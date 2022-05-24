Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Size Will reach USD 14,128.7 Million by 2030: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The study conducted by Astute Analytica forecasts growth in revenue of the Global Lateral Flow Assays Market from US$ 9,165.7 Mn in 2021 to US$ 14,128.7 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2022-2030. Today, lateral flow tests have become synonymous with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). However, lateral flow technology has been existing long before COVID.

A lateral flow assay is a simple to use diagnostic device which is used to confirm the presence or absence of a target analyte, such as pathogens or biomarkers in humans or animals, or contaminants in water supplies, foodstuffs, or animal feeds. The most commonly known type of lateral flow rapid test strip is the pregnancy test. Recently though, lateral flow tests have been placed in the forefront for quickly detecting SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19. Thus, lateral flow assays (LFAs) are the technology behind low-cost, simple, rapid, and portable detection devices popular in biomedicine, agriculture, food, and environmental sciences.

The growing impetus of the market is attributed to factors such as the need for rapid diagnostic testing for COVID-19 and the high prevalence of infectious diseases. COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020 and the need for rapid diagnostic testing had skyrocketed to prevent the spread of COVID. Lateral flow tests for COVID-19 are more commonly referred to as rapid tests kits/ rapid antigen tests. Rapid COVID-19 test kits usually make use of mucus obtained through a nose or throat swab. Rapid antigen testing was beneficial for preventing the spread of COVID because it could detect the presence of proteins from the COVID virus even when a person had no symptoms. Thus, rapid antigen (lateral flow) testing could help spot asymptomatic individuals before they have a chance to infect others. Furthermore, increased globalization has allowed infectious diseases to quickly spread to different parts of the world and cause widespread infection, thereby propelling the market growth. However, the inconsistent results of lateral flow assay tests may hamper the market growth.

Segmental Analysis of the Global Lateral Flow Assays Market

The segmentations considered to analyze the Global Lateral Flow Assay Market are based on product & services, indications, technique, end-users, distribution channel, and region. Based on products & services, the LFA kits hold the highest share in the global market in 2021. In terms of indication, the infectious diseases segment occupies the highest share in the lateral flow assay market in 2021. Further, based on end-users, hospitals & clinics are the highest end-users in the market in 2021. North America is the highest shareholder region in the Global Lateral Flow Assay Market in 2021.

Regional Analysis of the Global Lateral Flow Assays Market:

North America is the highest shareholder region in the Global Lateral Flow Assay Market in 2021. The US is the highest shareholder country in the region. This is because in the US the pressure of cost and quality management are pushing the need for rapid and decentralized testing. Further, in terms of products and services, the LFA kits segment holds the highest share in the lateral flow assays market of North America .

holds the second-highest share in the Global Lateral Flow Market in 2021. holds the highest market share; and is the highest shareholder country in the region, followed by the UK. Based on indication, the infectious diseases segment holds the highest market share in 2021. Further, sexually transmitted diseases hold the highest share within the infectious diseases segment. Asia Pacific registers the highest CAGR over the projection period due to the highest cumulative share of chronic and infectious disease cases in the world. China is the highest shareholder country in the APAC region while India registers the highest annual growth rate over the forecast period. This is due to the growing population of these countries.

registers the highest CAGR over the projection period due to the highest cumulative share of chronic and infectious disease cases in the world. is the highest shareholder country in the APAC region while registers the highest annual growth rate over the forecast period. This is due to the growing population of these countries. South Africa is the highest shareholder country in the Middle East & Africa lateral flow assay market in 2021 and further registers the highest CAGR over the forecast period. In terms of technique, the sandwich assays hold the highest market share in 2021. Further, hospitals and clinics are the highest end-users in the lateral flow assay market of MEA.

is the highest shareholder country in the & lateral flow assay market in 2021 and further registers the highest CAGR over the forecast period. In terms of technique, the sandwich assays hold the highest market share in 2021. Further, hospitals and clinics are the highest end-users in the lateral flow assay market of MEA. Brazil holds the highest share in the South America lateral flow assays market in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance over the projection period 2022-2030. In terms of distribution channels, the hospital pharmacies segment holds the highest market share in 2021.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 9,165.7 Million Market Outlook for 2030 US$ 14,128.7 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Top Market Players Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc), BioMérieux SA, PerkinElmer Inc, and Hologic Inc., among others Segments Covered By Product & Services, By Indications, By Technique, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the Global Lateral Flow Assay Market are Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc), BioMérieux SA, PerkinElmer Inc, and Hologic Inc., among others.

Recent Developments in the Global Lateral Flow Assay Market

In June 2021 , Beckman Coulter -a diagnostic subsidiary of Danaher Corporation announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with Quidel Corporation to obtain all rights related to the manufacture, distribution, and sale of a BNP assay for Beckman Coulter analyzers.

, -a diagnostic subsidiary of Danaher Corporation announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with Quidel Corporation to obtain all rights related to the manufacture, distribution, and sale of a BNP assay for analyzers. In February 2021 , PerkinElmer changed COVID-19 rapid testing landscape with the highly sensitive point of care antigen test for mass screening. The lateral flow immunoassay test can be used to screen or to aid in diagnoses of COVID-19 in asymptomatic or symptomatic individuals.

, PerkinElmer changed COVID-19 rapid testing landscape with the highly sensitive point of care antigen test for mass screening. The lateral flow immunoassay test can be used to screen or to aid in diagnoses of COVID-19 in asymptomatic or symptomatic individuals. In September 2020 , Roche launched SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test in countries accepting CE mark, allowing fast triage decisions at point of care. The SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test is for use in point of care settings for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people.

, Roche launched SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test in countries accepting CE mark, allowing fast triage decisions at point of care. The SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test is for use in point of care settings for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people. In October 2020 , Siemens AG launched its Clinitest rapid COVID-19 antigen test in Europe , which can identify persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 15 minutes.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the different segments of the Global Lateral Flow Assay Market:

By Product & Services segment of the Global Lateral Flow Assays Market is sub-segmented into:

Readers

Bench-top Readers



Hand-held Readers

LFA Kits

Test Strips



Dipsticks



Cassettes



Lancets

By Indications segment of the Global Lateral Flow Assays Market is sub-segmented into:

Infectious Diseases

Mosquito-borne Diseases



Streptococcus Infections



Sexually Transmitted Diseases



Hepatitis



Tuberculosis



Asthma



Pneumonia



Sepsis



Gastrointestinal Infections



Others

Pregnancy Test

Drug of Abuse Testing

By Technique segment of the Global Lateral Flow Assays Market is sub-segmented into:

Sandwich Assays

Competitive Assays

Multiplex Detection Assays

By End User segment of the Global Lateral Flow Assays Market is sub-segmented into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Other

By Distribution Channel segment of the Global Lateral Flow Assays Market is sub-segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

e-Commerce

By Region segment of the Global Lateral Flow Assays Market is sub-segmented into:

North America

The U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Western Europe



The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe



Poland



Russia



Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Rest of South America

