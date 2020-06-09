Global launch of World's first virtual team building software to help organization cope with COVID-19

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJoys announces the global launch of the world's first virtual team building software to help companies around the world and their employees cope with the emotional impact of COVID-19. WorkJoys helps teams and individuals build bonds with each other by playing simple and fun team-building games. By playing WorkJoys games asynchronously and only during pockets of downtimes, employees do not compromise their productivity and yet able to improve relationships with their colleagues and team over games while working from home. WorkJoys is a free software to enable both large organisations and small enterprises around the world to benefit from virtual team building because in-person team building is no longer possible or advisable during and post COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100 companies and organizations and more than 5,000 employees are using WorkJoys since beta release on 17th April 2020. A Human Resource Manager for a technology company based in Singapore shared, "WorkJoys has quite literally brought joy into my work life, especially during this work-from-home period! It created many opportunities for me and my colleagues to connect over what we have been voted over, and all the topics that were included in the fun quiz. We enjoyed using WorkJoys, and would like to recommend it to other companies looking to add some fun into their daily work."

On the mission behind WorkJoys, Founder Joshua Koh said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has caused business disruption to businesses and require both personal and organizational adjustments, increasing stress and anxieties among employees. As a result, the bonds between employees, teams and managers are put under more pressure than before. Hence I founded WorkJoys as a community project to help employees and managers build better relationship while coping with the pandemic. WorkJoys offer companies simple virtual team building games for their employees and teams to play with. They can share quirks and trivia about themselves, play positive polling questions, discover more about each other and have a good laugh through the chat functions. What's more, its free!"

WorkJoys currently has 3 social games for any companies and employees. The first game is a Positive Polling game where users get polled with only positive questions about their colleagues and the chosen colleagues will receive notification (and points) and then both users can connect through WorkJoys chat and find out who has chosen who and why. The second game is a Trivia game where users are posed quirks about their colleagues and they have to choose the right colleague. If the correct colleague is chosen, they will receive notification and connect through WorkJoys chat. The third game is True or False Story Game where each user provide a true and a false story about themselves for rest of their colleagues to guess. WorkJoys is planning to rollout a total of 10 games by September. A security technology company has also created a list of prizes internally for their employees who topped the leaderboard in WorkJoys as scores are accrued to users who know their colleagues best through correct guesses and more engagements.

About WorkJoys: WorkJoys is a community project founded to use technology to help companies and employees cope with effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. WorkJoys helps individuals and teams build bonds by playing simple social games asynchronously to have fun without compromising productivity.

For interested companies, please visit www.workjoys.com

SOURCE WorkJoys

Related Links

http://www.workjoys.com

