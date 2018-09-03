Global Laser based Gas Analyzers Market 2018-2024 with 2017 as the Base Year - Newer Spectroscopy Techniques Expected to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Sept 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Laser based Gas Analyzers Market, Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyzes the global trends in the laser based gas analyzer market across industries such as oil & gas, process, environmental, and pharma. The growing need for energy is driving oil & gas exploration, and boosting the demand for laser based gas analyzers. Also, environmental regulations in various countries are driving demand for laser based gas analyzers as they are less expensive than traditional techniques, requiring minimum maintenance.







The techniques involved include:

Tuneable diode laser spectroscopy (TDLS)

Raman spectroscopy (RA)

Cavity ring down spectroscopy (CRDS)

Quantum cascade laser spectroscopy (QCLS)

The study provides the overall market size of each segment for 2017 and a revenue breakdown by geography, technique, and vertical markets. It focuses on the various market dynamics, challenges, Mega Trends, market trends, product analysis, and other factors that are likely to drive market growth. The base year of the study is 2017, with forecasts up to 2024. It offers a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape with market shares (only at the global level) and SWOT analysis of top companies. The research, however, does not provide information on unit shipments. It will present key market participants with business intelligence to help them understand the future of the laser based gas analyzers in the industry verticals covered.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow for, and at what rate?

Which laser based analysis techniques present major growth opportunities?

How will the structure of the market change with time?

Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs, or is additional development needed?

Are the vendors in the space ready to make the most of the market opportunities alone, or do they need partnerships to take their business to the next level?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Regulations and Directives

Standards and Regulations in North America

Standards and Regulations in Europe and Other Regions

4. Drivers and Restraints-Total Laser based Gas Analyzers Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Forecast and Trends-Total Laser based Gas Analyzers Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Technique

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Techniques

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Laser based Gas Analyzers Market

Market Share

List of Top Companies and Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Competitive Factors and Assessment

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in the Gas Analyzer Industry Ecosystem-2017

Growth Opportunity 1-Newer Gas Analysis Techniques

Growth Opportunity 2-Impact of IoT

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend Impact on the Laser Gas Analyzer Market

SMART is the New Green-Mega Trend Explained

IoT/IoE-Mega Trend Explained

Cloud Computing-Mega Trend Explained

9. TDLS Segment Analysis

TDLS Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

10. RA Segment Analysis

RA Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

11. QCLS Segment Analysis

QCLS Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

12. CRDS Segment Analysis

CRDS Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

13. North America Analysis

North America Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

14. Europe Analysis

Europe Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

15. Asia-Pacific Analysis

Asia-Pacific Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

16. RoW Analysis

RoW Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

17. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

18. Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8w5jw9/global_laser?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

