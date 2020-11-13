Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market (2020 to 2025) - Outlook and Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices market growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AF) across the globe.



The growth in the geriatric population and the increased prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders such as obesity, diabetics, and high blood pressure are contributing to the growth of AF. According to several epidemiological studies, AF is the most common arrhythmia, with an estimated prevalence of 1.5-3% in the general population in developed regions. Approximately 7.6 million people over 65 years of age in Europe suffered from AF in 2016, which is expected to increase by around 89%, reaching 14.4 million by 2060. Hence, the high occurrence of AF across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the market.



In addition, frequent development and commercial approvals & launches of innovative next-generation LAA closure devices is another primary factor driving the rising uptake of these devices worldwide. For instance, market leader Boston Scientific received CE Mark approval for its Next Generation WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device in March 2019.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the left atrial appendage closure devices market during the forecast period:

Emergence of Advanced Imaging Modalities

Increasing Focus on Conducting Clinical Trials on LAA Closure Devices

Advent of Hybrid Approach in LAA Closure Technique

Transference from Open to MI Surgeries

The study considers the present scenario of the left atrial appendage closure devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Devices Market Segmentation



The global left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, and geography. The endocardial LAA closure devices segment accounts for the maximum shares as these devices are safe and effective. Several clinical studies conducted on endocardial devices have displayed encouraging results for the patient population in terms of stroke risk reduction, thereby contributing to the market share of the segment. Endocardial devices involve a lower complication rate (around 8.5%) compared with epicardial devices (25.4%), which is likely to boost the segment growth.



The hospitals segment is accounted for major share of 55% in 2019. Healthcare professionals in the hospital segment use advanced LAA closure devices, including endocardial and epicardial, to treat AF. The segment is growing at a healthy rate, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth in the aging population and the increasing pool of AF patients are the major factors driving the segment growth.



The specialty cardiac centers (SCC) segment provides exclusive healthcare services to patients with suspected or diagnosed cardiac diseases. These centers are solely dedicated to treating patients suffering from cardiac ailments such as AF. The segment is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the market size and compound annual growth rate of the left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices market?

2. What is the growth of the adult and paediatric segment by 2025?

3. Who are the major players in the market and what are their market shares?

4. What are the factors influencing the growth of the Endocardial LAA Closure segment during the forecast period?

5. How is the growing population in the Asia Pacific region impacting the growth of the market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Atrial Fibrillation: Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Emergence Of Advanced Imaging Modalities

8.2 Vendors Increasing Focus On Conducting Clinical Trials On LAA Closure Devices

8.3 Emergence Of Hybrid Approach In LAA Closure Technique

8.4 Promising Investigational LAA Closure Devices

8.5 Strategic Acquisitions



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Incidence Of AF

9.2 Transference From Open To Mi Surgeries

9.3 Frequent Product Approval

9.4 Significant Long-Term Cost Effectiveness Associated With LAA Closure



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Use Of Oral Drugs

10.2 Complications Associated With LAA Closure Devices

10.3 Stringent Regulations & Product Recalls



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Endocardial LAA Closure

12.4 Epicardial LAA Closure



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Hospitals

13.4 Specialty Cardiac Centers

13.5 ASCS



14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Geographic Overview



15 North America

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 Key Countries



16 Europe

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Key Countries



17 APAC

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Key Countries



18 Latin America

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Key Countries



19 Middle East & Africa

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Key Countries



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview

20.2 Market Share Analysis



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 Boston Scientific

21.2 AtriCure

21.3 Abbott



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Biosense Webster

22.2 Lifetech Scientific

22.3 SentreHEART



23 Investigational Companies

23.1 Append Medical

23.2 Cardia



24 Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations



25 Quantitative Summary

25.1 Product

25.2 End-User

25.3 Geography



26 Appendix

26.1 Abbreviations



