Global Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market is expected to grow from $463.21 billion in 2020 to $523.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $722.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market section of the report gives context. It compares the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market with other segments of the leasing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets indicators comparison.

Major companies in the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market include IBM; Qualcomm; Microsoft; Ericsson and Nokia.



The lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market consists of sales of nonfinancial intangible assets including rights to assets such as trademarks, patents, brand names, franchise agreements, etc. for which a royalty payment or licensing fee is paid to the asset holder by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that assign rights to assets for which a royalty payment or licensing fee is paid to the asset holder. The lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market is segmented into oil royalty companies and patent owners and lessors.



North America was the largest region in the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 38% of the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market. Africa was the smallest region in the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market.



Large number of companies are investing in research and development and are trying to make patent leasing as a major source of their revenue. These companies are investing in niche areas and are seeking a high return on their investments towards research and development. Patent owners are licensing their patents to both direct competitors and companies in related industries with most of them creating a new subsidiary unit focused on making money on those assets. Qualcomm, Ericsson and other companies with significant intellectual-property assets are making their patent portfolios as a major source of revenue. Similarly, Qualcomm turned out their intellectual-property business into a separate business unit.



