Global Laparoscopic Devices Industry
Global Laparoscopic Devices Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2027
Nov 02, 2020, 12:40 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laparoscopic Devices estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Direct Energy Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Closure Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Laparoscopic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.
Trocars Segment to Record 3% CAGR
In the global Trocars segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 433-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aesculap AG
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Conmed Corp.
- Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.
- STRYKER Corp.
- Teleflex
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Laparoscopy - An Evolving Surgical Standard
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Regional Landscape
Asia Pacific to Drive Future Growth
Direct Energy Devices and Hand-Assist Devices Leads Market Growth
Key Market Drivers
Key Market Restraints
Competitive Scenario
Minimally Invasive Procedures Charge up Laparascopic Devices
Market
Robot-Assisted Laparoscopy - Changing the Face of Laparoscopic
Surgery
Hand-Assist Devices Continue to Garner Demand
Microlaparoscopy - Limited to Specific Procedures
Global Competitor Market Shares
Laparoscopic Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Aesculap AG (Germany)
Boston Scientific Corp. (USA)
Conmed Corporation (USA)
Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. (USA)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (USA)
Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Medtronic, Inc. (USA)
Microline Surgical, Inc. (USA)
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
Smith & Nephew, Inc. (USA)
STRYKER Corp. (USA)
Teleflex Incorporated (USA)
Teleflex Medical (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus Grows on Reducing Laparoscopy Procedure Costs
Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth
Recent Technological Breakthroughs in Laparoscopic Devices
4K Technology Makes Inroads
Single-Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Grows in Adoption
Industry Witnesses Reviving Interest in 'Mini' Laparoscopy
Growing Emphasis on Modular Laparoscopic Instruments
Focus on Devices for Optimal Visualization of the Target Tissue
Multi-Function Instruments System Gain Ground
Thermal Plasma based Energy-based Surgical Systems - A New
Advancement
3D Systems Gain Edge over 2D Systems
Innovative 3D Camera Systems and Laparoscopes Swamp the Market
Companies Focus on Effective Port Site Closure Devices
New Technologies to Drive Market for Devices in Bariatric
Surgeries
Waning Demand for Gastric Banding Procedures
Gastric Sleeving Gains Traction
Versatility - The Key Driver to Innovation
Size and Energy Displacement Factors to Steer New Product
Development
ISSUES AND CHALLENGES
Functional Difficulties
Cost Concerns Vs. Healthcare Cost Containment
Additional Training Requirements - Impede Adoption
Long-Term Growth Drivers
Aging Population Buoys Demand for Laparoscopic Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
