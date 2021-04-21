Global Leukemia Therapeutics Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Chemotherapy, Stem Cell Transplantation, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, & Others

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Type (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Others), By Gender, By Age Groups, By Diagnosis, By Treatment, By Drugs, By Route of Administration, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market was valued USD18584.23 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period.

The Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market is driven by the technological advancements and innovations in the field of blood cancer testing on account of the growing number of patients suffering from leukemia. Additionally, growing awareness among the population pertaining to adoption of preventive healthcare is further expected to propel the market during forecast period. Supportive government initiatives and policies for promoting cancer awareness are anticipated to fuel the market growth until 2026.



Leukemia or blood cancer is the cancer of blood forming tissues: bone marrow and lymphatic system. As the name suggests, it affects the leucocytes or white blood cells. In this type of cancer, the DNA of leucocytes gets damaged as a result of which they grow and divide uncontrollably. These cells keep on growing and start accumulating, thereby preventing the healthy white blood cells from growing and functioning.



The Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market can be segmented based on type, gender, age groups, diagnosis, treatment, drugs, route of administration, company and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, acute lymphocytic leukemia and others. The chronic lymphocytic leukemia segment led the market in 2020 with share of 34.52%. This can be accredited to the rising geriatric population and increasing funding for research and the development of new cancer therapies. The male and geriatric population are mostly affected by leukemia.

The most common diagnosis method of this type of cancer is biopsy whereas, imaging is expected to grow in the near future owing to the improvement and adoption of technology across the globe. Amongst the drug segment, tyrosine kinase inhibitors dominated the Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market owing to their greater efficacy and fewer side effects as compared to the rest. Most of the treatments and drugs are administered via injections via intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular and intrathecal modes.



Regionally, the leukemia therapeutics market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market with one-third share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of a large geriatric population base. Besides, the presence of key players in the region is further expected to propel the market over 2026.



Major players operating in the Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market include Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Roche Holding AG, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Company Inc., Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Stemline Therapeutics Inc., iCell Gene Therapeutics, Otsuka Holdings Company Ltd.

The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share. For instance, in September 2020, Gilead Sciences Inc. completed the acquisition of Immunomedics Inc., which was one of the biggest acquisition in 2020.



Key Target Audience:

Leukemia drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to leukemia therapeutics

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Report Scope:



Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Type:

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Others

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Gender:

Male

Female

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Age Groups:

0-15

15-30

30-50

50+

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Diagnosis:

Blood test

Biopsy

Physical Exam

Imaging

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Treatment:

Chemotherapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Others

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Drugs:

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Antimetabolites

Hormones (Corticosteroids)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Companies Mentioned

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Company Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

iCell Gene therapeutics

Otsuka Holdings Company Ltd.

