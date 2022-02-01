Global Leader Group Adds Award-Winning Thought Leader To Their Talented Roster

"I am beyond excited to join Global Leader Group in its ambition to help leaders be more intentional in who they are becoming and the positive impact they can have in the lives of the people they interact with" says Dr. Holt. He adds, "I'm equally energized to help organizations push the boundaries of traditional learning and development, with so much change in the world today organizations need to be more agile in the way they are building leaders and preparing them to be successful today and in the future."

Global Leader Group CEO Elizabeth Oates says, "We are thrilled to continue to bring unparalleled expertise to our clients and leaders around the world. Dr. Holt's caliber of experience will be pivotal in bringing our mission to life to inspire people to live and lead deliberately."

Dr. Holt is a prolific speaker and has addressed audiences all over the world. Spencer has also operated in business and industry including being hired to bring the first Five Guys Burger franchise to Canada. Dr. Holt holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from the University of Lethbridge with a Master's in Higher Education Leadership and a Ph.D. in Leadership Development from UNLV.

About Global Leader Group

Global Leader Group is a professional development and management consultancy firm of world-leading executives dedicated to helping organizations and individuals excel through a strategic approach to leadership. Its services include practitioner consulting, leadership development, executive search, sales training, organizational development, and strategic HR.

