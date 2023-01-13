Global Leaders to Explore the Road to Net Zero at ADSW Summit

Anchor event of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 will gather world leaders, global CEOs, and international sustainability advocates to identify key sustainability issues for coming year

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ADSW Summit will take place on Monday and Tuesday, January 16 and 17, bringing together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world to discuss the most pressing issues and opportunities on the road to net zero.

The two-day summit is the flagship event of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) which runs from January 14 to 19. The summit will focus on how to scale up transformative technology, the importance of international partnerships, food security, how to shape the global financial architecture for climate action, and how to secure a stable energy pathway to net zero. It will ensure an ongoing dialogue between key stakeholders and provide opportunities to translate pledges into practical solutions.

The ADSW Summit 2023 also comes in a vital year of climate action for the UAE, with the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) being held in the country from November 30-December 12. COP28, the Emirates Climate Conference, will see the conclusion of the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement – assessing the progress made by countries on their national climate plans. Also speaking at ADSW will be COP28 President-Designate, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Chairman of Masdar, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber.

Confirmed speakers at the event include H.E. Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General, COP28; H.E. Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Egypt, COP27 President; H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE; H.E. Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister for Energy Transition, France; H.E. Khadheeja Naseem, Minister of State for Environment, Climate Change and Technology, Maldives; H.E. Sarah Ryglewski, Minister of State for Sustainable Development, Federal Government, Germany; Amb. Patricia Espinosa-Cantellano, Former Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Founding & Managing Partner, Onepoint5; Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary, UNFCCC; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation; Dr. Ing. Christian Bruch, CEO, Siemens Energy; Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive Officer, HSBC; Dr. Andrew Steer, President and CEO, Bezos Earth Fund, among others.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said, "More than ever, it is critical that the world's leaders across business, government, and civil society come together to address the most pressing issue of our time; climate change. That is why Masdar, as host of ADSW, is bringing together leaders from around the world at the ADSW Summit 2023. We look forward to hosting one of the most impactful and significant ADSW Summits to date, while marking the first physical ADSW since 2020."

Hosted by the UAE's clean energy powerhouse Masdar, in addition to the ADSW Summit, ADSW 2023 features a series of key events throughout the week that seek to engage all sections of society.

These include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly; the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum; the ADSW Opening Ceremony and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony; the World Future Energy Summit Exhibition and forums; the inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit; the Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) Forum; Youth 4 Sustainability Forum and Hub; Innovate – A Masdar City Initiative; and the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum.

Since 2008, ADSW has educated and inspired tens of thousands of participants each year by enabling discussion, debate and action around some of the world's most pressing sustainability challenges. Last year alone 30,000 attendees came to ADSW, some 600 speakers, and representatives of 150 different countries. The event is rooted in the firm belief that global challenges can only be addressed through collaboration.

Key dates for ADSW 2023 include:

14 – 15 January : IRENA Assembly, Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum

: IRENA Assembly, Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum 16 January: Opening Ceremony, COP28 Strategy Announcement and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony

Opening Ceremony, Strategy Announcement and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony 16 – 17 January: ADSW Summit

ADSW Summit 16 – 18 January: World Future Energy Summit, Youth 4 Sustainability Hub, Innovate

World Future Energy Summit, Youth 4 Sustainability Hub, Innovate 17 January: WiSER Forum

WiSER Forum 18 January: Green Hydrogen Summit

Green Hydrogen Summit 19 January: Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum

To learn more about Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and to register, please visit https://abudhabisustainabilityweek.com/

For more information please visit: http://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/masdar

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global initiative established in 2008 by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar. For over 15 years, ADSW has brought together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and youth, to discuss, engage, and debate climate action and innovation that will ensure a sustainable world. By enabling impactful dialogue and providing a platform to translate pledges into practical outcomes for a net-zero future, ADSW 2023 aims to play a crucial role in driving momentum between COP27 and COP28.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE's clean energy champion and one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

