Global Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis & Forecast Report, 2016-2019 & 2026 - Market to Record a CAGR of 2.5% Over 2018-2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Large Mining Shovels Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The large mining shovels market registered market value of about US$ 7 Bn in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



The large mining shovel market is showcasing a consistent growth with a continuously growing population and rising interest for metal and minerals over the world. Of the general mining sector, surface mining establishes almost 90% of the general mining creation around the world. With the consistent consumption over mining creation and foreseen development in the exploration activities, the interest for large mining shovel is anticipated to hint at positive recuperation in coming years.

Furthermore, recovering construction & mining industry speaks to an uplifting viewpoint for large mining shovels. Mine administrators in the U.S., Europe, and Japan are upgrading their old shovels with cutting edge technologies so as to give quality output and fulfill a high worldwide need. Moreover, stringent government guidelines in these business sectors are driving mine administrators to deploy advanced equipment and gears to decrease discharge and match security guidelines.



At present, global surface mining has been flourishing in the Asia-Pacific and hence the market for large mining shovels is also flourishing. The growth of large mining shovel in this region is particularly attributed to the growth in countries such as China and India. Owing to this, the region is also expected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Besides, growing mining activities and growth in the use of advanced mining machinery is also aiding regions such as Latin America and African countries. Consistent growth in surface mining is slowly but surely propelling the demand for large mining shovels and hence the market is anticipated to show positive signs in the coming years.



Competitive Insights



The research analysis covers an exhaustive analysis of leading large mining shovels manufacturing companies including JCB Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Volvo Construction Equipment, Komatsu Limited, Sandvik AB, China National Coal Mining Equipment Co. Ltd., Metso Corporation, Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co. Limited, and Boart Longyear Ltd.

Large mining shovels market is quite competitive as the market is characterized by some of the most prominent industrial and mining equipment manufacturing companies. These companies are breaking their back to maintain their market position by adopting business strategies such as the continuous introduction of new technologies and acquiring long terms contracts from mining companies.

As large mining shovels market is highly competitive, entry for a new player is extremely difficult. Several other business strategies and market player analysis is discussed in detail in the research study.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Large Mining Shovels Market

2.2 Global Large Mining Shovels Market, by Shovel Type

2.3 Global Large Mining Shovels Market, by Power Source

2.4 Global Large Mining Shovels Market, by Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Global Large Mining Shovels Market Overview

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1.1 Increasing Mining in Activities in China & Australia to Fuel Market Demand

3.1.1.2 Technology Advancement Driving Market Growth

3.1.1.3 Government Regulation & Support

3.1.2 Market Challenges

3.1.2.1 Cyclic Nature of the Mining Industry

3.1.2.1 High Purchase Cost and Limited Inflow of FDI in the Mining Sectors in Emerging Economies

3.2 See-Saw Analysis

3.2.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017

3.4.1 Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



Chapter 4 Global Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis, by Shovel Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Dragline Shovel

4.3 Bucket Shovel

4.4 Hybrid Shovel



Chapter 5 Global Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis, by Power Source

5.1 Overview

5.2 Hydraulic Shovel

5.3 Electric Shovel



Chapter 6 North America Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Large Mining Shovels Market, by Shovel Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

6.3 North America Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

6.4 North America Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 7 Europe Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Large Mining Shovels Market, by Shovel Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

7.3 Europe Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

7.4 Europe Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia-Pacific Large Mining Shovels Market, by Shovel Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 RoW Large Mining Shovels Market, by Shovel Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

9.3 RoW Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis, by Power Source, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

9.4 RoW Large Mining Shovels Market Analysis, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Caterpillar Inc.

10.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

10.3 Volvo Construction Equipment

10.4 Komatsu Limited

10.5 Metso Corporation

10.6 JCB Ltd.

10.7 Sandvik AB

10.8 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co. Limited

10.9 China National Coal Mining Equipment Co. Ltd.

10.10 Boart Longyear Ltd.



