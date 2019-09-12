Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market Report 2019: Focus on Interior Walls, Flooring, Exterior Wall Cladding, Countertops

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Large Format Ceramic Panel Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Large Format Ceramic Panel market is projected to display a good growth of over 11% by volume and 9.% CAGR by value during 2019 - 2024, chiefly driven by advancement in construction sector, strong established distribution channel, innovation and technological development in manufacturing process and inclination of consumer behaviour towards Large Format seamless ceramic tiles due to its unique features.



During the period 2019-2024, demand growth for large format ceramic panel market is expected to exhibit the maximum advancement, owing to high applicability in varied end-user applications. Large format ceramic panels are increasingly being used in floorings, interior and exterior walls and countertops in several high-end commercial and residential buildings.



Among the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share of around 64.82%, in the total market in 2018, and is predicted to advance at a significant rate, owing to the soaring growth in construction sectors, economic development and changing consumer preference.



The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global large format ceramic panel market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Ceramic Tile Market Outlook



5. Large Format Ceramic Panel: Product Outlook



6. Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: Growth and Forecast

6.1 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Volume (2014-2018)

6.2 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Value (2014-2018)

6.3 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Volume (2019-2024)

6.4 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Value (2019-2024)



7 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Application

7.1 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Interior Wall Application, By Volume (2014-2024)

7.2 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Interior Wall Application, By Value (2014-2024)

7.3 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Flooring Application, By Volume (2014-2024)

7.4 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Flooring Application, By Value (2014-2024)

7.5 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Exterior Wall Cladding Application, By Volume (2014-2024)

7.6 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Exterior Wall Cladding Application, By Value (2014-2024)

7.7 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Countertop Application, By Volume (2014-2024)

7.8 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Countertop Application, By Value (2014-2024)



8. Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Thickness

8.1 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Thickness, By Volume (2014-2018)

8.2 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Thickness, By Value (2014-2018)

8.3 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Thickness, By Volume (2019-2024)

8.4 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Thickness, By Value (2019-2024)



9. Global Large Format Ceramic Panel: Regional Analysis



10. Europe Large Format Ceramic Panel: An Analysis



11. Europe Large Format Ceramic Panel: Country Analysis



12. North America Large Format Ceramic Panel: An Analysis



13. North America Large Format Ceramic Panel: Country Analysis



14. Asia Pacific Large Ceramic Panels Market: An Analysis



15. Asia Pacific Large Format Ceramic Panel: Country Analysis



16. GCC Large Ceramic Panels Market: An Analysis



17. GCC Large Format Ceramic Panel: Country Analysis



18. Market Dynamics



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1 Pricing Analysis

19.2 Production Analysis



20. Company Profiles



Laminam Spa

Neolith

Granitifiandre

ABK Group

Levantina

Florim

RAK Ceramics

