Global Large Format Ceramic Panels Market, 2019: Projected to Display a Growth of Over 11.83% by Volume, and 9.42% CAGR by Value During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Large Format Ceramic Panel Market (2019 Edition) - World Market Review and Forecast to 2024 - By Application, By Thickness, By Region, By Country (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global large format ceramic panel market has been assessed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024

According to the report, the market is projected to display a good growth of over 11.83% by volume and 9.42% CAGR by value during 2019-2024, chiefly driven by advancement in construction sector, strong established distribution channel, innovation and technological development in manufacturing process and inclination of consumer behaviour towards Large Format seamless ceramic tiles due to its unique features.



During the period 2019-2024, demand growth for large format ceramic panel market is expected to exhibit the maximum advancement, owing to high applicability in varied end-user applications. Large format ceramic panels are increasingly being used in floorings, interior and exterior walls and countertops in several high-end commercial and residential buildings.



Among the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share of around 64.82%, in the total market in 2018, and is predicted to advance at a significant rate, owing to the soaring growth in construction sectors, economic development and changing consumer preference.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global large format ceramic panel market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Volume and Value

Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Application (Flooring, Interior Wall, Exterior Cladding and Countertops)

Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Thickness (3mm & below, 5 to 9mm, 9.1 to 12mm and 12mm & above).

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, G.C.C, RoW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Volume and Value

Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Application (Flooring, Interior Wall, Exterior Cladding and Countertops)

Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Thickness (3mm &below,5 to 9mm, 9.1 to12mm and 12mm & above).

Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Belgium, Holland, Spain, Russia, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Volume and Value

Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Application (Flooring, Interior Wall, Exterior Cladding and Countertops)

Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Thickness (3mm & below, 5 to 9mm, 9.1 to 12mm and 12mm & above).

Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

SWOT Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Product Benchmarking

Pricing Analysis

Production Analysis

Company Analysis - Laminam, Neolith, Granitifiandre, ABK Group, Levantina, Florim, RAK Ceramics

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Ceramic Tile Market Outlook



5. Large Format Ceramic Panel: Product Outlook



6. Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: Growth and Forecast

6.1 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Volume (2014-2018)

6.2 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Value (2014-2018)

6.3 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Volume (2019-2024)

6.4 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Value (2019-2024)



7 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Application

7.1 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Interior Wall Application, By Volume (2014-2024)

7.2 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Interior Wall Application, By Value (2014-2024)

7.3 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Flooring Application, By Volume (2014-2024)

7.4 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Flooring Application, By Value (2014-2024)

7.5 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Exterior Wall Cladding Application, By Volume (2014-2024)

7.6 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Exterior Wall Cladding Application, By Value (2014-2024)

7.7 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Countertop Application, By Volume (2014-2024)

7.8 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Countertop Application, By Value (2014-2024)



8. Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: By Thickness

8.1 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Thickness, By Volume (2014-2018)

8.2 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Thickness, By Value (2014-2018)

8.3 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Thickness, By Volume (2019-2024)

8.4 Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market - By Thickness, By Value (2019-2024)



9. Global Large Format Ceramic Panel: Regional Analysis



10. Europe Large Format Ceramic Panel: An Analysis



11. Europe Large Format Ceramic Panel: Country Analysis



12. North America Large Format Ceramic Panel: An Analysis



13. North America Large Format Ceramic Panel: Country Analysis



14. Asia Pacific Large Ceramic Panels Market: An Analysis



15. Asia Pacific Large Format Ceramic Panel: Country Analysis



16. GCC Large Ceramic Panels Market: An Analysis



17. GCC Large Format Ceramic Panel: Country Analysis



18. Market Dynamics

18.1 Market Drivers

18.2 Market Restraints

18.3 Market Trends

18.4 Porters Five Force Model

18.5 SWOT Analysis



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1 Pricing Analysis

19.2 Production Analysis



20. Company Profiles

20.1 Granitifiandre

20.2 Neolith

20.3 Laminam S.p.A.

20.4 Levantina

20.5 ABK Group

20.6 Florim

20.7 RAK Ceramics



