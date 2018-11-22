Global Leaders in Oncology Convene at The Economist Events' War on Cancer 2018 to Explore the Technological Revolution and the Future of Patient Engagement

LONDON, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Economist Events' fourth annual War on Cancer 2018, held in London on November 20th, was host to high profile leaders, industry representatives and policymakers in oncology globally. Discussions at the summit this year were focused around new technologies in cancer care and how to utilise data efficiently.

The event, which included panels, interviews and the presentation of initial research findings from the cancer preparedness index which is being produced by The Economist Intelligence Unit, offered thought-provoking, data and technology focused commentary on the current and future outlook of cancer care. Topics covered included: the promises and pitfalls of patient access to data, the power of online platforms and demographic divides and breakthrough therapies and the technology for treatment in 2020.

Key speakers at the summit included:

Chris Fearne , Deputy prime minister and minister of health, Malta

, Deputy prime minister and minister of health, Liz Barrett , Chief executive officer, Novartis Oncology

, Chief executive officer, Novartis Oncology Suzanne Wait , Managing director, The Health Policy Partnership

, Managing director, The Health Policy Partnership Giske Ursin, Director, Norwegian Cancer Registry

Szabolcs Nagy , Co-founder, chief executive, Turbine

, Co-founder, chief executive, Turbine Dan Simpson , Co-founder, CODE Initiative

, Co-founder, CODE Initiative Neil Bacon , President and CEO, ICHOM

, President and CEO, ICHOM Tim Williams , Co-founder & CEO, My Clinical Outcomes

, Co-founder & CEO, My Clinical Outcomes Shafi Ahmed , Chief medical officer, Medical Realities

, Chief medical officer, Medical Realities Mark Lee , Senior vice president, head of personalized health care, Roche

, Senior vice president, head of personalized health care, Roche Sarunas Narbutas , President, Lithuanian Cancer Patient Coalition and co-founder, Youth Cancer Europe

, President, Lithuanian Cancer Patient Coalition and co-founder, Youth Cancer Europe Andrew Sewell , Distinguished research professor, Cardiff University School of Medicine

, Distinguished research professor, Cardiff University School of Medicine Bryan Deane , Head of product & process innovation, Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry

, Head of product & process innovation, Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry Jonathan Pearce , Regional Director Europe, Lymphoma Coalition Europe

, Regional Director Europe, Lymphoma Coalition Europe Mark Haefele , Chief investment officer, UBS Global Wealth Management and chair, UBS Global Investment Committee

, Chief investment officer, UBS Global Wealth Management and chair, UBS Global Investment Committee Ricky Sharma , Chair of radiation oncology, University College London

, Chair of radiation oncology, University College London Sukhveer Singh , Vice-president and general manager, oncology continuum solutions, Varian Medical Systems

, Vice-president and general manager, oncology continuum solutions, Varian Medical Systems Mark Gooding , Chief scientist, Mirada Medical

, Chief scientist, Mirada Medical Sarah Davis , Artist

, Artist Dieter Deswarte , Documentary filmmaker

, Documentary filmmaker Deborah James , Host, You, Me and the Big C

, Host, You, Me and the Big C Lauren Mahon , Host, You, Me and the Big C

, Host, You, Me and the Big C Liselott Blixt , Chair, health and senior citizen's committee, and member of parliament, Denmark

, Chair, health and senior citizen's committee, and member of parliament, Mitesh Patel , Medical director, Aetna International

, Medical director, Aetna International Markus Kosch , Global Lead Immuno-oncology, Kidney and Lung Cancer, Pfizer

, Global Lead Immuno-oncology, Kidney and Lung Cancer, Pfizer Alan Lovell , Senior associate, health policy and clinical evidence, The Economist Intelligence Unit

SOURCE The Economist Events