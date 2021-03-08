Global LED Curtain Lights Market Value to Increase by $ 478 Million During 2021-2025 | 34% Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

Ask for a Free Sample Report: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70175

The growing concerns over carbon emissions have increased the demand for efficient lighting solutions such as LEDs that reduce energy consumption. Besides, governments across the world are encouraging the use of LED lights through various initiatives and awareness programs. Moreover, the declining cost of semiconductor chips and other components used in the manufacture of LEDs has increased the affordability of LED lighting systems. Many such factors are expected to foster the growth of the global LED curtain lights market during the forecast period.

LED Curtain Lights Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

The offline distribution channel segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The availability of trained personnel who can provide accurate information on various lighting products on offer will be crucial in driving the demand for LED curtain lights solutions in offline retail stores. In addition, the proliferation of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores will contribute to the growth of the segment.

Segmentation by Geography

Europe emerged as the largest market for LED curtain lights in 2020 with a 34% market share. Rising disposable income was crucial in driving the growth of the market in the region. During the forecast period, increasing investments in residential construction projects are expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Major Vendors Covered in the LED Curtain Lights Market

The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

Anoralux Corp.

Brightlightz Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Havells India Ltd.

Jaquar Group

Orient Electric Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Panasonic Corp.

PixelFLEX LLC

Signify NV

LED curtain lights Market Report: Reasons to Purchase

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

