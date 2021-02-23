Global Liability Insurance Market Outlook to 2023: Key Trends, Regulatory Developments and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liability Insurance Market to 2023 - Overview, Key Trends, Regulatory Developments and COVID-19 Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Global Liability Insurance Market to 2023' insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional Liability insurance industry.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium and loss ratio during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2023).



The report gives a comprehensive overview of the global and regional Liability insurance industry, key lines of business, key trends, drivers, challenges, regulatory overview and developments, and impact of the COVID-19 on the industry.



It provides insight into key technological developments impacting the Global Liability Insurance industry.



It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, overview, and comparative analysis of leading companies and top insurance markets' premium and profitability trends for every region.



The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on Liability insurance dynamics in the country.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the Liability insurance industry.

Insights on key market trends in the Liability insurance industry.

Insights on key growth and profitability challenges in the Liability insurance industry.

Comparative analysis of leading Liability insurance providers.

In-depth analysis of regional markets.

Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the global and regional Liability insurance industry.

Insight on the future growth trend and market outlook.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Liability Insurance industry -

It provides historical values for the global and regional Liability insurance industry for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the forecast period 2019-2023.

It offers a detailed analysis of the regional Liability insurance industry and market forecasts to 2023.

It provides key market trends in the Global Liability Insurance industry.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the global retail and commercial Liability insurance sectors.

It analyzes consumer preference in purchasing Liability insurance via different channels.

It provides rankings, premiums, and market share of top global and regional Liability insurers and analyzes the competitive landscape.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Market Trends

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

Key Market Trends

Global Overview

Market Size

Key Lines of Business

Top Markets

Competitive Landscape

Market Competition Overview

Company Profiles

Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and North America

South and Central America

Market Outlook

Key Statistics



Companies Mentioned





CNA Financial Corporation

Allianz SE

Axa SA

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

Zurich Insurance Group AG

Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc

American International Group Inc

The Travelers Companies Inc

Chubb Limited

