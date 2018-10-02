Global LED Lighting Market Update 2018: LaaS is Set to Alter the LED Lighting Business Model; Human-centric Lighting Applications Will Drive the LED Market by 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global LED Lighting Market (2018 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED lighting market is highly competitive and is driven by the demand for energy-efficient lighting, advanced lighting control, reduced prices and increasing awareness on the potential health benefits to human beings. LED manufacturers are adopting new business models to combat the drastic fall in prices of LED light sources. The global LED lighting market was estimated at $52,139 million in 2017, and grew by 10.2% from 2016.

Research Scope

This study provides a detailed analysis, covering seven application segments (residential, retail, architectural, outdoor, office, industrial, and hospitality) in five regions (North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific). The study also focuses on the technology roadmap, distribution channel by application, price trends, and growth opportunities and provides an in-depth breakdown of revenue and competitive landscape by region.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the anticipated growth of the market between 2017 and 2024?

What external forces affect market growth and how significant is their impact?

What is the technology roadmap for LED lighting in this decade?

What is the global average pricing trend of a LED light source and what influences pricing?

Who are the key market participants and what are their competitive strengths?

What are the macro and micro trends and their implications on the global LED lighting market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Associated Multimedia and Related Research

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Overview-Segmentation by Application

Market Overview-Segmentation by Region

Market Overview-Distribution Channels

LED Industry Value Chain

Lighting Technology Roadmap

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total LED Lighting Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total LED Lighting Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Global Hotspots

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total LED Lighting Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Major Acquisitions

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-LaaS Business Model

Growth Opportunity 2-Improved Power Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 3-Go-To-Market Strategy

Growth Opportunity 4-Improved Materials for Cost Reduction

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. LED Lighting Market-A Macro to Micro Analysis

Macro to Micro Approach

Connectivity and Convergence Impact on LED Lighting Stakeholders-Analysis of Unmet Needs

Macro to Micro Implications of Mega Trends on LED Lighting

8. North America Breakdown



9. Europe Breakdown



10. Asia-Pacific Breakdown



11. The Middle East And Africa Breakdown



12. Latin America Breakdown



13. The Last Word



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Acuity Brands

Cooper Lighting

Cree

Delta Elactronics

Dongguan Kingsun

Fagerhult

GE Lighting

LG Electronics

Megaman

NVC Lighting Technology Corporation

Opple Lighting

Optoelectronic Co Ltd (Kingsun)

Osram

Samsung Panasonic

Sharp

Signify

Toshiba Lighting

Trilux

Zumtobel

