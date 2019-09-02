Global Legal Marijuana Market Outlook, 2017-2019 & 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Marijuana - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Legal Marijuana market accounted for $12.78 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $75.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key players in global Legal Marijuana market are Cannabis Sativa, Inc., Aphria, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals, plc., Maricann Group, Inc., United Cannabis Corporation., Canopy Growth Corporation., Tikun Olam, Ltd., Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, Lexaria Corp., The Cronos Group, Organigram Holding, Inc. and ABcann Medicinals, Inc.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Growing legalization in various countries and rising adoption of cannabis as a medical product for treating conditions such as Parkinson's disease, cancer, arthritis, and neurological disorders. However, stringent rules and regulations regarding the product sale and cultivation is restraining the market growth.



Based on the marijuana type, recreational is defined as any use of marijuana apart from medical purpose. Recreational use can range from it being a psychoactive drug to food ingredient. Few countries like Canada, Uruguay, Colombia, and some states in U.S. have legalized recreational cannabis.



By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large customer pool and legalization of medical marijuana in U.S. and Canada. Currently 33 states in U.S. and District of Colombia have legalized cannabis in U.S. making it the largest market in the world.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Legal Marijuana Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Oils

5.3 Tinctures

5.4 Buds



6 Global Legal Marijuana Market, By Marijuana Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Recreational Marijuana

6.3 Medical Marijuana



7 Global Legal Marijuana Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cancer

7.3 Mental Disorders

7.4 Chronic Pain

7.5 Other Medical Applications



8 Global Legal Marijuana Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

10.2 Aphria, Inc.

10.3 GW Pharmaceuticals, plc.

10.4 Maricann Group, Inc.

10.5 United Cannabis Corporation.

10.6 Canopy Growth Corporation.

10.7 Tikun Olam, Ltd.

10.8 Tilray

10.9 Aurora Cannabis

10.10 Lexaria Corp.

10.11 The Cronos Group

10.12 Organigram Holding, Inc.

10.13 ABcann Medicinals, Inc.



