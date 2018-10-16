Global LED Lighting Markets, 2016-2024: Transformative Lighting Technology Goes Mainstream, Fast Replaces Legacy Incumbent Lighting Technologies

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "LED Lighting - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for LED Lighting in US$ by the following Applications:

Residential

Architectural

Commercial

Outdoor

Others

The report profiles 168 companies including many key and niche players such as:Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA)



American Electric Lighting ( USA )

) Holophane, Inc. ( USA )

) Juno Lighting Group ( USA )

) Lithonia Lighting Company ( USA )

) Bajaj Electricals Ltd. ( India )

) Cree, Inc. ( USA )

) Dialight plc (UK)

Eaton Corporation plc ( Ireland )

) Cooper Industries Plc. ( Ireland )

) Havells India Limited ( India )

) Hubbell Lighting, Inc. ( USA )

) LEDvance LLC, Inc. ( USA )

) LG Corporation ( South Korea )

) LG Electronics ( South Korea )

) LG Innotek ( South Korea )

) MEGAMAN ( Hong Kong )

) OMS, a.s. ( Slovakia )

) Opple Lighting Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Osram GmbH ( Germany )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Philips Lighting Holding B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Philips Color Kinetics ( USA )

) Strand Lighting ( USA )

) PhotonStar LED Group plc (UK)

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Schrder Group GIE ( Belgium )

) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Sharp Corporation ( Japan )

) Standard Products, Inc. ( Canada )

) Targetti Sankey S.p.A. ( Italy )

) TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Ultra LEDs Limited (UK)

Zumtobel Group AG ( Austria )

) Thorn Licht GmbH ( Germany )

) Tridonic GmbH & Co KG ( Austria )

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Residential

Architectural

Commercial

Outdoor

Others (Includes Hospitality, and Industrial)



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

LED Lighting: Transformative Lighting Technology Goes Mainstream, Fast Replaces Legacy Incumbent Lighting Technologies

Major Trends & Drivers in the Global LED Lighting Market Summarized

The Rise of LED-based Smart Lighting

Rapid Adoption of LED-based Lighting in Emerging Countries

Niche Applications of LED Lighting

Status and Potential: Global LED Lighting Market

LED Lighting: Market Facts

Superior Attributes of LED Lighting over Traditional Lighting Technologies Drive Widespread Adoption

LED and Other Lighting Technologies: A Comparison

Comparison of a 12.5 W LED with 15 W CFL and 60 W Incandescent Bulb

LED Bulbs vs. Fluorescent Bulbs

LED Bulbs vs. Halogen Bulbs

LED Bulbs vs. HID Bulbs

The Urgent Need to Achieve Energy and Cost Savings amidst Spiraling Electricity Consumption: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Energy Savings Feature Augments Popularity of LEDs

LED Lighting to Make Strong Contribution towards a Green Future

LED's Longevity and Digital Connectivity to Help Lighting Industry Achieve Sustainability

Key Drivers Propelling Demand for LED Lighting

Adoption of Energy-Efficient Lighting Options

Supportive Policies and Regulations

Growing Significance of Energy-Efficient Certifications

Major Infrastructure Projects and International Events

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Current and Future Market Growth

Asia Strong in Upstream LED Segments

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

Leading LED Producing Countries Worldwide

China: Largest LED Producer Worldwide



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Drives Strong Market Growth

Innovations in Smart Home Technologies Benefit Adoption of Smart LED Lighting

Smart Thermostats Enhance Energy Efficiency

The Moon

Smart LED Lighting Systems Controllable by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

LB100

DW1KD-1BZ Decora

FluxSmart LED Light Bulb

Wemo Light Switch

LED Colored Light Strips from LIFX

Growing Number of Smart Homes and Smart Cities Create Enormous Demand

Smart & Connected Lighting Systems Make Cities Smarter and Safer

Integration of Security, Smart LED Lighting, and Climate Control in Home Automation Offers Growth Opportunities

Healthy Growth Projected for LED Luminaires Over the Next Few Years

LED Outdoor Luminaire are Poised for Rapid Penetration

Key Trends in LED Lighting and Luminaires Market

LEDs Fast Penetrate the Street Lighting Application Hitherto Dominated by HID Lights

Cities Switch towards LEDs to Modernize and Make Street Lighting Smart

Newer LED Chips Offering Higher Lumens per Watt and More Savings Drive Demand in Industrial Applications

Myriad Benefits Drive Integration of LED Lighting in Industrial Automation

More Efficient and Productive Maintenance of Facilities

Adjustments at Individual Fixture Level for Greater Efficiencies

LED Environment Sensors Offer Intelligence in Fine-tuning Operations

LED Lighting Networks for Transmitting Data

Exponential Increase in Urbanization Drive Development of Higher Quality, More Efficient, and Longer Lasting LED Solutions

City Lights as Part of Modern Conveniences

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Need to Support Plant Protection and Health in Controlled Environment Spurs LEDs Demand in Horticulture Applications

Advancement in LED Technology to Boost Horticulture Crop Production

Urban, Indoor, and Vertical Farming Applications in Horticultural Lighting

Evolution of Embedded Lighting and Focus on Developing Tourism Infrastructure Spur Demand for Architectural and Landscape Lighting

Demand for Stylish and Decorative Architectural and Landscape Lighting Gain Momentum

Organic LEDs (OLEDs): The Future Growth Area

OLED Lighting Market Ready to Take Off as Price-Performance Improves

More Companies to Venture into the OLED Market

LED Applications in Backlighting Shrinks, While General Lighting Takes Off

Change in Focus of LED Applications

Silicon-based LEDs to Drive Cost Reductions

Perovskites: A Potential Replacement to Gallium Nitride?

Excellent Color Rendering of LEDs Spurs Penetration in the Retail Display Segment

Control Solutions and LED Lighting Address Complex and Precise Lighting Requirements of Retail Stores

LEDs Support IoT integration for Retailers

Increasing Adoption of LEDs in Innovative Niche Lighting Markets Favor Market Expansion

Livestock Lighting

Human-Centric Lighting

Fishing Lighting

Stage Lighting

Rising Environmental Concerns Drive Demand for Recyclable Options

Human-Centric Lighting: A Forward Leap over Traditional Lighting Systems

Major Benefits of Human-Centric Solutions

Europe: A Major Market for Human-Centric Lighting Solutions

LEDs to Enter Human Centric Lighting Market in a Big Way

Focus of SSL Technology Research on Improving Lighting Performance and Lighting System's Value Augurs Well for the Market

Light Utilization

Enhanced Lighting Design and Performance

Increased Environmental Sustainability

Health and Productivity

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Burgeoning Middle Class Population



4. CHALLENGES & CONCERNS

LiFi and Laser Lighting: More Powerful and Profitable than LEDs?

Psychiatric Studies Highlight Negative Impact of LED on Health

LED Light Bulbs Add to Light Pollution

AMA Warning Necessitates a Relook at LED Lighting in Cities

The First Generation LEDs

Eco-friendly LEDs: A Potential Health Hazard?

High Toxic Content

Other Hurdles in LED Lighting Adoption

Cost Factor

Reliability

Color Stability

Compatibility Challenges

Longer Lifespan Reduce Replacement Demand

Efficiency Improvement Requirements

Lack of Consumer Awareness



5. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Smart Lighting Technology Innovations

Maximus Smart Security Light

Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Bridge

Lutron Caseta Wireless In-Wall Dimmer

NEBO Tools LED Rechargeable Flashlight

SengLED Pulse Light Bulb with Wireless Bluetooth Speakers

LED Lighting Products Innovations

Homogeneous Illumination

Leveraging the Spectrum

Illumination Akin to Sunlight Ideal for Several Applications

Configuring Illumination

Other LED Lighting Innovations: Model Name and Key Features Summarized

Ultra-thin Lumination

AIR LED Luminaire

Vector Linear Architectural Luminaire

Lumentalk Technology

Wide Spectrum LED for Optimum Plant Growth

Indigo-Clean to Kill Bacteria Continuously and Safely

Helvar's ActiveAhead

Hybrid Luminaire

Innovative LED Street Lights

World's First Eye-Pleasing (EP) LED

Innovation in Solid-State Lighting

LED Indoor Detection System Based on VLC Technology

Innovative Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs) Enables Development of Warm White Light LEDs

Nanotechnology to Deliver Efficient LEDs

Small, High-Powered LED Device

New GaN Technology Based RGB LED

New UV LED Curved Lens Technology

Solution to Create Large-Size Sapphire Substrates

White LED Product with Alrali Earth Metal

Other Noteworthy LED Research Initiatives



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting: A Prelude

Development Timeline of LEDs

Technology behind LED

LED Light Tube

LED Bulbs Categorization

Colors of LED and Materials Employed

Available Colors with Wavelength Range and Semiconductor Material Used

White LEDs

RGB LEDs

Phosphor-based LEDs

Other White LEDs

Key Components in an LED Lighting System

Advantages and Disadvantages of LED Lighting

Advantages

Disadvantages

Types of LED Lights

Miniature LEDs

Mid-range LEDs

High-power LEDs

Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)

Quantum dot LEDs

Ultraviolet and Blue LEDs

LED Strips

Applications of LED Light Bulbs

Illumination

Street Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Aviation and Heliport Lighting

Stage Lighting

Backlighting

Aquarium Lighting

Medical Lighting

Industrial Lighting

Other Applications of LED Lighting

Indicators and Signs

Smart Lighting



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

LED Lighting Marketplace: Highly Competitive and Fragmented

Competitive Landscape in the Global Market for LED Lighting: Leading Companies by Geographic Region

Leading LED Chip Manufacturers Worldwide: Brief Details

Leading LED Light Bulbs: Brief Details

Regional Players Dominate the Current Low-cost LED Era

Three Companies Continue to Rule the Global Lighting Market

GE Lighting Co., Ltd. (GE Lighting)

OSRAM Lighting

Philips Lighting

Key Strategies for Leading Players

Longer Lifespan of LED Lamps Motivate Manufacturers to Diversify into Fittings and Fixtures

Large Manufacturers Focus on Luminaires to Sustain Growth

Rapid Decline in Infrared LED Lighting Products Due to Cheap Chinese Manufacturing

Aggressive Pricing Strategy by Leading UV-C LED Manufacturers

LED Chip Market to Witness Highest Capacity Expansion in Recent Years

Non-Residential Buildings: Key Growth Areas for LED Lighting Manufacturers

Ambient Lighting

Accent Lighting

Task Lighting

Non-Building Construction: Key Growth Areas for LED Lighting Manufacturers

Roadway Lighting

Area Lighting

Floodlighting

Specialty Lighting



7.1 Focus on Select Global Players



7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Cree Launches XLamp XP-G3 S Line LED

TCP Announces the Availability of LED PL Quad Replacement Lamps

KYOCERA Develops World's First Full-Spectrum LED Lighting for Aquariums

Cree Launches New High Efficacy Version of XLamp XP-G2 LED

LEDvance Rolls Out Voice-Dimmable Filament LED Lamps in Europe

Signify Launches Philips MyCare LED Bulb with Interlaced Optics

Bulbrite Launches Over 30 New LED Products and Merchandising Programs

LG Innotek to Launch InnoUV LED Brand

Matrix Announces Advanced Mine Lighting Product - UVision

GREEN CREATIVE Launches CLICK 277V Line

GE Expands Vintage LED Offering

Philips Introduces New and Tiered Portfolio of LED Lamps

LG Unveils LG Simple Choice LED High Bay Lights and LG Sensor Connect

Samsung Announces New Horticulture LED - The LH351B Red

Cree Expands XLamp High Current LED Array Line with CMT LEDs

Acuity Brands Unveils Lighting, Controls and Connected Building Solutions

Revolution Lighting Launches SIX New LED Lighting Solutions

Larson Electronics Releases EPL-48-2L-LED-G3 Explosion Proof LED Fixture

Larson Electronics Releases SMLP-16X500LTL-LED-1227 Cube Mount LED Light Plant

Maxxima Introduces M20388 Ultra-Thin LED Emergency/Warning Lights

Larson Electronics Releases 150 Watt High Bay LED Light Fixture

Larson Electronics Releases Portable Magnetic Explosion Proof LED Light

Philips Unveils New Philips GreenPower LED Toplighting

Larson Electronics Releases Waterproof LED Signal Light

Cree Announces New XLamp XD16 Extreme Density LED

Philips Launches Philips T-shaped LED Bulb

Larson Electronics Releases Vapor Proof Dimmable LED Fixture

Larson Electronics Releases 100W Portable LED Lamp

Larson Electronics Launches 50W Explosion Proof High Bay LED Fixture

MEGAMAN Launches LED Luminaires and Redefines Commercial Lighting

Philips Launches LiFi IoT Platform

Lumileds Launches Luxeon MX packaged LEDs

Osram Opto Launches DURIS S 5 LEDs

Microtek Enters into LED Lighting Segment in India

Cree Expands XQ LED Line with XLamp XQ-A LED

Larson Electronics Releases 8W Rechargeable Explosion Proof LED

Philips Launches TrueForce LED Road and CorePro LEDtube Universal T8

Samsung Enhances Chip-Scale Package (CSP) LEDs

Samsung Launches H influx LED for Industrial Lighting Applications

MEGAMAN Extends Range of TECOH Components and New Smart Modules

MEGAMAN Unveils Advanced Features in Smart Lighting Solutions

TCP Announces the Availability of LED PL Replacement Lamps

Rittal Launches LED Lights for Network and Server Enclosures

Litetronics Launches Architectural LED Volumetric Retrofit Lightings

LG Unveils Flip Chip LED

Valoya Unveils Lightweight LED Bars - BL-Series and BX-Series

Feit Electric Expands LED Lighting Product Line

LEDVANCE Develops Bluetooth Mesh Qualified LED Lighting Products

TCP Launches DirecT5 Lamps



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Once Acquires iLOX

Osram Supports an LED Horticultural Lighting Project at NASA

Surya Roshni to Separate its Two Business Verticals

T-H Marine Acquires Blue Water LED Enterprises

Osram to Acquire Fluence Bioengineering

General LED Acquires Acolyte

Acuity Brands Acquires IOTA

LG to Acquire ZKW Group

Lutron Acquires Ketra

GB Energie Partners with RC Energy Group for LED Lighting Solutions

GB Energie Partners with SunLand for LED Lighting Solutions

Light Efficient Design to Merge with RemPhos Technologies

GB Energie Partners with IMPACT Construction for LED Lighting Solutions

Ring Acquires Mr. Beams

Masco to Acquire Kichler Lighting



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9.1 THE UNITED STATES

A. Market Analysis

Growing Demand for Connected LED Lighting Drive Strong Market Growth

Growing Adoption of Smart LED Lighting

Open Wireless Standards to Support Smart Lighting Demand

Potential of LED Lighting to Manage Enterprise IoT

Researchers Explore Connected Lighting Systems for Additional Energy Benefits

Technological, Consumer, and Regulatory Driven Changes Transform the Country's Lighting Landscape

LEDs Find Increasing Adoption in General Lighting Applications

LED Bulbs Witness Increasing Penetration in Residential Market

Steady Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Bodes Well for LED Lighting

Increasing Use of LEDs in Retrofit Applications Benefit Market Expansion

Key Factors Driving Demand for LED Lighting

LED Lighting along with Software, Connectivity and Sensing to Make Cities Smart

LED Lamps, Luminaires and Control: Major Trends Summarized

LED Lamps Continue to Gain Over Other Lighting Technologies

Luminaires: Majorly Impacted by Decorating Trends in Residential Sector

Controls: Facilitating Lighting Management Anywhere Anytime

Emerging Trends in LED Luminaire Designs Drive Adoption in Indoor Applications

Emerging Optics and Form Factors

Controllability

LED Industrial Luminaires Grow in Prominence over Conventional Industrial Luminaires

Regulatory Initiatives Boost LED Lighting Demand

New Standard Interface for Advanced Lighting Systems

Steady Rise in Green Building Programs

List of Green Building Codes/Projects in the US in Select States

US DOE Spearhead the Drive for Solid-State Lighting Adoption

DOE LED Lighting Facts Program

Competitive Landscape

B. Market Analytics



9.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand

B. Market Analytics



9.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Energy Starved Japan Shift to LED Lighting, Drive Strong Adoption

Steady Growth in New Construction Augurs Well for the Market

Companies Strategize to Differentiate With Penetration Reaching 100%

B. Market Analytics



9.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Increasing Penetration of Transformative and Disruptive LED Lighting Solutions Drive Market Growth

Energy Efficiency Factor Spur Market Demand amidst Economic Hardships

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand

Bright Future for LED Street Lightings in Europe

Regulations Governing LED Lighting Products in Europe

The CE Marking

The EU EcoDesign Regulation

The ErP Instruction

WEEE (Waste of Electrical and Electronic Equipment)

Labeling of Energy Related Products

REACH Regulation

RoHS (Restriction on the Use of Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment)

Competitive Landscape

B. Market Analytics



9.4.1 France

Market Analysis



9.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



9.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



9.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Retrofitting of Existing Lighting with Efficient LED Lamps Drive Market Growth

LED Lighting Fixtures on the Growth Path

B. Market Analytics



9.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



9.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Despite the Current Economic Slowdown, Bright Outlook for Russia in the Long Term

Major Characteristics of the Russian Lighting Market

Cheap Chinese Imports Poses a Major Concern

B. Market Analytics



9.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



9.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

LEDs Fast Penetrate Asia-Pacific Lighting Market, Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

Unpenetrated and Underpenetrated Asian Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Asia-Pacific: The Power House of LED Materials and Manufacture

Asian Companies Set to Disrupt the Global Lighting Industry Supply Chain

B. Market Analytics



9.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

China: Leading Exporter of LED Lighting Solutions to Witness Strong Market Gains

Export of Chinese LED Lighting Products Register Robust Growth

Growing Significance of Energy Conservation and Eco-friendliness: A Major Growth Driver

Rapid LED Penetration to Benefit Market Prospects

Innovative and Advanced Product Offerings by Local Players Drive Market Growth

China: Massive Level of Urbanization Spurs Market Demand

Chinese Regulatory Standards for Lighting Products

Government Initiatives Support LED Lighting Adoption in the Country

China: The Largest LED Producer Worldwide

Domestic Players to Improve their Share within LED Packaging Market

Increase in Availability of Domestic MOCVD to Lower Total Cost of Ownership

Multinational Lighting LED OEM to Shift Manufacturing to China

Scientists in China Develop Internet Connections using LED Light Bulbs - The LiFi Method

Competitive Landscape

Distribution Channels

B. Market Analytics



9.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Energy Conservation Initiatives amidst Rising Energy Costs Fuel Strong Market Growth

LED Lighting Pushes Eco-efficiency in Urban India

Availability and Energy Efficiency: Two Major Factors Driving Consumer Interest

Growing Popularity of Recessed LED Luminaires Augurs Well for Market Growth

Rapid Urbanization and Rising Affluence Drive Demand for Higher Priced and Designer Luminaires

Increasing Residential Construction Drive Market Demand

Spurt in Residential and Commercial Construction in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

Indian Market for Street Lights: LEDs taking over from HIDs

Key advantages of LED Lighting in Street Lights

B. Market Analytics



9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Vietnam: LED Lighting Experience Rapid Growth Supported by Strong Penetration Rate

South Korea: A Major LED Lighting Market in the Region

Taiwan: LED Makers Enhance Production Capabilities

LED Lighting Manufacturers Focus More on Feature Enhancements

B. Market Analytics



9.6 Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Booming Construction Activity in the Middle Eastern Countries Drive Market Demand

LED Lighting Witness Soaring Popularity in the Middle East

Dubai Partners with Signify, Makes to Efforts to Augment LED Usage in Residential Sector

B. Market Analytics



9.7 Latin America



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 168 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 191)

The United States (86)

(86) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (8)

(8) Europe (39)

(39) Germany (7)

(7)

The United Kingdom (15)

(15)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (15)

(15) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (53)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4l9vqm/global_led?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

