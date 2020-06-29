Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market By Factor, By Severity, By Blood Cell, By Age Groups, By Sex, By Treatment,

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



This report is 80% complete and can be delivered within three working days post order confirmation and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 in 2020 and forecast.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916906/?utm_source=PRN







Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market By Factor (Artificial ionizing radiation, Viruses, Chemotherapy, Genetics, Immune suppression, Others), By Severity (Acute, Chronic), By Blood Cell (Lymphocytic, Myelogenous), By Age Groups (0-15, 15-30, 30-50, 50+), By Sex (Male, Female), By Treatment (Targeted Therapy, Interferon Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery, Stem Cell Transplantation, Drugs, Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy, Vaccine Therapy, Chemotherapy, Blood Transfusion), By Diagnosis (Blood test, Biopsy, Physical Exam, Imagining (CT-SCAN, X-RAY, MRI)), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Intrathecal), By Drugs (Antimetabolites, Biosimilars, Asparagine-Specific Enzymes, Hormones (Corticosteroids), Hypomethylating (Demethylating) Agents, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Leukemia or blood cancer is the cancer of blood forming tissues: bone marrow and lymphatic system.As the name suggests, it affects the leucocytes or white blood cells.



In this type of cancer, the DNA of leucocytes gets damaged as a result of which they grow and divide uncontrollably. These cells keep on growing and start accumulating, thereby preventing the healthy white blood cells from growing and functioning.



Global leukemia therapeutics market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global leukemia therapeutics market is driven by the technological advancements and innovations in the field of blood cancer testing on account of the growing number of patients suffering from leukemia.



Additionally, growing awareness among the population pertaining to adoption of preventive healthcare is further expected to propel the market during forecast period. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives & policies for promoting cancer awareness is anticipated to fuel the market growth until 2025.



The global leukemia therapeutics market can be segmented based on factor, severity, blood cell, age groups, sex, treatment, diagnosis, route of administration, drugs, company and region.Based on severity, the market can be bifurcated into acute and chronic.



The chronic leukemia segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be accredited to the rising geriatric population and increasing funding for cancer research and the development of new therapies.



Regionally, the leukemia therapeutics market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.



This can be attributed to the presence of a large geriatric population base in the country. Additionally, the presence of key players in the region is further expected to propel the market over 2025.



Major players operating in the global leukemia therapeutics market include Novartis, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Amgen, Gilead sciences, Celgene, Eisai, AstraZeneca, Incyte Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Merck, PerkinElmer, Eli Lilly, Abbott, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Otsuka Holdings, Astellas Pharma and others.The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share.



For instance, in August 2017, Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired IFM Therapeutics in order to fortify its oncology product line.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global leukemia therapeutics market.

• To classify and forecast global leukemia therapeutics market based on factor, severity, blood cell, age groups, sex, treatment, diagnosis, route of administration, drugs, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global leukemia therapeutics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global leukemia therapeutics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global leukemia therapeutics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global leukemia therapeutics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Leukemia therapeutics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to leukemia therapeutics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global leukemia therapeutics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Factor:

o Artificial ionizing radiation

o Viruses

o Chemotherapy

o Genetics

o Immune suppression

o Others

• Market, By Severity:

o Acute

o Chronic

• Market, By Blood Cell:

o Lymphocytic

o Myelogenous

• Market, By Age Groups:

o 0-15

o 15-30

o 30-50

o 50+

• Market, By Sex:

o Male

o Female

• Market, By Treatment:

o Targeted Therapy

o Interferon Therapy

o Radiation Therapy

o Surgery

o Stem Cell Transplantation

o Drugs

o Gene Therapy

o Immunotherapy

o Vaccine Therapy

o Chemotherapy

o Blood Transfusion

• Market, By Diagnosis:

o Blood test

o Biopsy

o Physical Exam

o Imagining

- CT-SCAN

- X-RAY

- MRI

• Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Intravenous

o Subcutaneous

o Intramuscular

o Intrathecal

• Market, By Drugs:

o Antimetabolites

o Biosimilars

o Asparagine-Specific Enzymes

o Hormones (Corticosteroids)

o Hypomethylating (Demethylating) Agents

o Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global leukemia therapeutics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916906/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

