Global Laser Sensor Market 2019-2024 - Focus of Players on Smart and Miniaturization Technology

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Sensor Market by Offering (Hardware & Software and Services), Type (Compact and Ultra-Compact), Application (Manufacturing Plant Management & Automation and Security & Surveillance), End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laser sensor market is expected to grow from USD 535 million in 2019 to USD 863 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The laser sensor market has been gaining momentum majorly due to the increasing focus of players on smart and miniaturization technology, coupled with designs responsive to modern production techniques, which helps improve the overall product reliability.

Hardware & software segment is expected to hold largest size of laser sensor market during forecast period

The hardware comprises mounting clamps, mounting plates, clamps, rods, bases, clamp screws, tools, nuts, slits, lenses, camera reflectors, polarizing filters, and cables. The software comes as a bundled product. The hardware and software segment holds a larger size of the laser sensor market. Major players in the laser sensors market offering hardware and software for laser sensors include KEYENCE, Rockwell, Panasonic, OMRON, and First Sensor, among many others.

Manufacturing plant management and automation application is expected to hold largest size of laser sensor market during forecast period

The market growth is attributed to the increasing need for laser sensors in manufacturing inspection applications to ensure measurement and quality control tasks. This would increase the manufacturing productivity and foster industrial growth, which would ultimately change the competitiveness of companies and, in turn, regions.

RoW is expected to record highest growth rate during forecast period

RoW is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period Rising investments in packaging industry by major companies, growing tie-ups between the global players and the companies in this region, and increasing demands for laser sensors in the packaging industry have boosted the growth of the laser sensor market in Row for the plant manufacturing and automation application.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumption



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insight

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Laser Sensor Market

4.2 Laser Sensor Market, By Application

4.3 Laser Sensor Market, By Country

4.4 Laser Sensor Market in APAC in 2019, By Country & End-User Industry

4.5 Laser Sensor Market, By Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Laser Industry Standards and Regulations Analysis

5.4 Laser Sensor Market, By Class

5.4.1 Class 1

5.4.2 Class 2

5.5 Response Time of Laser Sensors

5.5.1 1 Ms/10 Ms/25 Ms/100 Ms/1,000 Ms

5.5.2 2 Ms/20 Ms/50 Ms/200 Ms/2,000 Ms

5.6 Market Dynamics

5.6.1 Drivers

5.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Laser Sensors in Food Manufacturing Industry

5.6.1.2 Advent of Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing

5.6.1.3 Increasing Government Initiatives

5.6.2 Restraints

5.6.2.1 Lack of Technological Advancements

5.6.3 Opportunities

5.6.3.1 Growing Demand for Miniaturization in Sensor Technologies

5.6.4 Challenge

5.6.4.1 Requirement of High Power and Energy Density for Measurement of Smaller Beams



6 Laser Sensor Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware & Software

6.2.1 Hardware

6.2.1.1 Components

6.2.1.1.1 Laser Sensors Uses Critical Components to Perform Necessary Applications

6.2.1.2 Accessories

6.2.1.2.1 Laser Sensors Use A Limited Set of Accessories When Put to Use

6.2.2 Software

6.2.2.1 Use of Software Enables Users' to Set Measurement Parameters

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Installation/Integration

6.3.1.1 Installation/ Integration First and Most Critical Stage

6.3.2 Maintenance & Support

6.3.2.1 Repair Service Enables Laser Sensors to Ensure Quality Service, Speed, and Optimal Performance



7 Laser Sensor Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Compact

7.2.1 Compact Laser Sensors are Ideal Solution for Automation, Integration and Robotics Applications

7.3 Ultra-Compact

7.3.1 Triangulation and Cmos Technology Improve the Usefulness of Ultra-Compact Laser Sensors



8 Laser Sensor Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturing Plant Management and Automation

8.2.1 Manufacturing

8.2.1.1 Machine Building

8.2.1.1.1 Miniaturized Design of Laser Sensors Enables Easy Integration Into Machines

8.2.1.2 Product Manufacturing

8.2.1.2.1 Increasing Technological Sophistication Increases Complexity in Product Manufacturing

8.2.2 Handling and Assembly

8.2.2.1 Proximity and Count Measurements are Significant Applications of Laser Sensors in Handling and Assembly

8.3 Security and Surveillance

8.3.1 Location Mapping and Height Measurement are Critical to Military, Homeland, and Private Security Applications for Which Laser Sensors are Deployed

8.4 Motion and Guidance

8.4.1 Shipping and Aerospace Industries Largely Use Laser Sensors for Precise Height Measurement Applications



9 Laser Sensor Market, By End-User Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Vehicle Guidance and Automation

9.2.1.1 Vehicle Guidance and Automation are Prominent Applications of Laser Sensors in Automotive Industry

9.2.2 Traffic Management

9.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Efficient Traffic Management Through Data Collection is Largely Driven With Use of Laser Sensors

9.3 Aviation

9.3.1 Laser Sensors are Used Extensively for Designing and Building of Aircraft

9.4 Food & Beverages

9.4.1 Packaging, Distribution, and Warehousing Applications are Performed Using Laser Sensors

9.5 Electronics Manufacturing

9.5.1 High Focus of Electronics Manufacturing Industry on Using Automation to Improve Plant Productivity and Efficiency Drives Adoption of Laser Sensors

9.6 Building and Construction

9.6.1 Growing Infrastructure Projects Require Laser Sensors to Perform Critical Measurement Tasks

9.7 Chemicals Manufacturing

9.7.1 Non-Contact Displacement Sensors are More Preferred for Dimensional Measurements in Chemicals Manufacturing



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Increasing Deployment of Laser Weapons in Aerospace & Defense Industry

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Initiatives By Canadian Government to Support Development, Production, and Sale of Electric Vehicles

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Rising Foreign Direct Investments (FDIS)

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Rapid Implementation and Adoption of Digital Technologies in Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Increasing Focus on Use of Energy-Efficient Devices and Low-Carbon Emission Products

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Manufacturing Operations to Cater to Growing Number of Commercial and Defense Aviation Projects

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Shift From Off-Line Quality Inspection to Near-Line Or In-Line Measurement Techniques

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Shift Toward Automation Technologies to Replace the Aging Workforce and Outdated Technologies

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Increasing Fdi in Manufacturing Sector of Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Government Initiatives Likely to Promote Automation in Manufacturing Sector

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.4.1 Huge Potential in Automotive Sector of Country

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.5.1 Rising Demand for New Structures in Both Residential and Commercial Sectors

10.4.6 Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Laser Sensors in Packaging Industry in South America

10.5.2 Middle East and Africa

10.5.2.1 Significant Investments and Tie-Ups With the Companies Leading to Growth of Automation Industry in Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Laser Sensor Market

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.3.1 Product/Solution Launches

11.3.2 Partnerships/Collaborations



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Keyence

12.2.2 Rockwell Automation

12.2.3 Panasonic

12.2.4 OMRON

12.2.5 IFM Electronic

12.2.6 Banner Engineering

12.2.7 Smartray

12.2.8 Micro-Epsilon

12.2.9 Laser Technology

12.2.10 Acuity Laser

12.2.11 Waycon PositionSMEsstechnik

12.3 Other Important Players

12.3.1 Baumer

12.3.2 Optex

12.3.3 Technos Instruments

12.3.4 LAP GmbH

12.3.5 First Sensor

