Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Industry
Apr 22, 2020, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020
Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.7%. Patent Support, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 24.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.3 Billion by the year 2025, Patent Support will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$331.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$486.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Patent Support will reach a market size of US$458.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- American Discovery
- Amstar Litigation Support
- Cobra Legal Solutions, LLC
- CPA Global Limited
- Elevate Services Inc.
- Evalueserve, Ltd.
- Infosys BPM Ltd.
- Integreon, Inc.
- Lex Outsourcing
- Mindcrest, Inc.
- Morae Global Corporation
- QuisLex
- SmithDehn India
- Thomson Reuters Corporation
- UnitedLex Corporation
- Wipro Limited
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
India: A Potential Laden Market
Patent Support Services Garner Larger Pie
A Snapshot of Global LPO Industry
Major Countries Involved in LPO
LPO Industry Flourishes
Global Competitor Market Shares
Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Law Firms Increasingly Adopt Outsourcing Models
Larger LPO Pure-Plays to Play a Decisive Role
Major Trends in the Global LPO Industry
Geographic Perspective
Leading Offshore Destinations
India - A Key Destination for Offshore Legal Services
European Firms Increasingly Opt for LPO
China Seeks to Attract LPO Work
LPO Services in Philippines to Witness Expansion
Mauritius Emerges as New LPO Destination
Mauritian Outsourcing Industry
Industry Perspective
Changes in the Law Industry Transform LPO
Legal Administrative and Secretarial Functions Gain Grip
Complex Processes Added to Paralegal Outsourcing
Integrated Technology Enabled Solutions Revolutionize Contract
and Litigation Processes
LPO Industry Witnesses Rampant Consolidation Activity
Negative Sentiments of US Policymakers Expected to Hurt LPO
Industry
Legal Process Outsourcing to Restructure Law Practices Globally
Onshore Legal Outsourcing Also Popular with Large Companies
Hybrid Outsourcing Model Gains Prominence
Instability of Host Nation Keeps Law Firms on Thin Ice
LPO Hubs to Face Tough Competition from Onshore Rural
Outsourcing Zones
Can Automation Sound the Death Knell for LPO Market
Law Firms Embrace Latest Technologies
ElevateNext - A New LPO and Law Firm Partnership Aims to Bring
Down Corporate Legal Costs by 50%
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Patent Support (Service Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Patent Support (Service Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Patent Support (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: E-Discovery (Service Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: E-Discovery (Service Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: E-Discovery (Service Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Litigation Support (Service Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Litigation Support (Service Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Litigation Support (Service Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Contract Drafting (Service Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Contract Drafting (Service Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Contract Drafting (Service Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Service Types (Service Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Service Types (Service Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Service Types (Service Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 19: United States Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market in the United
States by Service Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 21: United States Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market
Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Canadian Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Historic
Market Review by Service Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Share
Analysis by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market by
Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 31: European Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type:
2018-2025
Table 35: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Share
Breakdown by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market in France by
Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Share
Analysis by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Service Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Share
Breakdown by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market by
Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Legal Process Outsourcing
(LPO): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market
Share Analysis by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type:
2018-2025
Table 50: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Service Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market
Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market
Share Analysis by Service Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Rest of World Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO)
Historic Market Review by Service Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 57: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 57
