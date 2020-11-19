Global Laryngeal Mask (Disposable, Reusable) Market, 2020-2027 - High Demand for Disposable Technologies in Critical Care Units & Increase In R&D Investments

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laryngeal Mask Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Disposable, Reusable), by Patient (Adult, Children), by End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, ASCs), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laryngeal mask market size is expected to reach USD 789.0 million by 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 6.0%, over the forecast period.



An increase in the number of surgeries that include anesthesia procedures coupled with the rising morbidity related to chronic diseases is the key contributor to market growth.



The key advantages of the product, such as ventilation management during anesthesia, induction, maintenance, & emergence, are anticipated to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the placement of these masks does not require laryngoscopy & muscle relaxants like succinylcholine, which is known to cause postoperative myalgia in certain patients. Hence, the usage of these masks greatly reduces the incidence of postoperative myalgia.



There is an increased demand for disposable devices in critical care units. This can be attributed to the cost-effectiveness, easy assembly, and flexible process designs of these technologies. Such factors are anticipated to increase the demand for disposable laryngeal masks over the forecast period. In addition, the products need smaller footprints and lower investment, as they are simpler and do not require sanitization & cleaning. Factors like these are expected to encourage emerging companies with low capital resources to invest in the market.



Laryngeal Mask Market Report Highlights

The disposable mask type segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of around 6.6% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for disposable masks in critical care units

The adult patient segment led the global market in 2019 with a revenue share of over 58% and will retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period

The hospitals & clinics end-user segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60% in 2019

This higher was attributed to rising awareness and supportive government and favorable reimbursement policies

Due to the presence of well-established companies and advance healthcare infrastructure, North America was the leading regional market in 2019

was the leading regional market in 2019 However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to supportive government initiatives & rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries

is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to supportive government initiatives & rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries Industry players have undertaken several business strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborative agreements, and geographic expansion, to gain a higher market share

For instance, in May 2019 , Ambu A/S entered into a strategic partnership with Cook Medical; according to which, Cook Medical distributed Ambu's products in the U.S.

