And Gift



10 Laminated Labels Market, By Geography



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies



Avery Dennison Corporation

3M Company

Company Bemis Company, Inc.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

CCL Industries Inc.

Flexcon Company, Inc.

Torraspapel Adestor

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Gipako

Hub Labels

Reflex Labels Ltd

Ravenwood Packaging

Cenveo

Stickythings Limited

