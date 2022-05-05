Global Lecithin & Phospholipids Markets Report 2022-2027: Emerging Markets and Changing Consumer Lifestyles & Growing Investment in Industrial Applications

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lecithin & Phospholipids Market by Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Egg), Type (Fluid, De-Oiled, Modified), Application (Feed, Food (Confectionery Products, Convenience Food, Baked Goods) Industrial, Healthcare), Nature & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lecithin & phospholipids market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.3%

The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for the clean-label and all natural food products among the global consumers. Over the past few years, the awareness towards harmful health effects associated with the synthetic emulsifiers has increased significantly and as a result consumers are increasingly opting for clean label and all natural food products.

In addition to this, it has gained a huge popularity among the pharmaceutical and personal care industry owing to its excellent health benefits.



By source, sunflower segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



Sunflower based lecithin are excellent source of oily macro-nutrients including alpha-lactalbumin, immunoglobulins, beta-lactoglobulin, glutathione, and lactoferrin. Henceforth, sunflower lecithin is an emulsifier which help the manufacturers to connect both the waterside and the protein side seamlessly without any repulsion in a production process.



By type, fluid lecithin was the largest segment in 2021 and anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.



Fluid lecithin finds a wide range of application including animal feed, healthcare, industrial, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, manufacture paints, herbicides, textiles among others. It has a versatile function as an emulsifier, wetting agent, stabilizer, dispersing agent, release agent, antioxidant & nutritional supplement, which makes it an ideal food additive.



By application, healthcare segment is estimated to witness the second-fastest growth rate over the forecast period.



As the pandemic hit the world, the consumers has significantly changed their food and nutritional intake and started focusing on their health more than ever. The demand for dietary supplements, infant formula, and functional food & beverages is significantly growing across the globe which in turn fueled the demand for natural and plant-based emulsifiers in the food industry.



By nature, non-GMO segment is estimated to witness the second-fastest growth rate over the forecast period.



In recent few years, the non genetically modified (non-GMO) food products have gained popularity among consumers owing increasing number of health-related issues and rising awareness towards the harmful effects associated with genetically modified (GM) foods. Furthermore, the growing popularity of smart labels that facilitate instant access to product-specific information is another factor propelling the growth for transparent non-GMO food manufacturers globally.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest region in 2022 and anticipated a significant growth rate over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region-level market for lecithin & phospholipids in terms of value and volume. The animal feed industry coupled with food & beverage industry, has contributed significantly to the growth of the lecithin & phospholipids market in this region.

According to United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), the agriculture and food processing industries accounted for more than a quarter of the GDP of Asia Pacific's developing countries in 2019.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players profiled in this report include

Cargill (US)

ADM (US)

DuPont (US)

IMCD Group B.V.(US)

Bunge Limited (US)

STERN-WYWIOL GRUPPE ( Germany )

) Wilmar International Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Sonic Biochem ( India )

) Avril Group ( France )

) American Lecithin Company (US)

VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. ( India ).

