Global Li-ion Battery Market Report 2021: Increasing Penetration of Li-ion Battery in Data Centers Augurs Well for the Market Growth - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Li-ion Battery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for Li-ion Battery estimated at US$46.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.1% CAGR to reach US$52 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.5% share of the global Li-ion Battery market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Li-ion Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$29.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$29.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)

Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd.

Electrovaya, Inc.

EnerDel, Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Highpower International, Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

HYB Battery Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Kokam Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

Li-Tec Battery GmbH

MINAMOTO Battery (HK) Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

SK Innovation Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

A123 Systems LLC

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)

Blue Energy Canada, Inc.

BYD Co., Ltd.

Cell-Con, Inc.

CNEBIKES Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Construction and Package Types of Li-ion Battery

Advantages and Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries

Applications of Li-Ion Batteries

Li-ion Battery: Battery Technology with Expanding Applications in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Sectors

NMC: The Largest Segment by Chemistry Type

Asian Countries Spearhead Growth in the Li-ion Battery Market

China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles: A Significant Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries Market

Falling Battery Costs to Drive Down Cost of EVs

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

Rising Interest in Lithium for Use in EV Li-ion Batteries

While China Focuses on Building Future Batteries, Tesla Remains the Only US Company in Race

on Building Future Batteries, Tesla Remains the Only US Company in Race LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications

Manufacture of Lithium-Ion Batteries for EVs: Challenges Continue to Persist

Li-ion Battery Recycling Market: Rising Environmental Concerns and Strict Government Policies Foster Growth

Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries

Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry for Consumer Electronics Devices

Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones

With Smartphones Evolving Rapidly, Li-ion Batteries Struggle to Address the Demanding Needs of Devices

Lithium-Ion Batteries with Graphene: A Substitute to Conventional Li-ion Batteries Used in Mobile Phones

Sustained Use of Li-ion Batteries in Laptops and Notebooks

Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices

Rechargeable Li-ion Batteries Find Application in Smart Homes

Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market: Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries

Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems

Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li-ion Batteries

Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers

High Cost and Limited Battery Life Impede Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Renewable Systems

Increasing Penetration of Li-ion Battery in Data Centers Augurs Well for the Market Growth

Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications

Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling Industry

As the Wonder Material, Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption in Automotive Industry

Battery Startups Invest in Next Generation Li-ion Batteries

Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market

Raw Material Cost: The Largest Proportion of Overall Cost of Li-ion Battery

Lithium Reserves and Production: Vital for Li-ion Battery Market

High Cobalt Prices: Reason for Slower Decline in Production Cost of Li-ion Battery

Major Players with Growing Clout in LIB Raw Materials Marketplace

Innovations in Material Science and Capacity Critical to Creating the Next-Gen Li-ion Battery

Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries: A Review

Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Challenge for Li-ion Battery Market

Despite Emergence of Alternatives, Li-ion Remains the Most Promising Battery Tech for Various Applications

Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use

Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies

Solid State Lithium-ion Battery: Faster Charging and Longer Lasting Option

Innolith Develops Non-Flammable Lithium-Ion Battery

Researchers Advance Technology to Enable Production of Non-Flammable Li-ion Batteries

German Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery

Nano One Wins Chinese Patent for Li-ion Battery Applications

Size-Tunable Natural Mineral-Molybdenite Increase Storage Capacity and Accelerate Ions Transfer in Li-ion Batteries

Developments Underway to Mass Produce CSIR Lab's Indigenous Lithium Ion Battery Technology

US Department of Energy Initiates Research to Develop Next-Gen Li-ion Batteries

24M Developing Simple Li-ion Batteries Capable of Reducing EVs Costs

Developing Simple Li-ion Batteries Capable of Reducing EVs Costs University of Alberta Chemists Developing Silicon-Based LIBs with 10 Fold Increase in Charge Capacity

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

Active Players in United States

EVs and Renewable Energy Projects: Applications Fostering Demand for Li-ion Batteries in the US

Utilities Invest in Large Batteries Rather than Build New Capacity: Potential for LIB Market

US Bans Li-ion Battery Cargo Shipments Aboard Passenger Planes

SWANA Supports Legislation for Li-ion Batteries Recycling Program in California amidst Rising Fire Incidents

amidst Rising Fire Incidents China Leads the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Industry

Robust Growth of EV Sales: Positive Outlook for Li-ion Battery Market

Chinese Government Intends to Encourage Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Industry

Amidst Plans to Strengthen LIB Production, China Looks to Secure Supplies of Vital Raw Materials

China Looks to Tap Opportunities Emerging in EV Battery Recycling Space

Repurposing of Li-ion Batteries: A New Life for Old Batteries with Useful Capacity

China's New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Subsidies to Favor Li-ion Battery Making Market

Emphasis on NEV Infrastructure Augurs Well for the Market

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Revises Regulations for Lithium-ion Battery Industry

Leading Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers in China

European Li-ion Battery Market: Renewable Energy and EVs Sectors to Fuel Growth

EU Plans Huge Investments in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Space

New Li-ion Battery Factories Planned: Europe's Long-term Strategy to Deal with Asian Challenge

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 98

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/81loh4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

