Global LED Lighting Market Update 2018: LaaS is Set to Alter the LED Lighting Business Model; Human-centric Lighting Applications Will Drive the LED Market by 2024
The global LED lighting market is highly competitive and is driven by the demand for energy-efficient lighting, advanced lighting control, reduced prices and increasing awareness on the potential health benefits to human beings. LED manufacturers are adopting new business models to combat the drastic fall in prices of LED light sources. The global LED lighting market was estimated at $52,139 million in 2017, and grew by 10.2% from 2016.
Research Scope
This study provides a detailed analysis, covering seven application segments (residential, retail, architectural, outdoor, office, industrial, and hospitality) in five regions (North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific). The study also focuses on the technology roadmap, distribution channel by application, price trends, and growth opportunities and provides an in-depth breakdown of revenue and competitive landscape by region.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the anticipated growth of the market between 2017 and 2024?
- What external forces affect market growth and how significant is their impact?
- What is the technology roadmap for LED lighting in this decade?
- What is the global average pricing trend of a LED light source and what influences pricing?
- Who are the key market participants and what are their competitive strengths?
- What are the macro and micro trends and their implications on the global LED lighting market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Associated Multimedia and Related Research
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Overview-Segmentation by Application
- Market Overview-Segmentation by Region
- Market Overview-Distribution Channels
- LED Industry Value Chain
- Lighting Technology Roadmap
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total LED Lighting Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total LED Lighting Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Global Hotspots
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total LED Lighting Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Major Acquisitions
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-LaaS Business Model
- Growth Opportunity 2-Improved Power Efficiency
- Growth Opportunity 3-Go-To-Market Strategy
- Growth Opportunity 4-Improved Materials for Cost Reduction
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. LED Lighting Market-A Macro to Micro Analysis
- Macro to Micro Approach
- Connectivity and Convergence Impact on LED Lighting Stakeholders-Analysis of Unmet Needs
- Macro to Micro Implications of Mega Trends on LED Lighting
8. North America Breakdown
9. Europe Breakdown
10. Asia-Pacific Breakdown
11. The Middle East And Africa Breakdown
12. Latin America Breakdown
13. The Last Word
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Acuity Brands
- Cooper Lighting
- Cree
- Delta Elactronics
- Dongguan Kingsun
- Fagerhult
- GE Lighting
- LG Electronics
- Megaman
- NVC Lighting Technology Corporation
- Opple Lighting
- Optoelectronic Co Ltd (Kingsun)
- Osram
- Samsung Panasonic
- Sharp
- Signify
- Toshiba Lighting
- Trilux
- Zumtobel
