Global Leader In Cleaning Technology Launches New Cordless Hard Floor Cleaners

Both designs were driven by Kärcher's simple innovation philosophy: do what benefits the customer. Powered by a lithium-ion battery, each product will run at full capacity for 20 minutes before needing a charge. Edge-to-edge cleaning paths provide a complete clean, right up to baseboards, while swivel steering gives the body superior flexibility for hard-to-reach places. Each device leaves floors up to 20% cleaner* than conventional mops, and uses about 80% less water than a mop and bucket.

The new FC 3 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner is the lightest-weight option on the market, and cleans floors with a constant supply of fresh water, so dirty water never touches the floor. Rotating microfiber rollers are constantly wet with fresh water to clean floors, while the collected dirty water is automatically funneled into a separate tray never mixing the two. Drying time takes only two minutes, and the device is suitable for nearly any type of hard floor, from wood to stone to laminate. Additional product details can be found on the digital product page within Kärcher's website here.

The new FC 5 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner also cleans hard floors with the streamlined functionality of the FC 3 with increased suction capabilities. Microfiber rollers make direct contact with floors, pushing out fresh water to clean while the back of the machine automatically vacuums up both wet and dry dirt, hair and dust while sucking up the dirty water into a large tank, all in one clean stroke. Unlike competing models, the FC 5 Cordless automatically dispenses solution, and with rollers having an automatic forward movement for easy navigation, cleaning becomes effortless. To learn more about this product on the Kärcher website, visit the online product page here.

"Spring cleaning season looks a lot different for everyone this year, and we're proud to put forth two products that will help customers create cleaner, more beautiful-looking spaces in their homes, and all with ease," said James Gordon, EVP Retail. "For 85 years, we've consistently reinvigorated the marketplace to bring fresh cleaning solutions into the homes of our customers, and we're delighted that the FC 3 and FC 5 are now part of the Kärcher family," he concluded.

About Kärcher

Kärcher is the world's leading provider of cleaning technology. The family owned enterprise employs more than 13,000 people in 72 countries and more than 127 subsidiaries. More than 50,000 service centers in all countries ensure continuous and comprehensive supplies to customers all over the world. Kärcher North America is one of the largest subsidiaries of the Kärcher Group with over 1,000 employees in eight locations (including four manufacturing facilities). In North America, Kärcher produces and distributes products and services under the brands Kärcher, Windsor Kärcher Group, Landa Kärcher Group, Hotsy, Water Maze, Spraymart, Cuda Kärcher Group, WOMA Kärcher Group and Shark Kärcher Group. The company's solutions serve customers' cleaning needs in an economical and environmentally-friendly manner. Visit www.karcher.com/us for more information.

* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20 per cent better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results in cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.

