Global Laundry Care Market 2018-2022 featuring Key Players: Church & Dwight, Henkel, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, and Unilever

The Global Laundry Care Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% during the period 2018-2022.







The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







One trend affecting this market is the emergence of eco-friendly and sustainable products in laundry care. Consumers are increasingly gaining awareness about the environmental issues caused by laundry care products, including their contribution to water pollution.







According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the product innovation and portfolio extension. Laundry care products with innovative cleaning technology, features, and utility are priced higher than other types of regular laundry care products.







Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the balancing production cost, price, and quality of products. During the production of laundry care products, manufacturers must consider factors such as procurement costs, such as raw material cost and logistics cost, and labor costs, which are rising globally.







Key Vendors

Church & Dwight

Henkel

Kao Corporation

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Unilever

Key Topics Covered







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global laundry care market by product

Comparison by product

Global laundry detergent market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global fabric softener market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global others market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global laundry care market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global laundry care market through offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global laundry care market through online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of eco-friendly and sustainable products in laundry care

Rising demand for laundry pods

Expansion of distribution network

Other trends

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Church & Dwight

Henkel

Kao Corporation

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Unilever

