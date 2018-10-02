Global LED Lighting Market (2018 Update)

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LaaS is Set to Alter the LED Lighting Business Model; Human-centric Lighting Applications Will Drive the LED Market by 2024



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04805995



The global LED lighting market is highly competitive and is driven by the demand for energy-efficient lighting, advanced lighting control, reduced prices and increasing awareness on the potential health benefits to human beings.LED manufacturers are adopting new business models to combat the drastic fall in prices of LED light sources.



The global LED lighting market was estimated at $52,139 million in 2017, and grew by 10.2% from 2016.



Research Scope

This study provides a detailed analysis, covering seven application segments (residential, retail, architectural, outdoor, office, industrial, and hospitality) in five regions (North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific). The study also focuses on the technology roadmap, distribution channel by application, price trends, and growth opportunities and provides an in-depth breakdown of revenue and competitive landscape by region.



Key Issues Addressed

• What is the anticipated growth of the market between 2017 and 2024?

• What external forces affect market growth and how significant is their impact?

• What is the technology roadmap for LED lighting in this decade?

• What is the global average pricing trend of a LED light source and what influences pricing?

• Who are the key market participants and what are their competitive strengths?

• What are the macro and micro trends and their implications on the global LED lighting market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04805995



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

