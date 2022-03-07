Global Laser Technology Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application Type, Laser Type, End-user Industry Type, Revenue Type and Geography

Mar 07, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laser Technology Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Laser Type, End-User Industry Type, Revenue Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Laser Technology Market is estimated to be USD 12.33 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.78 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.
The Global Laser Technology Market is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment due to increasing adoption and demand by various industries, especially by healthcare verticals. The advantage of laser technology over traditional material processing techniques is driving the market's growth. Additionally, the growing nanodevices and microdevices fuel the market's growth. On the other hand, high costs associated with the deployment of laser technology, stringent regulatory framework and policies imposed by the government, and lack of skilled personnel and expertise are restricting the market and hampering the growth.
Furthermore, the growing adoption of laser technology for quality checks in various industrial verticals and increasing usage of laser technology for optimal communication are creating potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, technical complexities in high-power lasers and increasing concern related to the environment over the use of rare-earth elements are the significant challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Laser Technology Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Laser Type, End-User Industry Type, Revenue Type, and Geography.
- By Application Type, the market is classified into Laser Processing {Macro-Processing [Cutting (Flame Cutting, Fusion Cutting, and Sublimation Cutting), Drilling (Single-pulse Drilling, Helical Drilling, Percussion Drilling, and Trepanning Drilling), Welding, and Marking & Engraving], Micro-Processing, and Advanced Processing}, Optical Communications, and Others.
- By Laser Type, the Laser Technology market is classified into Solid Laser and Liquid Laser.
- By End-User Industry Type, the Laser Technology market is classified into Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Commercial, Industrial, Medical, Research, Semiconductor & Electronics, Telecommunications, and Others.
- By Revenue Type, the Laser Technology market is classified into Laser Revenue and System Revenue.
- By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are II-VI Incorporated, Epilog Corporation, Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik AG, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, LUMIBIRD, Lumentum Holdings, Inc, Novanta, Inc, and TRUMPF Group, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Laser Technology Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Adoption and Demand by Various Industries
4.1.2 Advantage of Laser Technology Over Traditional Processing Techniques
4.1.3 Growing Production of Nanodevices and Microdevices
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Lasser Technology Deployment
4.2.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel and Expertise
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Laser Technology for Quality Check
4.3.2 Increasing Usage in Optimal Communication
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Technical Complexities in High-Power Lasers
4.4.2 Growing Concern Related to Environmental
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Laser Technology Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Laser Processing
6.2.1 Macro-Processing
6.2.1.1 Cutting
6.2.1.1.1 Flame Cutting
6.2.1.1.2 Fusion Cutting
6.2.1.1.3 Sublimation Cutting
6.2.1.2 Drilling
6.2.1.2.1 Single-pulse Drilling
6.2.1.2.2 Helical Drilling
6.2.1.2.3 Percussion Drilling
6.2.1.2.4 Trepanning Drilling
6.2.1.3 Welding
6.2.1.4 Marking & Engraving
6.2.2 Micro-Processing
6.2.3 Advanced Processing
6.3 Optical Communications
6.4 Others
7 Global Laser Technology Market, By Laser Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solid Laser
7.2.1 Fibre Laser
7.2.2 Ruby Laser
7.2.3 Semiconductor Laser
7.2.4 Thin-Disk Laser
7.2.5 Yttrium Aluminium Garnet (YAG) Laser
7.3 Liquid Laser
7.3.1 Dye Laser
7.3.2 X-Ray Laser
7.4 Gas Laser
7.4.1 Argon Laser
7.4.2 Chemical Laser
7.4.3 C02 Laser
7.4.4 Excimer Laser
7.4.5 He-Ne Laser
7.5 Others Laser
8 Global Laser Technology Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Aerospace & Defence
8.4 Commercial
8.5 Industrial
8.6 Medical
8.7 Research
8.8 Semiconductor & Electronics
8.9 Telecommunications
8.10 Others
9 Global Laser Technology Market, By Revenue Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Laser Revenue
9.3 System Revenue
10 Global Laser Technology Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.1 America
10.1.1 Argentina
10.1.2 Brazil
10.1.3 Canada
10.1.4 Chile
10.1.5 Colombia
10.1.6 Mexico
10.1.7 Peru
10.1.8 United States
10.1.9 Rest of Americas
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Austria
10.2.2 Belgium
10.2.3 Denmark
10.2.4 Finland
10.2.5 France
10.2.6 Germany
10.2.7 Italy
10.2.8 Netherlands
10.2.9 Norway
10.2.10 Poland
10.2.11 Russia
10.2.12 Spain
10.2.13 Sweden
10.2.14 Switzerland
10.2.15 United Kingdom
10.2.16 Rest of Europe
10.3 Middle East and Africa
10.3.1 Egypt
10.3.2 Israel
10.3.3 Qatar
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 South Africa
10.3.6 United Arab Emirates
10.3.7 Rest of MEA
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Australia
10.4.2 Bangladesh
10.4.3 China
10.4.4 India
10.4.5 Indonesia
10.4.6 Japan
10.4.7 Malaysia
10.4.8 Philippines
10.4.9 Singapore
10.4.10 South Korea
10.4.11 Sri Lanka
10.4.12 Thailand
10.4.13 Taiwan
10.4.14 Rest of Asia
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 600 Group PLC
12.2 II-VI Incorporated
12.3 Access Laser
12.4 ALT Laser Ltd
12.5 AMS Technologies AG
12.6 Applied Laser Technology, Inc
12.7 Bystronic Group
12.8 Corning Incorporated
12.9 Danaher Corporation
12.10 Epilog Corporation
12.11 Eurolaser GmbH
12.12 Focus light Technologies, Inc
12.13 Fonon Corporation
12.14 Gravotech Engineering PVT Ltd
12.15 Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co Ltd
12.16 IPG Photonics Corporation
12.17 Jenoptik AG
12.18 LaserStar Technologies Corporation
12.19 Laser Technology Inc
12.20 LUMIBIRD
12.21 Lumentum Holdings, Inc
12.22 MKS Instrument, Inc
12.23 Micron Laser Technology, Inc
12.24 NeoPhotonics Corporation
12.25 Novanta, Inc
12.26 NPI Laser Co Ltd
12.27 Photonics Industries International, Inc
12.28 Prima Industrie S.p.A
12.29 TOPTICA Photonics AG
12.30 TRUMPF Group
12.31 Universal Laser Systems, Inc
12.32 USHIO OPTO SEMICONDUCTOR, INC
13 Appendix
