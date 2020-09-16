Global Laryngoscopes (General Surgery) Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2015-2020 & 2030 with Covid-19 Impact Insights

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laryngoscopes (General Surgery) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for laryngoscopes is partially driven by growing populations, an increase in the number of geriatric patients, rising rates of obesity, and the diagnosis of various illnesses.



The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Laryngoscopes market for the year 2020 and beyond. Laryngoscopes are used for viewing the vocal chords, glottis, and to allow for tracheal intubation. Surgeries that use laryngoscopes include respiratory, cardiovascular, and orthopedic procedures. ICU cases incorporate the airway management of patients, as sufficient respiration and oxygenation are critical for successful surgeries.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:



Currently marketed Laryngoscopes and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Laryngoscopes market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total installed base, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the publisher's analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Laryngoscopes market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Laryngoscopes market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Companies Mentioned



Olympus Corp

Hoya Corp

KARL STORZ SE & Co KG

& Co KG Fujifilm Holdings Corp

Verathon Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Richard Wolf GmbH

Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qh2swt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



