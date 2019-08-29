Global LED Grow Light Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 25.5%. New, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 25.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.9 Billion by the year 2025, New will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798990/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$189.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$203.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, New will reach a market size of US$197.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alta LED (USA); Bridgelux, Inc (USA); Cree, Inc. (USA); Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd (Taiwan); General Electric Company (USA); Heliospectra AB (Sweden); Illumitex, Inc. (USA); LumiGrow, Inc. (USA); Osram Licht AG (Germany); Royal Philips Electronics N.V. (The Netherlands)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798990/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market SharesLED Grow Light Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: LED Grow Light Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: LED Grow Light Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Indoor Farming (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Indoor Farming (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Commercial Greenhouse (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Commercial Greenhouse (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Vertical Farming (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Vertical Farming (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Turf & Landscaping (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 10: Turf & Landscaping (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 11: New (Type of Installation) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: New (Type of Installation) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Retrofit (Type of Installation) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Retrofit (Type of Installation) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US LED Grow Light Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 15: United States LED Grow Light Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: United States LED Grow Light Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to

2025

Table 18: United States LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown

by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian LED Grow Light Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Canadian LED Grow Light Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: LED Grow Light Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type of Installation for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED Grow

Light in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: LED Grow Light Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Japanese Market for LED Grow Light: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of

Installation for the period 2018-2025

Table 26: Japanese LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by Type

of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Demand for LED Grow Light in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Chinese LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Chinese LED Grow Light Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type of Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Chinese LED Grow Light Market by Type of

Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European LED Grow Light Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European LED Grow Light Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: European LED Grow Light Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European LED Grow Light Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 34: European LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European LED Grow Light Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018-2025

Table 36: European LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by

Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: LED Grow Light Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: LED Grow Light Market in France by Type of

Installation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 40: French LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by Type

of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 41: LED Grow Light Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 42: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: LED Grow Light Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of

Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by Type

of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 45: Italian Demand for LED Grow Light in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Italian LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Italian LED Grow Light Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type of Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Italian LED Grow Light Market by Type of

Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED

Grow Light in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: LED Grow Light Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for LED Grow Light: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of

Installation for the period 2018-2025

Table 52: United Kingdom LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis

by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 53: Spanish LED Grow Light Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Spanish LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Spanish LED Grow Light Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: LED Grow Light Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type of Installation for 2019 and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 57: Russian LED Grow Light Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Russian LED Grow Light Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to

2025

Table 60: Russian LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by Type

of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe LED Grow Light Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of Europe LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Rest of Europe LED Grow Light Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018-2025

Table 64: Rest of Europe LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown

by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Asia-Pacific LED Grow Light Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 66: Asia-Pacific LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: LED Grow Light Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: LED Grow Light Market in Asia-Pacific by Type of

Installation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Asia-Pacific LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by

Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 71: LED Grow Light Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 72: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: LED Grow Light Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of

Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Australian LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by

Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 75: Indian LED Grow Light Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 76: Indian LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Indian LED Grow Light Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: LED Grow Light Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type of Installation for 2019 and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: LED Grow Light Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: LED Grow Light Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of

Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for LED Grow Light in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 84: LED Grow Light Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for LED Grow Light:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

of Installation for the period 2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific LED Grow Light Market Share

Analysis by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 87: Latin American LED Grow Light Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 88: Latin American LED Grow Light Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 89: Latin American Demand for LED Grow Light in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Latin American LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Latin American LED Grow Light Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type of Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Latin American LED Grow Light Market by Type of

Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 93: Argentinean LED Grow Light Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 94: Argentinean LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Argentinean LED Grow Light Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018-2025

Table 96: Argentinean LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by

Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 97: LED Grow Light Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Brazilian LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 99: LED Grow Light Market in Brazil by Type of

Installation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 100: Brazilian LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by

Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 101: LED Grow Light Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 102: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: LED Grow Light Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of

Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Mexican LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by

Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 105: Rest of Latin America LED Grow Light Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 106: LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Rest of Latin America LED Grow Light Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of

Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 108: Rest of Latin America LED Grow Light Market Share

Breakdown by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: The Middle East LED Grow Light Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: The Middle East LED Grow Light Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 111: The Middle East LED Grow Light Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 112: The Middle East LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 113: The Middle East LED Grow Light Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 114: LED Grow Light Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type of Installation for 2019 and

2025

IRAN

Table 115: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED Grow

Light in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: LED Grow Light Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 117: Iranian Market for LED Grow Light: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of

Installation for the period 2018-2025

Table 118: Iranian LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by Type

of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 119: Israeli LED Grow Light Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 120: Israeli LED Grow Light Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Israeli LED Grow Light Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018-2025

Table 122: Israeli LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by

Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 123: Saudi Arabian Demand for LED Grow Light in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 124: Saudi Arabian LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 125: Saudi Arabian LED Grow Light Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type of Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 126: Saudi Arabian LED Grow Light Market by Type of

Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 127: LED Grow Light Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 129: LED Grow Light Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

of Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 130: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 131: LED Grow Light Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: LED Grow Light Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: LED Grow Light Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of

Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Rest of Middle East LED Grow Light Market Share

Breakdown by Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 135: African LED Grow Light Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 136: LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 137: African LED Grow Light Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type of Installation: 2018 to

2025

Table 138: African LED Grow Light Market Share Breakdown by

Type of Installation: 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ALTA LED

BRIDGELUX

CREE

EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HELIOSPECTRA AB

ILLUMITEX

LUMIGROW

OSRAM LICHT AG

ROYAL PHILIPS ELECTRONICS N.V.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798990/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

