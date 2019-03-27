Global Large Format Ceramic Panels Market, 2019: Projected to Display a Growth of Over 11.83% by Volume, and 9.42% CAGR by Value During 2019-2024
Mar 27, 2019, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Large Format Ceramic Panel Market (2019 Edition) - World Market Review and Forecast to 2024 - By Application, By Thickness, By Region, By Country (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global large format ceramic panel market has been assessed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024
According to the report, the market is projected to display a good growth of over 11.83% by volume and 9.42% CAGR by value during 2019-2024, chiefly driven by advancement in construction sector, strong established distribution channel, innovation and technological development in manufacturing process and inclination of consumer behaviour towards Large Format seamless ceramic tiles due to its unique features.
During the period 2019-2024, demand growth for large format ceramic panel market is expected to exhibit the maximum advancement, owing to high applicability in varied end-user applications. Large format ceramic panels are increasingly being used in floorings, interior and exterior walls and countertops in several high-end commercial and residential buildings.
Among the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share of around 64.82%, in the total market in 2018, and is predicted to advance at a significant rate, owing to the soaring growth in construction sectors, economic development and changing consumer preference.
The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global large format ceramic panel market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Volume and Value
- Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Application (Flooring, Interior Wall, Exterior Cladding and Countertops)
- Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Thickness (3mm & below, 5 to 9mm, 9.1 to 12mm and 12mm & above).
Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, G.C.C, RoW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Volume and Value
- Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Application (Flooring, Interior Wall, Exterior Cladding and Countertops)
- Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Thickness (3mm &below,5 to 9mm, 9.1 to12mm and 12mm & above).
Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Belgium, Holland, Spain, Russia, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Volume and Value
- Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Application (Flooring, Interior Wall, Exterior Cladding and Countertops)
- Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Thickness (3mm & below, 5 to 9mm, 9.1 to 12mm and 12mm & above).
Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges
- SWOT Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Policy and Regulatory Landscape
- Product Benchmarking
- Pricing Analysis
- Production Analysis
- Company Analysis - Laminam, Neolith, Granitifiandre, ABK Group, Levantina, Florim, RAK Ceramics
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Ceramic Tile Market Outlook
5. Large Format Ceramic Panel: Product Outlook
6. Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: Growth and Forecast
6.1 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Volume (2014-2018)
6.2 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Value (2014-2018)
6.3 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Volume (2019-2024)
6.4 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Value (2019-2024)
7 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Application
7.1 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Interior Wall Application, By Volume (2014-2024)
7.2 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Interior Wall Application, By Value (2014-2024)
7.3 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Flooring Application, By Volume (2014-2024)
7.4 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Flooring Application, By Value (2014-2024)
7.5 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Exterior Wall Cladding Application, By Volume (2014-2024)
7.6 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Exterior Wall Cladding Application, By Value (2014-2024)
7.7 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Countertop Application, By Volume (2014-2024)
7.8 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Countertop Application, By Value (2014-2024)
8. Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Thickness
8.1 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Thickness, By Volume (2014-2018)
8.2 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Thickness, By Value (2014-2018)
8.3 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Thickness, By Volume (2019-2024)
8.4 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Thickness, By Value (2019-2024)
9. Global Large Format Ceramic Panel: Regional Analysis
10. Europe Large Format Ceramic Panel: An Analysis
11. Europe Large Format Ceramic Panel: Country Analysis
12. North America Large Format Ceramic Panel: An Analysis
13. North America Large Format Ceramic Panel: Country Analysis
14. Asia Pacific Large Ceramic Panels Market: An Analysis
15. Asia Pacific Large Format Ceramic Panel: Country Analysis
16. GCC Large Ceramic Panels Market: An Analysis
17. GCC Large Format Ceramic Panel: Country Analysis
18. Market Dynamics
18.1 Market Drivers
18.2 Market Restraints
18.3 Market Trends
18.4 Porters Five Force Model
18.5 SWOT Analysis
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1 Pricing Analysis
19.2 Production Analysis
20. Company Profiles
20.1 Granitifiandre
20.2 Neolith
20.3 Laminam S.p.A.
20.4 Levantina
20.5 ABK Group
20.6 Florim
20.7 RAK Ceramics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qvsvm4/global_large?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article