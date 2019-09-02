Global LED Driver for Lighting Industry
LED Driver for Lighting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$35.
Sep 02, 2019, 10:01 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 24.8%. Constant Current LED Driver, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 25.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.3 Billion by the year 2025, Constant Current LED Driver will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Constant Current LED Driver will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 29.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AC Electronics (USA); Atmel Corporation (USA); Cree, Inc. (USA); General Electric Company (USA); Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands); Macroblock, Inc (Taiwan); Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA); ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA); OSRAM GmbH (Germany); Rohm Semiconductors (Japan); Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
LED Driver for Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: LED Driver for Lighting Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: LED Driver for Lighting Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Commercial Lighting (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Commercial Lighting (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Commercial Lighting (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Industrial Lighting (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Industrial Lighting (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Industrial Lighting (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in $
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Outdoor & Traffic Lighting (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Outdoor & Traffic Lighting (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 15: Outdoor & Traffic Lighting (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 16: Residential Lighting (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Residential Lighting (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Residential Lighting (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Constant Current LED Driver (Driving Method) World
Market by Region/Country in $ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Constant Current LED Driver (Driving Method) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Constant Current LED Driver (Driving Method) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Constant Voltage LED Driver (Driving Method)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in $ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Constant Voltage LED Driver (Driving Method) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Constant Voltage LED Driver (Driving Method) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US LED Driver for Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 25: United States LED Driver for Lighting Latent Demand
Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in $ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States LED Driver for Lighting Market
Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018
to 2025
Table 29: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the United States
by Driving Method: A Historic Review in $ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian LED Driver for Lighting Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market
Review by Driving Method in $ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Driving Method for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED
Driver for Lighting in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese LED Driver for Lighting Market in $ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for LED Driver for Lighting: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Driving Method
for the period 2018-2025
Table 41: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand for LED Driver for Lighting in $
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: LED Driver for Lighting Market Review in China in $
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Chinese LED Driver for Lighting Market Growth
Prospects in $ Million by Driving Method for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market Analysis in
China in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese LED Driver for Lighting Market by Driving
Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European LED Driver for Lighting Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European LED Driver for Lighting Market Demand
Scenario in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in $ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European LED Driver for Lighting Addressable Market
Opportunity in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018-2025
Table 56: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Europe in $ Million
by Driving Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: LED Driver for Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: French LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market Review
in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: French LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: LED Driver for Lighting Market in France by Driving
Method: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market
Scenario in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017
Table 63: French LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Analysis
by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German LED Driver for Lighting Market in Retrospect
in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Driving
Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017
Table 69: German LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand for LED Driver for Lighting in $
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: LED Driver for Lighting Market Review in Italy in $
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Italian LED Driver for Lighting Market Growth
Prospects in $ Million by Driving Method for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian LED Driver for Lighting Market by Driving
Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED
Driver for Lighting in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom LED Driver for Lighting Market in $
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for LED Driver for Lighting:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Driving
Method for the period 2018-2025
Table 80: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish LED Driver for Lighting Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Spanish LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market
Review by Driving Method in $ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Driving Method for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian LED Driver for Lighting Latent Demand
Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in $ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Russia by Driving
Method: A Historic Review in $ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe LED Driver for Lighting Addressable
Market Opportunity in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe LED Driver for Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method:
2018-2025
Table 98: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Rest of Europe in $
Million by Driving Method: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 101: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: LED Driver for Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market
Review in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 106: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by
Driving Method: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market
Scenario in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian LED Driver for Lighting Market in
Retrospect in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Driving
Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian LED Driver for Lighting Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: LED Driver for Lighting Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Indian LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market
Review by Driving Method in $ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: LED Driver for Lighting Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Driving Method for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: LED Driver for Lighting Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: LED Driver for Lighting Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by
Driving Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017
Table 126: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for LED Driver for Lighting in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Market
in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for LED Driver for
Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million
by Driving Method for the period 2018-2025
Table 131: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Driving
Method for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific LED Driver for Lighting Market
Share Analysis by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American LED Driver for Lighting Market Trends
by Region/Country in $ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Latin America in $
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American LED Driver for Lighting Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for LED Driver for Lighting in
$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: LED Driver for Lighting Market Review in Latin
America in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Latin American LED Driver for Lighting Market Growth
Prospects in $ Million by Driving Method for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American LED Driver for Lighting Market by
Driving Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean LED Driver for Lighting Addressable
Market Opportunity in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018-2025
Table 146: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Argentina in $
Million by Driving Method: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: LED Driver for Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market
Review in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 151: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Brazil by Driving
Method: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market
Scenario in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican LED Driver for Lighting Market in Retrospect
in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Driving
Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America LED Driver for Lighting Latent
Demand Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in $ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America LED Driver for Lighting Market
Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018
to 2025
Table 164: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Rest of Latin
America by Driving Method: A Historic Review in $ Million for
2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America LED Driver for Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 167: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in $ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: The Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: The Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Historic
Market by Driving Method in $ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Driving Method for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED
Driver for Lighting in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian LED Driver for Lighting Market in $ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 177: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for LED Driver for Lighting: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Driving Method
for the period 2018-2025
Table 179: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli LED Driver for Lighting Addressable Market
Opportunity in $ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 182: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018-2025
Table 185: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Israel in $
Million by Driving Method: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for LED Driver for Lighting in
$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: LED Driver for Lighting Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian LED Driver for Lighting Market Growth
Prospects in $ Million by Driving Method for the Period
2018-2025
Table 191: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian LED Driver for Lighting Market by
Driving Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates LED Driver for Lighting
Historic Market Analysis in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: LED Driver for Lighting Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million
by Driving Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates LED Driver for Lighting
Historic Market Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method:
2009-2017
Table 198: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market
in Retrospect in $ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by
Driving Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Historic
Market Analysis in $ Million by Driving Method: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East LED Driver for Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African LED Driver for Lighting Latent Demand
Forecasts in $ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: LED Driver for Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in $ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: LED Driver for Lighting Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African LED Driver for Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in $ Million by Driving Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: LED Driver for Lighting Market in Africa by Driving
Method: A Historic Review in $ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African LED Driver for Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Driving Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AC ELECTRONICS
CREE
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
MACROBLOCK
MAXIM INTEGRATED
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
OSRAM GMBH
ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
