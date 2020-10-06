Global Laser Interferometer Market (2020 to 2025) - Growing Demand for Automobiles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Interferometer Market by Interferometer Type (Michelson, Fabry-Perot, Fizeau, and Twyman-Green), Type (Homodyne and Heterodyne), Application (Surface Topology, Engineering, and Science), End-Use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laser interferometer market is expected to grow from USD 237 million in 2020 to USD 334 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2025.



Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the growing demand for 3D metrology services, focus on quality control, and increasing expenditure on R&D activities. Quality control is an integral part of the production process as it helps the process run smoothly without incurring any extra cost. Under quality control and inspection, a laser interferometer is used for measurement, position control, dimensional analysis, and machine calibration, among other functions. Industries such as automotive and aerospace have a complex supply chain consisting of a large number of vendors who demand consistent manufacturing and approval processes to be undertaken to ensure that required standards, such as ISO/TS 16949, have been followed.

Fizeau Interferometer to witness the highest CAGR in the laser interferometer market during the forecast period.

The market for Fizeau interferometer is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global laser interferometer market during the forecast period. Fizeau interferometers are a common type of interferometers that are used for measuring the surface shape and transmission quality of optics and optical-grade surfaces or characterizing optical surfaces, e.g., of mirrors or prisms. Due to this, there is an increase in demand for this interferometer in surface trilogy applications, which is expected to provide ample opportunities for the providers of Fizeau laser interferometers.

Industrial end-user industry to witness the highest CAGR in the laser interferometer market during 2020-2025.

The market for the industrial end-user industry is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Manufacturing is an economic industry that continues to focus on delivering high-quality machinery parts on time. Laser interferometers are used to inspect and measure integrated data in production processes and for quality control and ensuring complete maintenance of the production process in general manufacturing and precision machining.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the laser interferometer market by 2025.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the laser interferometer market by 2025. The wide-scale adoption of optical measurement technologies for industrial applications is the key factor supporting market growth in this region. This growth can also be attributed to the increasing use of laser interferometers in the automotive, aerospace & defense, and industrial verticals in developing countries such as India and China. The increasing adoption of precision measurement by manufacturers in APAC, with a focus on accuracy and reliability of the manufactured products, is further expected to propel the growth of the laser interferometer market in APAC.

Reasons to buy the report



This report segments the laser interferometer market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market's size and its subsegments (across different interferometer types, types, applications, end-user industries, and regions). The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem and product launches, contracts, and partnerships carried out by major market players.

