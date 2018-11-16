Global Learning Systems Recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-based Training for Fourth Consecutive Year

Achieving a position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant serves as an objective reference for organizations seeking vendors that will meet their security awareness training needs. Meeting the objectives set by Gartner can demonstrate that a vendor's offering is tailored to the real needs of the market.

"We consider our positioning in the Security Awareness Computer-based Training Magic Quadrant for the fourth consecutive year as a testament to the strength of our commitment to helping organizations secure their greatest asset—their people," said Larry Cates, CEO of GLS. "Our clients turn to us year after year for innovative security awareness programs that engage learners, reinforce cyber safe behaviors and protect the organization. And, incidentally, that don't break the bank."

Global Learning Systems recently launched its new Human Firewall 2.0™ program to provide a flexible and extensible framework for security awareness training. With this framework, customers assess learners' knowledge and select topic-specific program blocks accordingly. Each block contains the training and reinforcement materials needed to make a lasting impact on behavior. GLS specialists provide strategy and guidance throughout an organization's security awareness journey to ensure the program is targeted and effective.

According to Amy Holloway, GLS' Director of Product, "We believe it's this kind of approach that's kept us in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for four years. We're constantly adapting our product to meet evolving threats, while recognizing that clients want choices and high-touch service as they implement their multi-year training plans."

To receive a copy of the report, visit https://marketing.globallearningsystems.com/acton/media/33014/gartner-2018mq

About Global Learning Systems

Global Learning Systems provides security awareness and compliance training programs for employees that effectively promote behavior change, protect your organization and Strengthen Your Human Firewall®. In addition to carefully tailoring our program materials to client needs, we offer an online learning platform, phishing simulation tool, courseware customization and high-touch customer service. For more information, visit glshumanfirewall.com

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Global Learning Systems

Related Links

http://globallearningsystems.com

