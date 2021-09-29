Global Leaders Team Up to Address Screen Time as an Emerging Health Issue at the Blue Light Summit 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Blue Light Summit tackled one of healthcare's most vexing and widespread health challenges: increasing screen time and exposure to blue light emissions from digital devices.

The summit, sponsored by Eyesafe, TÜV Rheinland, UnitedHealthcare and ZAGG, was broadcast in 195 countries on bluelightsummit.com.

Blue Light Summit addressed the biggest health issue of the digital age: high-energy blue light from electronic devices. Tweet this At this year's Blue Light Summit, senior executives from Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG Display, UnitedHealthcare, Eyesafe and ZAGG took the stage to share new solutions and products to reduce high-energy blue light for consumers.

The event kicked off with Vicente Fox Quesada, the 62nd President of Mexico, urging global policymakers and regulators to take the potential risks of blue light seriously and bring forth responsible policies to limit blue light emissions. "As a former head of state, I can tell you that there is no greater responsibility to our people than keeping them safe," said Fox. "We need you – industry leaders, health insurers, and policymakers – to continue to make significant strides towards protection," said Fox to the global gathering of healthcare and consumer electronics leaders.

As has become the hallmark of past Blue Light Summits, companies took advantage of the global platform to unveil an array of new low blue light products, solutions, and partnerships. The key announcements include:

BOE Announced Development Efforts for New Low Blue Light LED Displays with Eyesafe Display Technology



The world's largest display maker, BOE, which produces one out of every four displays, revealed it is working with Eyesafe to develop low blue light LED displays using Eyesafe Display Technology . Eyesafe technology is designed to chisel out high-energy blue light in the peak toxic blue region, while offering easy "drop-in" application, competitive costing, and power efficiency. Eyesafe and BOE are working together to commercialize Eyesafe Display Technology to extend blue light protection across a variety of device segments and price points. "BOE and Eyesafe aim to make healthier displays standard across the industry," said Frank Mao , VP, GM of NB SBU at BOE.





The world's largest display maker, BOE, which produces one out of every four displays, revealed it is working with Eyesafe to develop low blue light LED displays using . Eyesafe technology is designed to chisel out high-energy blue light in the peak toxic blue region, while offering easy "drop-in" application, competitive costing, and power efficiency. Eyesafe and BOE are working together to commercialize Eyesafe Display Technology to extend blue light protection across a variety of device segments and price points. "BOE and Eyesafe aim to make healthier displays standard across the industry," said , VP, GM of NB SBU at BOE. HP Inc. Recognized with GLASS Award for Broadest Portfolio of Eyesafe® Certified PCs and Monitors



HP Inc. received the Global Leadership and Achievement in Screentime Safety (GLASS) award, which recognizes a company, organization or association that exemplifies extraordinary commitment to consumer wellness, the safety of digital devices, and definitive actions to reduce high-energy blue light for consumers. "HP is thrilled to receive the inaugural GLASS Award which highlights our commitment to creating product solutions that promote wellbeing for our customers," said Joanne Bugos , Vice President and General Manager, Display Solutions at HP Inc.





HP Inc. received the Global Leadership and Achievement in Screentime Safety (GLASS) award, which recognizes a company, organization or association that exemplifies extraordinary commitment to consumer wellness, the safety of digital devices, and definitive actions to reduce high-energy blue light for consumers. "HP is thrilled to receive the inaugural GLASS Award which highlights our commitment to creating product solutions that promote wellbeing for our customers," said , Vice President and General Manager, Display Solutions at HP Inc. Lenovo™ Showcased a Portfolio of PCs and Monitors to Deliver Eyesafe Solutions in a Hybrid Working World



Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo's Visuals business, headed by Stefan Engel , Vice President and General Manager, is leading the charge in making eye health a priority. "Lenovo is committed to eye health and safety in the design of our product solutions," said Engel. "Low blue light is an innovative feature that we've championed for years. Now faced with increased levels of screen time, more customers are ready to talk about what can be done to reduce their blue light exposure." The event also featured Zhaochun Ma , Executive Director, Lenovo Consumer & SMB Notebook Development Center in the Intelligent Devices Group, who announced that select laptop lines will now display the Eyesafe mark to help give Lenovo PC users peace of mind to enjoy the vivid colors of their display without worrying about the impacts of excessive blue light exposure."





Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo's Visuals business, headed by , Vice President and General Manager, is leading the charge in making eye health a priority. "Lenovo is committed to eye health and safety in the design of our product solutions," said Engel. "Low blue light is an innovative feature that we've championed for years. Now faced with increased levels of screen time, more customers are ready to talk about what can be done to reduce their blue light exposure." The event also featured , Executive Director, Lenovo Consumer & SMB Notebook Development Center in the Intelligent Devices Group, who announced that select laptop lines will now display the Eyesafe mark to help give Lenovo PC users peace of mind to enjoy the vivid colors of their display without worrying about the impacts of excessive blue light exposure." LG Display Announced Strategic Partnership with Eyesafe for its OLED TV



LG Display, the world's largest manufacturer of OLED television panels, announced a first-of-its kind partnership with Eyesafe to position OLED as the world's most effective technology for eye comfort. LG Display has committed to certify its OLED TV displays to meet Eyesafe® Standards. KJ Kim, Vice President of TV Sales Group at LG Display, commented on this announcement, saying "LG Display is an industry innovator, and that's why we partnered with Eyesafe to introduce LG Display's OLED, designed to have natural low blue light for improved eye comfort and better sleep."

An on-demand recording of the event can be viewed here.

LENOVO, LENOVO LEGION and THINKBOOK are trademarks of Lenovo.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe provides industry-leading technology to reduce high-energy blue light in consumer electronics, helping to re-design displays for human health. Eyesafe technology and standards were developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists, with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. Eyesafe recently ranked #5 in the computer hardware category in Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. To learn more, visit https://eyesafe.com

Media Inquiries:

Bospar, Kimberly Barnes, [email protected]

SOURCE Eyesafe

Related Links

https://eyesafe.com/

