Global LED Lighting Markets, 2016-2024: Transformative Lighting Technology Goes Mainstream, Fast Replaces Legacy Incumbent Lighting Technologies
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for LED Lighting in US$ by the following Applications:
- Residential
- Architectural
- Commercial
- Outdoor
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Residential
Architectural
Commercial
Outdoor
Others (Includes Hospitality, and Industrial)
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
LED Lighting: Transformative Lighting Technology Goes Mainstream, Fast Replaces Legacy Incumbent Lighting Technologies
Major Trends & Drivers in the Global LED Lighting Market Summarized
The Rise of LED-based Smart Lighting
Rapid Adoption of LED-based Lighting in Emerging Countries
Niche Applications of LED Lighting
Status and Potential: Global LED Lighting Market
LED Lighting: Market Facts
Superior Attributes of LED Lighting over Traditional Lighting Technologies Drive Widespread Adoption
LED and Other Lighting Technologies: A Comparison
Comparison of a 12.5 W LED with 15 W CFL and 60 W Incandescent Bulb
LED Bulbs vs. Fluorescent Bulbs
LED Bulbs vs. Halogen Bulbs
LED Bulbs vs. HID Bulbs
The Urgent Need to Achieve Energy and Cost Savings amidst Spiraling Electricity Consumption: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Energy Savings Feature Augments Popularity of LEDs
LED Lighting to Make Strong Contribution towards a Green Future
LED's Longevity and Digital Connectivity to Help Lighting Industry Achieve Sustainability
Key Drivers Propelling Demand for LED Lighting
Adoption of Energy-Efficient Lighting Options
Supportive Policies and Regulations
Growing Significance of Energy-Efficient Certifications
Major Infrastructure Projects and International Events
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Current and Future Market Growth
Asia Strong in Upstream LED Segments
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
Leading LED Producing Countries Worldwide
China: Largest LED Producer Worldwide
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Drives Strong Market Growth
Innovations in Smart Home Technologies Benefit Adoption of Smart LED Lighting
Smart Thermostats Enhance Energy Efficiency
The Moon
Smart LED Lighting Systems Controllable by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
LB100
DW1KD-1BZ Decora
FluxSmart LED Light Bulb
Wemo Light Switch
LED Colored Light Strips from LIFX
Growing Number of Smart Homes and Smart Cities Create Enormous Demand
Smart & Connected Lighting Systems Make Cities Smarter and Safer
Integration of Security, Smart LED Lighting, and Climate Control in Home Automation Offers Growth Opportunities
Healthy Growth Projected for LED Luminaires Over the Next Few Years
LED Outdoor Luminaire are Poised for Rapid Penetration
Key Trends in LED Lighting and Luminaires Market
LEDs Fast Penetrate the Street Lighting Application Hitherto Dominated by HID Lights
Cities Switch towards LEDs to Modernize and Make Street Lighting Smart
Newer LED Chips Offering Higher Lumens per Watt and More Savings Drive Demand in Industrial Applications
Myriad Benefits Drive Integration of LED Lighting in Industrial Automation
More Efficient and Productive Maintenance of Facilities
Adjustments at Individual Fixture Level for Greater Efficiencies
LED Environment Sensors Offer Intelligence in Fine-tuning Operations
LED Lighting Networks for Transmitting Data
Exponential Increase in Urbanization Drive Development of Higher Quality, More Efficient, and Longer Lasting LED Solutions
City Lights as Part of Modern Conveniences
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Need to Support Plant Protection and Health in Controlled Environment Spurs LEDs Demand in Horticulture Applications
Advancement in LED Technology to Boost Horticulture Crop Production
Urban, Indoor, and Vertical Farming Applications in Horticultural Lighting
Evolution of Embedded Lighting and Focus on Developing Tourism Infrastructure Spur Demand for Architectural and Landscape Lighting
Demand for Stylish and Decorative Architectural and Landscape Lighting Gain Momentum
Organic LEDs (OLEDs): The Future Growth Area
OLED Lighting Market Ready to Take Off as Price-Performance Improves
More Companies to Venture into the OLED Market
LED Applications in Backlighting Shrinks, While General Lighting Takes Off
Change in Focus of LED Applications
Silicon-based LEDs to Drive Cost Reductions
Perovskites: A Potential Replacement to Gallium Nitride?
Excellent Color Rendering of LEDs Spurs Penetration in the Retail Display Segment
Control Solutions and LED Lighting Address Complex and Precise Lighting Requirements of Retail Stores
LEDs Support IoT integration for Retailers
Increasing Adoption of LEDs in Innovative Niche Lighting Markets Favor Market Expansion
Livestock Lighting
Human-Centric Lighting
Fishing Lighting
Stage Lighting
Rising Environmental Concerns Drive Demand for Recyclable Options
Human-Centric Lighting: A Forward Leap over Traditional Lighting Systems
Major Benefits of Human-Centric Solutions
Europe: A Major Market for Human-Centric Lighting Solutions
LEDs to Enter Human Centric Lighting Market in a Big Way
Focus of SSL Technology Research on Improving Lighting Performance and Lighting System's Value Augurs Well for the Market
Light Utilization
Enhanced Lighting Design and Performance
Increased Environmental Sustainability
Health and Productivity
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
4. CHALLENGES & CONCERNS
LiFi and Laser Lighting: More Powerful and Profitable than LEDs?
Psychiatric Studies Highlight Negative Impact of LED on Health
LED Light Bulbs Add to Light Pollution
AMA Warning Necessitates a Relook at LED Lighting in Cities
The First Generation LEDs
Eco-friendly LEDs: A Potential Health Hazard?
High Toxic Content
Other Hurdles in LED Lighting Adoption
Cost Factor
Reliability
Color Stability
Compatibility Challenges
Longer Lifespan Reduce Replacement Demand
Efficiency Improvement Requirements
Lack of Consumer Awareness
5. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Smart Lighting Technology Innovations
Maximus Smart Security Light
Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Bridge
Lutron Caseta Wireless In-Wall Dimmer
NEBO Tools LED Rechargeable Flashlight
SengLED Pulse Light Bulb with Wireless Bluetooth Speakers
LED Lighting Products Innovations
Homogeneous Illumination
Leveraging the Spectrum
Illumination Akin to Sunlight Ideal for Several Applications
Configuring Illumination
Other LED Lighting Innovations: Model Name and Key Features Summarized
Ultra-thin Lumination
AIR LED Luminaire
Vector Linear Architectural Luminaire
Lumentalk Technology
Wide Spectrum LED for Optimum Plant Growth
Indigo-Clean to Kill Bacteria Continuously and Safely
Helvar's ActiveAhead
Hybrid Luminaire
Innovative LED Street Lights
World's First Eye-Pleasing (EP) LED
Innovation in Solid-State Lighting
LED Indoor Detection System Based on VLC Technology
Innovative Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs) Enables Development of Warm White Light LEDs
Nanotechnology to Deliver Efficient LEDs
Small, High-Powered LED Device
New GaN Technology Based RGB LED
New UV LED Curved Lens Technology
Solution to Create Large-Size Sapphire Substrates
White LED Product with Alrali Earth Metal
Other Noteworthy LED Research Initiatives
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting: A Prelude
Development Timeline of LEDs
Technology behind LED
LED Light Tube
LED Bulbs Categorization
Colors of LED and Materials Employed
Available Colors with Wavelength Range and Semiconductor Material Used
White LEDs
RGB LEDs
Phosphor-based LEDs
Other White LEDs
Key Components in an LED Lighting System
Advantages and Disadvantages of LED Lighting
Advantages
Disadvantages
Types of LED Lights
Miniature LEDs
Mid-range LEDs
High-power LEDs
Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)
Quantum dot LEDs
Ultraviolet and Blue LEDs
LED Strips
Applications of LED Light Bulbs
Illumination
Street Lighting
Automotive Lighting
Aviation and Heliport Lighting
Stage Lighting
Backlighting
Aquarium Lighting
Medical Lighting
Industrial Lighting
Other Applications of LED Lighting
Indicators and Signs
Smart Lighting
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
LED Lighting Marketplace: Highly Competitive and Fragmented
Competitive Landscape in the Global Market for LED Lighting: Leading Companies by Geographic Region
Leading LED Chip Manufacturers Worldwide: Brief Details
Leading LED Light Bulbs: Brief Details
Regional Players Dominate the Current Low-cost LED Era
Three Companies Continue to Rule the Global Lighting Market
GE Lighting Co., Ltd. (GE Lighting)
OSRAM Lighting
Philips Lighting
Key Strategies for Leading Players
Longer Lifespan of LED Lamps Motivate Manufacturers to Diversify into Fittings and Fixtures
Large Manufacturers Focus on Luminaires to Sustain Growth
Rapid Decline in Infrared LED Lighting Products Due to Cheap Chinese Manufacturing
Aggressive Pricing Strategy by Leading UV-C LED Manufacturers
LED Chip Market to Witness Highest Capacity Expansion in Recent Years
Non-Residential Buildings: Key Growth Areas for LED Lighting Manufacturers
Ambient Lighting
Accent Lighting
Task Lighting
Non-Building Construction: Key Growth Areas for LED Lighting Manufacturers
Roadway Lighting
Area Lighting
Floodlighting
Specialty Lighting
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 THE UNITED STATES
A. Market Analysis
Growing Demand for Connected LED Lighting Drive Strong Market Growth
Growing Adoption of Smart LED Lighting
Open Wireless Standards to Support Smart Lighting Demand
Potential of LED Lighting to Manage Enterprise IoT
Researchers Explore Connected Lighting Systems for Additional Energy Benefits
Technological, Consumer, and Regulatory Driven Changes Transform the Country's Lighting Landscape
LEDs Find Increasing Adoption in General Lighting Applications
LED Bulbs Witness Increasing Penetration in Residential Market
Steady Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Bodes Well for LED Lighting
Increasing Use of LEDs in Retrofit Applications Benefit Market Expansion
Key Factors Driving Demand for LED Lighting
LED Lighting along with Software, Connectivity and Sensing to Make Cities Smart
LED Lamps, Luminaires and Control: Major Trends Summarized
LED Lamps Continue to Gain Over Other Lighting Technologies
Luminaires: Majorly Impacted by Decorating Trends in Residential Sector
Controls: Facilitating Lighting Management Anywhere Anytime
Emerging Trends in LED Luminaire Designs Drive Adoption in Indoor Applications
Emerging Optics and Form Factors
Controllability
LED Industrial Luminaires Grow in Prominence over Conventional Industrial Luminaires
Regulatory Initiatives Boost LED Lighting Demand
New Standard Interface for Advanced Lighting Systems
Steady Rise in Green Building Programs
List of Green Building Codes/Projects in the US in Select States
US DOE Spearhead the Drive for Solid-State Lighting Adoption
DOE LED Lighting Facts Program
Competitive Landscape
B. Market Analytics
9.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand
B. Market Analytics
9.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Energy Starved Japan Shift to LED Lighting, Drive Strong Adoption
Steady Growth in New Construction Augurs Well for the Market
Companies Strategize to Differentiate With Penetration Reaching 100%
B. Market Analytics
9.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Increasing Penetration of Transformative and Disruptive LED Lighting Solutions Drive Market Growth
Energy Efficiency Factor Spur Market Demand amidst Economic Hardships
Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand
Bright Future for LED Street Lightings in Europe
Regulations Governing LED Lighting Products in Europe
The CE Marking
The EU EcoDesign Regulation
The ErP Instruction
WEEE (Waste of Electrical and Electronic Equipment)
Labeling of Energy Related Products
REACH Regulation
RoHS (Restriction on the Use of Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment)
Competitive Landscape
B. Market Analytics
9.4.1 France
Market Analysis
9.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
9.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Retrofitting of Existing Lighting with Efficient LED Lamps Drive Market Growth
LED Lighting Fixtures on the Growth Path
B. Market Analytics
9.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
9.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Despite the Current Economic Slowdown, Bright Outlook for Russia in the Long Term
Major Characteristics of the Russian Lighting Market
Cheap Chinese Imports Poses a Major Concern
B. Market Analytics
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
9.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
LEDs Fast Penetrate Asia-Pacific Lighting Market, Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Unpenetrated and Underpenetrated Asian Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
Asia-Pacific: The Power House of LED Materials and Manufacture
Asian Companies Set to Disrupt the Global Lighting Industry Supply Chain
B. Market Analytics
9.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
China: Leading Exporter of LED Lighting Solutions to Witness Strong Market Gains
Export of Chinese LED Lighting Products Register Robust Growth
Growing Significance of Energy Conservation and Eco-friendliness: A Major Growth Driver
Rapid LED Penetration to Benefit Market Prospects
Innovative and Advanced Product Offerings by Local Players Drive Market Growth
China: Massive Level of Urbanization Spurs Market Demand
Chinese Regulatory Standards for Lighting Products
Government Initiatives Support LED Lighting Adoption in the Country
China: The Largest LED Producer Worldwide
Domestic Players to Improve their Share within LED Packaging Market
Increase in Availability of Domestic MOCVD to Lower Total Cost of Ownership
Multinational Lighting LED OEM to Shift Manufacturing to China
Scientists in China Develop Internet Connections using LED Light Bulbs - The LiFi Method
Competitive Landscape
Distribution Channels
B. Market Analytics
9.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Energy Conservation Initiatives amidst Rising Energy Costs Fuel Strong Market Growth
LED Lighting Pushes Eco-efficiency in Urban India
Availability and Energy Efficiency: Two Major Factors Driving Consumer Interest
Growing Popularity of Recessed LED Luminaires Augurs Well for Market Growth
Rapid Urbanization and Rising Affluence Drive Demand for Higher Priced and Designer Luminaires
Increasing Residential Construction Drive Market Demand
Spurt in Residential and Commercial Construction in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities
Indian Market for Street Lights: LEDs taking over from HIDs
Key advantages of LED Lighting in Street Lights
B. Market Analytics
9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Vietnam: LED Lighting Experience Rapid Growth Supported by Strong Penetration Rate
South Korea: A Major LED Lighting Market in the Region
Taiwan: LED Makers Enhance Production Capabilities
LED Lighting Manufacturers Focus More on Feature Enhancements
B. Market Analytics
9.6 Middle East & Africa
A. Market Analysis
Booming Construction Activity in the Middle Eastern Countries Drive Market Demand
LED Lighting Witness Soaring Popularity in the Middle East
Dubai Partners with Signify, Makes to Efforts to Augment LED Usage in Residential Sector
B. Market Analytics
9.7 Latin America
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 168 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 191)
- The United States (86)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (39)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (15)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (15)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (53)
