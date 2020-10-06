Global Laptop Carry Case Market Report 2020-2024 Featuring Lenovo, Samsonite, Thule, ACCO Brands & Wenger

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laptop Carry Case Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laptop carry case market is poised to grow by $ 153.60 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The reports on the laptop carry case market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for lightweight bags and increased product and brand promotions and marketing campaigns.



This study identifies the huge demand during festive season and introduction of academic year as one of the prime reasons driving the laptop carry case market growth during the next few years. The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laptop carry case market vendors that include ACCO Brands Corp., Elecom Co. Ltd., Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Sanwa Supply Inc., Targus Inc., Thule Group AB, United States Luggage Co. LLC, and Wenger SA.



Also, the laptop carry case market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Market Landscape

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market ecosystem

Market Landscape

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market definition

Market Sizing

Market segment analysis

Market definition

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Market segment analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Market condition

Threat of rivalry

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market condition

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market segments

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Customer landscape

Overview

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Overview

Geographic segmentation

Geographic Landscape

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Market trends

Vendor Analysis

Landscape disruption

Vendors covered

Vendor Analysis



ACCO Brands Corp.

Elecom Co. Ltd.

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Samsonite International SA

Sanwa Supply Inc.

Targus Inc.

Thule Group AB

United States Luggage Co. LLC

Vendors covered

Wenger SA



Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilukkh



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

