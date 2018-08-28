LONDON, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About LCD Color Filters







A color filter is a thin glass substrate on which red, green, and blue patterns are formed. The filter enables a colored display when the backlight is passed through it, thus forming an integral part of liquid crystal displays (LCDs), as it directly defines the image quality of the display.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global LCD color filters market to grow at a CAGR of 1.09% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global LCD color filters market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of color filters to electronic device manufacturers that constitute the end-user sectors of the market.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global LCD Color Filters Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• BOE Technology Group



• Dai Nippon Printing



• LG Display



• SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS



• SHARP (Hon Hai Precision Industry)







Market driver



• Growing investments in fabs



Market challenge



• Cyclic nature of display industry



Market trend



• Growing popularity of digital signage applications



