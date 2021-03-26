Global Leisure Boats Market Report 2021-2027 - New Leisure Boat Category Adds New Revenue Pockets to Leisure Boat Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 26, 2021, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leisure Boats - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Leisure Boats Market to Reach $45.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Leisure Boats estimated at US$ 35 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 45.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.

Motorized/Power Boats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$ 28.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Motorized Boats segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Leisure Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 14.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • A Review of COVID-19 Impact on Global Travel & Tourism Industry
  • Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Industry Witnesses an Uptick in Recreational Boating among Scores of Boaters after Easing of Restrictions
  • Leisure Boat: An Overview
  • Types of Leisure Boats
  • Market Outlook: Popularity of Boating Activity Up-Thrusts Global Leisure Boat Market to Prime Point
  • Select Stats
  • Influx of Emerging Technologies Set to Transform & Boost Boating Industry
  • New Leisure Boat Category Adds New Revenue Pockets to Leisure Boat Market
  • Regional Market Overview
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Select New Launches
  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 207 Featured):

  • AB Volvo
  • Avon Boats
  • Azimut Benetti Group
  • Baja Marine
  • Bavaria Yachtbau
  • Bennington Marine LLC,
  • Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc.
  • Brunswick Corporation
  • Catalina Yachts
  • Chaparral Boats Inc
  • Farr Yacht Design, Ltd.
  • Ferretti S.P.A.
  • Fountain Powerboats, Inc.
  • Godfrey Pontoon Group
  • Groupe Beneteau
  • Johnson Outdoors Watercraft, Inc.
  • Mahindra Odyssea
  • Ranger Boats
  • Sunseeker International Limited
  • The MasterCraft Boat Company
  • TRACKER BOATS
  • Yamaha Motor Company Limited

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion
  • Established Image of Chartering in Vacations Fuels Growth
  • Leisure Boats Integrated with Advanced Technologies Come to the Fore
  • Prominent Trends Benefitting Leisure Boat Market in Big Way
  • GPS Tracking Technology
  • Automated Boats
  • Smart Boats Enter the Fray
  • Adoption of AI Solutions Gains Momentum
  • Digital Dashboards & Social Media
  • Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry
  • Rising Demand for Personalized Leisure Boats to Drive Growth
  • Boats Enjoy New Highs with Outboard Power Kick
  • Electric Leisure Boating Makes Waves
  • Introduction of Hybrid Propulsion System in Leisure Boats
  • Factors Inhibiting Electric Leisure Boats from Sailing into Mainstream
  • High Net Worth Individuals: A Key Customer Class
  • Yachting to Gain from Rise in UHNW Individuals
  • Boating Industry Targets Millennials and Gen-Z
  • Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
  • Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
  • Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sales
  • Emergence of Recreational Fishing as Favorite Pastime Widens Opportunities
  • Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion
  • Digital Technologies Become Pervasive in the Boating Industry
  • Disruptive Technologies Transforming Sports Fishing Boats over the Years

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • US Boat Industry: An Overview
  • Market Analytics
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • China: A High-Growth Market for Leisure Boats
  • Yacht Industry: An Overview
  • Market Analytics
  • EUROPE
  • Market Overview
  • Boating Industry and EU Recovery Plan
  • Mediterranean Basin: The Hub for Recreational Boating in Europe
  • Market Analytics
  • FRANCE
  • Market Overview
  • Market Analytics
  • GERMANY
  • Market Overview
  • Market Analytics
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • Market Overview
  • Market Analytics
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • Poland
  • Market Analytics
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • Southeast Asia
  • Market Analytics
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • Market Overview
  • Market Analytics
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • Market Overview
  • Market Analytics
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 195

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4kgdu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Transparent Ceramics Markets, 2021-2027: Attractive New...

Global Smart Agriculture Market Report 2021-2027: Increasing...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics