Global Liability Insurance Market Outlook to 2023: Key Trends, Regulatory Developments and COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Feb 23, 2021, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liability Insurance Market to 2023 - Overview, Key Trends, Regulatory Developments and COVID-19 Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 'Global Liability Insurance Market to 2023' insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional Liability insurance industry.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium and loss ratio during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2023).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the global and regional Liability insurance industry, key lines of business, key trends, drivers, challenges, regulatory overview and developments, and impact of the COVID-19 on the industry.
It provides insight into key technological developments impacting the Global Liability Insurance industry.
It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, overview, and comparative analysis of leading companies and top insurance markets' premium and profitability trends for every region.
The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on Liability insurance dynamics in the country.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the Liability insurance industry.
- Insights on key market trends in the Liability insurance industry.
- Insights on key growth and profitability challenges in the Liability insurance industry.
- Comparative analysis of leading Liability insurance providers.
- In-depth analysis of regional markets.
- Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the global and regional Liability insurance industry.
- Insight on the future growth trend and market outlook.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Liability Insurance industry -
- It provides historical values for the global and regional Liability insurance industry for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the forecast period 2019-2023.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the regional Liability insurance industry and market forecasts to 2023.
- It provides key market trends in the Global Liability Insurance industry.
- It provides an in-depth analysis of the global retail and commercial Liability insurance sectors.
- It analyzes consumer preference in purchasing Liability insurance via different channels.
- It provides rankings, premiums, and market share of top global and regional Liability insurers and analyzes the competitive landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Market Trends
- COVID-19 Impact Assessment
- Key Market Trends
Global Overview
- Market Size
- Key Lines of Business
- Top Markets
Competitive Landscape
- Market Competition Overview
- Company Profiles
Regional Overview
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- North America
- South and Central America
- Market Outlook
- Key Statistics
Companies Mentioned
- CNA Financial Corporation
- Allianz SE
- Axa SA
- The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
- Zurich Insurance Group AG
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc
- Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc
- American International Group Inc
- The Travelers Companies Inc
- Chubb Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36yu5l
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article