Global Lead Acid Battery Technologies and Market Assessment and Growth Potential Report 2019

The scope of this market study includes the leading lead-acid battery technologies that are currently in use globally. Lead-acid battery technologies are used across a number of industries and applications, such as automotive, renewable energy and telecommunications. The lead-acid battery technologies discussed in this report are in use across the industries mentioned above and many more as well, as new sectors are driven by product innovation and end-user applications emerge.



The market will experience growth as a result of multiple factors. These include increasing demand in the transport sector, as vehicle sales increase and electric vehicles become more popular; UPS systems and inverters in several applications; advancements in manufacturing processes, including rising automation, which will translate into more equipment requiring led batteries; and demand in industrial sectors, including oil and gas (O&G), manufacturing, chemical and healthcare. New emerging applications, such as in the renewable energy sector, are creating demand for stationary lead-acid batteries in large-scale storage applications, off-grid renewable energy storage, and residential storage, which are expected to boost the market growth.



Flooded lead-acid batteries are widely used in the automotive sector, from motor vehicles, trucks, motorbikes and other vehicles such as forklifts, airport baggage carts, and other industrial and commercial vehicle types. A growing inclination for pollution-free electric vehicles, coupled with technological developments, is expected to fuel product demand over the upcoming years. Flooded lead-acid batteries have the least cost per ampere-hour vis-vis any other lead-acid battery type. The automotive sector will also be a key driver of growth as electric vehicles become more popular over the forecast period driving demand for batteries.



The research analyzes the industry on a worldwide basis in terms of its manufacturing and use of lead-acid battery technologies. This report examines government roles in support of lead-acid battery technologies worldwide, including regulatory support and government requirements. The report provides a review of the most relevant lead-acid battery technologies, discusses recent trends and sales and provides industry overviews and market assessments for leading lead-acid battery technologies.



Evaluation of the global lead-acid battery market and assessment of its growth potential

A detailed description of construction of lead-acid batteries and factors influencing battery life

Information on different types of lead batteries such as enhanced flooded batteries, flooded batteries, and VRLA batteries.

Insight into safety and environmental consideration regarding the usage of lead acid batteries

Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Banner Batteries, Camel Group, Daramic LLC and Exide Technologies

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

What is a Battery?

Brief History of Lead-Acid Batteries

Conventional Batteries

How Rechargeable Batteries Work

Design Overview

Configuration of Cells in a Battery Pack

Battery Pack Structural Design

Cell Protection

Battery Pack Control (Monitoring and Management)

Battery Pack Use

Lead-Acid Batteries

Lead-Acid Battery Composition

How A Lead-Acid Battery Works

Design of Modern Lead-Acid Batteries

Construction of Lead-Acid Batteries

Types of Lead-Acid Batteries

Types of Lead-Acid Battery by Construction

Comparison of Lead-Acid vs. Lithium-Ion Batteries

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Construction Type

Flooded Lead-Acid Battery Market

VRLA Lead-Acid Battery Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel

Aftermarket Lead-Acid Battery Market

OEM Lead-Acid Battery Market

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

SLI Battery Market

Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market

Stationary Lead-Acid Battery Market

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Transportation Lead-Acid Battery Market

Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market

Telecommunications Lead-Acid Battery Market

UPS Lead-Acid Battery Market

Utility and Energy Lead-Acid Battery Market

Oil and Gas and Mining Lead-Acid Battery Market

Other Applications of Lead-Acid Batteries

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Asia-Pacific Lead-Acid Battery Market

Chinese Lead-Acid Battery Market

Japanese Lead-Acid Battery Market

Indian Lead-Acid Battery Market

South Korean Lead-Acid Battery Market

Thai Lead-Acid Battery Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Lead-Acid Battery Market

North American Lead-Acid Battery Market

U.S. Lead-Acid Battery Market

Canadian Lead-Acid Battery Market

Mexican Lead-Acid Battery Market

European Lead-Acid Battery Market

German Lead-Acid Battery Market

Italian Lead-Acid Battery Market

French Lead-Acid Battery Market

U.K. Lead-Acid Battery Market

Swedish Lead-Acid Battery Market

Czech Lead-Acid Battery Market

Spanish Lead-Acid Battery Market

Rest of Europe Lead-Acid Battery Market

Latin American Lead-Acid Battery Market

Brazilian Lead-Acid Battery Market

Argentine Lead-Acid Battery Market

Chilean Lead-Acid Battery Market

Rest of Latin America's Lead-Acid Battery Market

Lead-Acid Battery Market Middle East and African Lead-Acid Battery Market

and African Lead-Acid Battery Market Saudi Arabian Lead-Acid Battery Market

Egyptian Lead-Acid Battery Market

South African Lead-Acid Battery Market

Rest of Middle East and African Lead-Acid Battery Market

Chapter 9 Patent Review and New Developments

Trends Over Time

Patent Review by Company

Patent Review by Country

Patent Review by Type

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Lead-Acid Battery Market Trends

Lead-Acid Market Drivers

Lead-Acid Market Constraints

Lead-Acid Battery Competitive Landscape

Legislative Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Acdelco

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Atlasbx Co. Ltd.

B.B. Battery Co. Ltd.

Banner Batteries

Bae Batterien

C&D Technologies Inc.

Camel Group

CGB

Chaowei Power

China Ritar Power Corp.

China Shoto Plc

Chloride Batteries Se Asia Pte. Ltd.

Chuanxi Storage

Coslight Technology

Continental Batteries

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

Csb Battery Technologies Inc.

Daejin Battery Co. Ltd.

Daramic Llc

East Penn Manufacturing

Enersys

Exide Technologies

Fiamm S.P.A.

First National Battery

Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd.

Furukawa Battery

GS Yuasa International

Hagen Batterie Ag

Haze Battery Co. Ltd.

HBL

Henan Huanyu Group Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Energy Technologyco. Ltd.

Hoppecke Batterien Gmbh & Co. Kg

Hyundai Sungwoo Solite Co. Ltd.

IQ Power Ag

Jiangsu Huafu Energy

Johnson Controls Inc.

Korea Special Battery Co. Ltd.

Leclanch Gmbh

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

LG Chem

Microtex Energy

Midac S.P.A.

Middle East Battery Co.

Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

Nipress

Northstar Battery Co. Llc

Panasonic Corp.

PT Century Batteries Indonesia

Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. Saoc

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Shandong Ruiyu Storage Battery Co. Ltd.

Sacred Sun Power Sources

Saft Groupe S.A.

Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.

Sebang Global Battery Co. Ltd.

Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery Co. Ltd.

Storage Battery Systems

Tai Mao Battery Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.

Tianneng Power International Ltd.

Thai Bellco Battery Co. Ltd.

Trojan Battery

Xtreme Power

Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

Zibo Torch Energy Co. Ltd.

