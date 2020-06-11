Global Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Oil and Gas Pipelines, 2020?2024: Asia Leads Global Pipeline Growth
Jun 11, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 -- Global Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Oil and Gas Pipelines, 2020?2024: Asia Leads Global Pipeline Growth
Summary
The total length of global oil and gas trunk pipelines is expected to increase from 1.89 million km in 2020 to 2.03 million km by 2024, registering a total growth of 7.2 percent. North America leads the total pipeline length with 849,922 km, followed by the Former Soviet Union (FSU) with 417,966 km by 2024.
Scope
- Up to date major trunk or transmission oil and gas pipelines length data by major regions globally, outlook of the planned and announced pipeline length up to 2024
- Annual breakdown of new-build capex on planned and announced pipelines by major regions globally for the period 2020 to 2024
- New-build pipeline length and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally
- Regional new-build capex outlook for planned and announced pipelines by key countries and companies
- Details of major new-build pipelines expected to start operations over the next four years by commodity (crude oil, natural gas, NGL and petroleum product pipelines)
- COVID-19 impact on global oil and gas pipeline sector
