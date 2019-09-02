Global LED Driver for Lighting Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 24.8%. Constant Current LED Driver, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 25.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.3 Billion by the year 2025, Constant Current LED Driver will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798989/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Constant Current LED Driver will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 29.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AC Electronics (USA); Atmel Corporation (USA); Cree, Inc. (USA); General Electric Company (USA); Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands); Macroblock, Inc (Taiwan); Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA); ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA); OSRAM GmbH (Germany); Rohm Semiconductors (Japan); Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798989/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

LED Driver for Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: LED Driver for Lighting Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: LED Driver for Lighting Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Commercial Lighting (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Commercial Lighting (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Commercial Lighting (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Industrial Lighting (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Industrial Lighting (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Industrial Lighting (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in $

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Outdoor & Traffic Lighting (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Outdoor & Traffic Lighting (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 15: Outdoor & Traffic Lighting (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 16: Residential Lighting (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Residential Lighting (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Residential Lighting (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Constant Current LED Driver (Driving Method) World

Market by Region/Country in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Constant Current LED Driver (Driving Method) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Constant Current LED Driver (Driving Method) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Constant Voltage LED Driver (Driving Method)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Constant Voltage LED Driver (Driving Method) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Constant Voltage LED Driver (Driving Method) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US LED Driver for Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 25: United States LED Driver for Lighting Latent Demand

Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States LED Driver for Lighting Market

Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018

to 2025

Table 29: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the United States

by Driving Method: A Historic Review in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian LED Driver for Lighting Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Canadian LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market

Review by Driving Method in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Driving Method for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED

Driver for Lighting in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese LED Driver for Lighting Market in $ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for LED Driver for Lighting: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Driving Method

for the period 2018-2025

Table 41: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Demand for LED Driver for Lighting in $

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: LED Driver for Lighting Market Review in China in $

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Chinese LED Driver for Lighting Market Growth

Prospects in $ Million by Driving Method for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market Analysis in

China in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese LED Driver for Lighting Market by Driving

Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European LED Driver for Lighting Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European LED Driver for Lighting Market Demand

Scenario in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in $ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European LED Driver for Lighting Addressable Market

Opportunity in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018-2025

Table 56: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Europe in $ Million

by Driving Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: LED Driver for Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: French LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market Review

in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: French LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: LED Driver for Lighting Market in France by Driving

Method: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market

Scenario in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017

Table 63: French LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Analysis

by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German LED Driver for Lighting Market in Retrospect

in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Driving

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017

Table 69: German LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Demand for LED Driver for Lighting in $

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: LED Driver for Lighting Market Review in Italy in $

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Italian LED Driver for Lighting Market Growth

Prospects in $ Million by Driving Method for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian LED Driver for Lighting Market by Driving

Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED

Driver for Lighting in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom LED Driver for Lighting Market in $

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for LED Driver for Lighting:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Driving

Method for the period 2018-2025

Table 80: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish LED Driver for Lighting Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Spanish LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market

Review by Driving Method in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Driving Method for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian LED Driver for Lighting Latent Demand

Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Russia by Driving

Method: A Historic Review in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe LED Driver for Lighting Addressable

Market Opportunity in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe LED Driver for Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method:

2018-2025

Table 98: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Rest of Europe in $

Million by Driving Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 101: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: LED Driver for Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market

Review in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 106: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by

Driving Method: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market

Scenario in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian LED Driver for Lighting Market in

Retrospect in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Driving

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian LED Driver for Lighting Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: LED Driver for Lighting Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 117: Indian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Indian LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market

Review by Driving Method in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: LED Driver for Lighting Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Driving Method for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: LED Driver for Lighting Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: LED Driver for Lighting Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by

Driving Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017

Table 126: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for LED Driver for Lighting in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Market

in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for LED Driver for

Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million

by Driving Method for the period 2018-2025

Table 131: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Driving

Method for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Market

Share Analysis by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American LED Driver for Lighting Market Trends

by Region/Country in $ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Latin America in $

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American LED Driver for Lighting Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for LED Driver for Lighting in

$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: LED Driver for Lighting Market Review in Latin

America in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Latin American LED Driver for Lighting Market Growth

Prospects in $ Million by Driving Method for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American LED Driver for Lighting Market by

Driving Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean LED Driver for Lighting Addressable

Market Opportunity in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018-2025

Table 146: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Argentina in $

Million by Driving Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: LED Driver for Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market

Review in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 151: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Brazil by Driving

Method: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market

Scenario in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican LED Driver for Lighting Market in Retrospect

in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Driving

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America LED Driver for Lighting Latent

Demand Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America LED Driver for Lighting Market

Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018

to 2025

Table 164: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Rest of Latin

America by Driving Method: A Historic Review in $ Million for

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America LED Driver for Lighting Market

Share Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 167: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: The Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: The Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Historic

Market by Driving Method in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Driving Method for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED

Driver for Lighting in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Iranian LED Driver for Lighting Market in $ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 177: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Market for LED Driver for Lighting: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Driving Method

for the period 2018-2025

Table 179: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli LED Driver for Lighting Addressable Market

Opportunity in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 182: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018-2025

Table 185: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Israel in $

Million by Driving Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for LED Driver for Lighting in

$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: LED Driver for Lighting Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian LED Driver for Lighting Market Growth

Prospects in $ Million by Driving Method for the Period

2018-2025

Table 191: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian LED Driver for Lighting Market by

Driving Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates LED Driver for Lighting

Historic Market Analysis in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million

by Driving Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates LED Driver for Lighting

Historic Market Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method:

2009-2017

Table 198: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market

in Retrospect in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by

Driving Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Historic

Market Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market

Share Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African LED Driver for Lighting Latent Demand

Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Africa by Driving

Method: A Historic Review in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African LED Driver for Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION

AC ELECTRONICS

CREE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

MACROBLOCK

MAXIM INTEGRATED

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

OSRAM GMBH

ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798989/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

