Global Laryngocopes Blades and Handles Market - Market Analysis and Forecast Model

Laryngoscopes are widely utilized in operation theatres, emergency departments, intensive care units and ASCs in order to obtain a direct view of the vocal cords and aid with intubation. The device consists of a distal blade which provides illumination and a handle designed to supply power to the blade. The laryngoscope blade and handle can further be categorized as reusable or disposable.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis. Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.





Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Laryngoscopes Blades and Handles market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Laryngoscopes Blades and Handles market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific med-tech regulatory landscape.

Companies Mentioned



Roper Technologies (Verathon Inc.)

Teleflex Inc.

SunMed LLC

Medtronic plc

Smiths Medical

HUM -Gesellschaft fr Homecare und Medizintechnik



Intersurgical Ltd.

Ambu A/S

Medline Industries Inc.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG



